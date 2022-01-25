Meredith Mayes propels Bixby to 45-34 win against Sand Springs

BIXBY – Meredith Mayes has put a lot of work into rebounding, and it shows.

A 6-foot-3 junior, Mayes used a late rebound and an and-one play to propel Bixby to a gritty 45-34 victory against Sand Springs on Tuesday night at Whitey Ford Gym.

“When I got a competitive drive (for basketball) that was the first thing that came to me — going after rebounds,” Mayes said. “Once I knew I could do that for my team no matter what, that’s what I made myself do.”

Mayes, who is committed to Abilene Christian, tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, doing most of her damage during a dominant second half. Her rebounds in particular helped the Spartans extend possessions and pull away in a battle of two of the top teams in Class 6A.

“She takes more pride in rebounding than anybody that I’ve ever coached,” coach Tina Thomas said. “That’s the one stat that she’s always the most interested in. She’s just a good teammate and unselfish.”

Bixby (12-3) led 21-18 at halftime before seizing control in the third quarter. A 3-pointer late in the period from Alyssa Nielsen gave the Spartans a nine-point cushion.