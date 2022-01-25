Meredith Mayes propels Bixby to 45-34 win against Sand Springs

BIXBY – Meredith Mayes has put a lot of work into rebounding, and it shows.
A 6-foot-3 junior, Mayes used a late rebound and an and-one play to propel Bixby to a gritty 45-34 victory against Sand Springs on Tuesday night at Whitey Ford Gym.
“When I got a competitive drive (for basketball) that was the first thing that came to me — going after rebounds,” Mayes said. “Once I knew I could do that for my team no matter what, that’s what I made myself do.”
Mayes, who is committed to Abilene Christian, tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, doing most of her damage during a dominant second half. Her rebounds in particular helped the Spartans extend possessions and pull away in a battle of two of the top teams in Class 6A.
“She takes more pride in rebounding than anybody that I’ve ever coached,” coach Tina Thomas said. “That’s the one stat that she’s always the most interested in. She’s just a good teammate and unselfish.”
Bixby (12-3) led 21-18 at halftime before seizing control in the third quarter. A 3-pointer late in the period from Alyssa Nielsen gave the Spartans a nine-point cushion.
Sand Springs guard Journey Armstead got her team within 34-30 with a 3-pointer early in the fourth, but Mayes answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession.
Midway through the fourth, a Sandite player going after a loose ball was called for traveling and a Sand Springs fan approached the court in response. He was ejected along with another fan during an unsettling moment for the teams, both of which weathered the disruption well.
“I told (my players during the delay) to step on the court and honor the game and your parents and your community in the way you play and the way you respond,” Thomas said. “I was really pleased with our girls.”
With Sand Springs (12-2) threatening to make a comeback down the stretch, Mayes pulled down the key rebound and delivered the three-point play to push the advantage back up to nine.
“It makes me feel really good because all that work paid off,” Mayes said. “It was awesome because Alyssa got hyped and it made me so happy. I love doing that for my team.”
Bixby 45, Sand Springs 34
Sand Springs;7;11;9;7;—;34
Bixby;11;10;13;11;—;45
Sand Springs: Jackson 15, Armstead 12, Wilson 3, Kirkendoll 2, L. Morris 2.
Bixby: Mayes 19, Nielsen 11, Baldwin 8, Wernli 4, Daniel 3.
Bixby 80, Sand Springs 71 (boys): Parker Friedrichsen hit his first two 3-pointers, and that was a bad sign for the Sandites.
Friedrichsen finished with 34 points behind nine 3-pointers, helping the Spartans (6-9) build a second-quarter lead that stayed intact for the remainder.
As a team, Bixby knocked down 15 3-pointers. Sam McCormick scored 18 points and Luke Friedrichsen added a dozen on four makes from behind the arc.
Jason Clark led Sand Springs (4-10) with 21 points and JD Dickson had 16.
Bixby 80, Sand Springs 71
Sand Springs;20;11;18;22;—;71
Bixby;19;21;21;19;—;80
Sand Springs: Clark 21, Dickson 16, Kelly 9, Askew 7, Brockman 7, Roper 5.
Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 34, McCormick 18, L. Friedrichsen 12, Driver 7, Hill 3, Isham 2, Madden 2, McCrary 2.