McAlester edges Grove for 5A area girls title; Shawnee eliminates Claremore

JENKS -- Elizabeth Milligan made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 5.4 seconds left to push McAlester past Grove 32-31 in a Class 5A East area final Thursday night at Frank Herald Field House.

The second-ranked Buffaloes (19-5) punched their ticket to the state tournament, beginning next Thursday in the Norman area.

The No. 3 Ridgerunners (20-5) get a second chance to qualify for state against Shawnee at 3 p.m. Saturday in Jenks. The No. 9 Wolves (10-16) rallied to beat No. 13 Claremore 36-30 in Thursday's elimination contest.

In McAlester's win, Milligan had a game-high 14 points. Annsleigh Morris finished with 13 points to pace the Ridgerunners.

The game was tight throughout. The score was tied at 25 after three quarters. Grove eventually went up 31-28 on a Morris bucket with just under two minutes remaining.

Jayda Holiman answered for McAlester when she converted a basket following an offensive rebound from teammate Jada Ponce with 30 seconds left.

The Ridgerunners missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 14.9 seconds left, setting the stage for Milligan's winning free throws after she had missed two earlier in the fourth.

It then appeared the Buffs won it after forcing a turnover, but instead traveling was called and 0.5 seconds were put back on the clock.

Grove inbounded the ball from the baseline and got a pretty decent look, but the shot bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

"I think the intensity got to us early," McAlester coach Jarrod Owen said. "Grove had a lot to with that. They are so well-coached and disciplined."

McAlester was up 9-7 after the first quarter thanks to a 3-pointer from Milligan right before the buzzer.

Grove responded and took a 19-17 halftime advantage after a buzzer-beater of its own from Anna Bacon.

Morris got the opening two baskets of the second half, but the Buffaloes fought back and eventually forced the tie at the end of the third. That all led to the drama of the final stanza.

"We have worked hard on being mentally tough," Owen said. "We scrapped and fought and played great defense. I am very proud."

Shawnee 36, Claremore 30

Amaya Martinez had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves. Freshman Hope Bump finished with a game-high 14 points for the Zebras (6-17).

Shawnee never led until a putback from Martinez off a missed free throw made it 31-30 with just over two minutes remaining.

That was part of a 9-0 spurt to end the game. Ansley Orrell made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 1:01 left to push the margin to 33-30.

Tylyn Turman converted a bucket with 30 seconds to play and then split a pair of foul shots with 12.4 seconds remaining for the final margin.

Claremore was up 17-8 at the half, surrendering just a pair of made field goals in the process. The Zebras were also 8-for-8 at the free throw line in the first half.

Orrell finally started to take the lid off the bucket when she converted back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the third period.

Claremore was still on top 24-20 after three quarters, but Shawnee continued to fight and eventually completed the comeback in the final frame.

MCALESTER 32, GROVE 31

McAlester;9;8;8;7;-;-32

Grove;7;12;6;6;--;31

McAlester (19-5): Milligan 14, Stinchcomb 8, Guyer 4, Holiman 4, Griffith 2.

Grove (20-5): Morris 13, Bacon 9, Geer 4, Gibbs 3, Blaine 2.

SHAWNEE 36, CLAREMORE 30

Claremore;9;8;7;6;--;30

Shawnee;3;5;12;16;--;36

Claremore (6-17): H. Bump 14, G. Bump 7, Yewell 6, Silversmith 3.

Shawnee (10-16): Martinez 13, Orrell 10, Turman 6, Napier 3, Anderson 3, Williams 1.