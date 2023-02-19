Who is Ms. Inside? Vote now It’s time to decide who is Ms. Inside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 girls who play closer to the basket. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device. You voted: Nakya Blakley, Central Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris Zoe Brown, Catoosa Hannah Coons, Kiefer Mackenzie Forgione, Jenks Stailee Heard, Sapulpa Tyla Heard, Sapulpa Audrey Hopkins, Lincoln Christian Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington Meredith Mayes, Bixby Tyra McKinnie, Glenpool Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby Kori Rainwater, Tahlequah Makenna Yokley, Owasso Vote View Results Back

MS. INSIDE

Nakya Blakley

Central • 5-9 • Sr.

Surpassed 1,000 career points. Green Country MVP in 2021 and freshman of the year in 2020 when she was with Memorial. Had 28 points in a win over Edison on Feb. 11.

Morgan Borgstadt

Verdigris • 5-11 • Sr.

The Tennessee-Martin signee was the MVP as she averaged 18 points in three games to lead the Cardinals to the Port City Classic title at Catoosa.

Zoe Brown

Catoosa • 5-10 • Sr.

Averages 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds with seven double-doubles. Shoots 40% on 3s and 84% on free throws.

Hannah Coons

Kiefer • 6-1 • Jr.

Has helped the Trojans post a combined 38-6 record over the past two regular seasons. Averages 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists this season.

Mackenzie Forgione

Jenks • 6-1 • Sr.

Averages 12 points and 12 rebounds. Had 44 points and 44 rebounds in three games at Tahlequah's tournament.

Stailee Heard

Sapulpa • 5-11 • Sr.

OSU signee averages 19 points and 8.4 rebounds for the 5A East No. 1 Chieftains. Scored 22 points in a win over Lincoln Christian in the Lincoln Christian Invitational final.

Tyla Heard

Sapulpa • 5-11 • Jr.

Averages 16 points this season. Produced 27 points and 12 rebounds against Kiefer in the Tournament of Champions semifinals.

Audrey Hopkins

Lincoln Christian • 5-11 • So.

Averages 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists for the 4A No. 1 Bulldogs.

Hailey Jackson

Sand Springs • 5-9 • Sr.

Surpassed 1,000 career points. On consecutive December weekends, selected as the MVP for the Bishop Kelley Invitational and the She Got Game Classic in Dallas.

Marcayla Johnson

B.T. Washington • 6-0 • So.

Selected as the MVP for the Bartlesville and Tahlequah tournaments. Had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in a Jan. 13 win over Bixby in matchup of 6AI East's top two teams. Averages 18.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Meredith Mayes

Bixby • 6-3 • Sr.

Abilene Christian signee is a dominant post player who averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds last season. Suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Tyra McKinnie

Glenpool • 5-10 • Fr.

Averages 18 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals for the Warriors, who went 15-8 in the regular season. Scored 31 points against Yukon.

Alyssa Nielsen

Bixby • 6-0 • Sr.

Drury signee averages 11.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3 assists. Shoots 50% on 2s. Produced 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists last year to help Bixby finish as the 6A runner-up.

Kori Rainwater

Tahlequah • 6-0 • Jr.

Averages 15.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for the 5A East No. 2 Tigers, who are 19-2. Has 57 blocks this season. Had 16 points and a school-record 20 rebounds against McAlester on Dec. 9.

Makenna Yokley

Owasso • 6-1 • Jr.

Averages 15.6 points and 7 rebounds with five double-doubles this season. Scored 38 points over the last two games of the Skiatook Tournament and won MVP honors.

MS. OUTSIDE

MS. OUTSIDE

Gentry Baldwin

Bixby • 5-7 • Sr.

Oral Roberts signee had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists against Okarche on Dec. 27. Averages 12 points, 5.5 assists and 4 rebounds after posting similar stats last season. Shoots 50% on 2s.

Anne Blankenship

Bishop Kelley • 5-11 • So.

A standout defensive player who has assumed more ball-handling responsibilities due to a teammate's injury. Averages 7.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 3.2 deflections and 3.1 assists.

Ellie Brueggemann

Lincoln Christian • 5-11 • Sr.

Drury signee averages 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.7 steals for the 4A No. 1 Bulldogs. Shoots 41% on 3s and 52% overall from the field. Has ore than 1,500 career points.

Jadyn Buttery

Tahlequah • 5-11 • Jr.

Averages 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Shoots 80% on free throws. Scored career-high 29 points on Dec. 13 at Glenpool. Suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.

Shayna Hendrix

Kiefer • 5-10 • Sr.

Averages 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals to help Kiefer finish 18-4 in the regular season. All-World cross country finalist.

Elise Hill

Holland Hall • 5-7 • Sr.

Tulsa signee surpassed 1,000 career points. Last season, averaged 15.3 points to help lead the Dutch to the 4A state tournament and was on the All-World second team.​

Alexis Martin

Oologah • 5-9 • Sr.

The UCO commit leads the Lady Mustangs, 18-4 in the regular season, as she has 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Surpassed 1,000 career points.

McKenzie Mathurin

Broken Arrow • 5-10 • So.

Averages 21 points and has received offers from numerous major colleges. Scored 28 in a 46-43 win over Sand Springs on Jan. 27.

Saniyah Morrison

Rogers • 5-3 • So.

Averages 15 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists for the Ropers, who are ranked No. 4 in 5A East.

Bella Pehrson

Mannford • 6-0 • Jr.

Averages 16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Selected as the Route 66 Coliseum Classic MVP and led the Pirates to the North Country Invitational title en route to a 21-2 record in the regular season.

Aaliyah Shawnee

Glenpool • 5-7 • So.

Averages 13 points, 5 assists and 4 steals for the Warriors, who went 15-8 in the regular season and are ranked No. 5 in 5A West. As a freshman, was Metro Lakes defensive player of the year.

Heaven Smith

KIPP Tulsa • 5-6 • Jr.

Led the Bulldogs in their first OSSAA year to a 17-5 record in the regular season after moving from CHEF. Averages 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Maddi Stewart

Lincoln Christian • 5-9 • Fr.

Selected as 2022 Tournament of Champions MVP with 57 points in three games. Averages 12.8 points, 7.6 steals, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals. Shoots 49% from the field and 83% on free throws.

Jill Twiehaus

Jenks • 5-10 • Jr.

Scored a career-high 41 points against Putnam City on Jan. 19. Averages 23 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Shoots 47% from the field and 36% on 3s.

Gracy Wernli

Bixby • 5-10 • Sr.

Abilene Christian signee was a 2022 All-World finalist. Averages 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. Shoots 6% on 3s and 51% on 2s. Scored 70 points in three games in the 2022 Tournament of Champions.