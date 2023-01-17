Maddi Stewart leads 4A No. 1 Lincoln Christian past 5A No. 5 Rogers 70-44

Maddi Stewart scored 19 points to lead Class 4A No. 1 Lincoln Christian past 5A No. 5 Rogers 70-44 in a girls basketball showdown Tuesday night at Lincoln.

Ellie Brueggemann added 18 points while Audrey Hopkins registered a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs (14-1).

"I thought Audrey Hopkins set the tone for us tonight," said Lincoln Christian head coach Melody Stewart. "I told her to come out and rebound like crazy and she did a great job."

Saniyah Morrison finished with a double-double, a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Ropers (10-3).

The Bulldogs led 17-9 after the first quarter and they began to pull away, scoring the first 13 points of the second period. The advantage at the half was 35-15.

Rogers played better in the third quarter, but Lincoln Christian was still able to stretch the lead to 54-30 at the end of the frame. The Bulldogs then played solid at both ends of the floor in the final stanza.

"We've some tough games left but a game like this really helps us," said coach Stewart. "(Rogers) is a top 5A team with a lot of athleticism and size and makes you stay true to what you want to do."

Lincoln Christian took over the top spot in Class 4A after previously unbeaten and No. 1 Bethany fell to Tuttle 45-32 last Tuesday. The Tigers moved from third to second in the rankings after that victory.

The Bronchos, now ranked third, responded from that first setback three days later with a dominating 83-41 win over fourth-ranked Weatherford.

The Ropers should be a factor in the chase for the gold ball in Class 5A. They had a strong start to their season with eight consecutive victories.

Rogers then dropped back to back games at the inaugural Mother Road Classic in Verdigris two weeks ago, 64-49 to Class 5A third-ranked Tahlequah and 52-49 against Class 4A No. 15 Tecumseh.

The Ropers responded though with a pair of convincing road wins last week, 62-15 over Hale and 53-28 against Memorial.

Lincoln Christian 40, Rogers 38 (boys)

Cannon Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, both game-highs, to lift the Bulldogs (5-7) past the Ropers (3-10). Johnny Billey paced Rogers with 10 points.

The game was tight throughout and points were hard to find for both teams. Lincoln Christian was up 27-26 after three periods, but Rogers went ahead 30-29 on a bucket from Billey midway through the final frame.

The Ropers stretched their advantage to 38-33 a little later, but Williams responded with a 3-point play at the 2:27 mark of the fourth quarter.

Zay Bellamy then hit the biggest shot of the night as he buried a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:12 remaining.

No one scored again until Cam Dooley made the front end of a 1-and-1 with nine seconds left. Rogers raced the ball down court after the second shot missed and called timeout with 4.6 seconds to play.

The Ropers got off a couple of decent looks that would have sent the game into overtime, but neither one was able to drop.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 70, ROGERS 44

Rogers;9;6;15;14;--;44

Lincoln Christian;17;18;19;16;--;70

Rogers (10-3): Morrison 25, Matlock 11, Simmons 8.

Lincoln Christian (14-1): Stewart 19, Brueggemann 18, Hopkins 12, Atkinson 8, Roberts 7, Rea 6.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 40, ROGERS 38 (boys)

Rogers;9;8;9;12--38

Lincoln Christian;11;8;8;13--40

Rogers (3-10): Billey 10, McCray 8, Webb 7, Smith 4, Garland 4, Code 3, Anderson 2.

Lincoln Christian (5-7): Williams 14, Kruse 6, Stokes 4, Dooley 4, Swafford 4, Campbell 3, Bellamy 3, Jobe 2.