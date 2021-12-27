Lincoln Christian wins `rematch' with BTW in TofC girls quarterfinals

Lincoln Christian’s 59-35 win Monday against Booker T. Washington, a late-entry into the 56th edition of the Tournament of Champions, was the second meeting between the Bulldogs and Hornets in the past week, but the only one that counted.
“(The scrimmage) was on Tuesday of last week,” said Lincoln coach Melody Stewart, whose Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs played, according to a team trainer, more-or-less even with 6A No. 14 BTW in their first meeting.
Stewart said the Bulldogs (8-0) were looking to match up with an athletic opponent to prepare for their first-round game originally scheduled against 4A No. 2 Classen SAS at the BOK Center.
“(BTW catch Rabu) Leyva and I coach together in the summer, our daughters’ team, so we knew each other really well,” Stewart said. “He knew that we were going to play Classen, they happened to be practicing this last week, and he said ‘hey, my kids are in town, if you want us to come over to scrimmage and help you, we’d be more than happy to do that.’”
Days later, it was announced the Hornets would be competing in the TofC in place of Classen SAS, which withdrew due to COVID protocols, resulting in Lincoln vs. BTW, round two.
“I don’t know that anything was necessarily advantageous, but I do know this: it at least calms the nerves to come onto a big scene like this and to play an opponent that you are familiar with,” Stewart said, “so that could be the one thing that was a good takeaway.”
The second time around, the Hornets (3-3) could not keep Lincoln off of the 3-point line. The Bulldogs, who cashed on 11-of-19 3s, raced to a 31-19 lead after shooting 63% from the arc during the first half and were never threatened.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Ellie Brueggemann, who shot 5-for-5 on 3s en route to a 19-point, 10-rebound day.
Stewart said a Lincoln assistant told Brueggemann during its Tuesday scrimmage that she needed to be “more aggressive” if the Bulldogs wanted to have a shot in the TofC.
“So (Brueggemann) came out and did exactly what he had told her that she should do for our team,” Stewart said.
Lexi Murphy and Audrey Hopkins followed Brueggemann with 12 points each, and Adyson Roberts scored 10 for the Bulldogs. Murphy sank 4-of-9 3-point attempts. Marcayla Johnson led the Hornets with 12 points and Carrigan Hill trailed with 10.
Lincoln Christian will play 6A No. 5 Norman (6-1) in the semifinals Tuesday at 4 p.m., followed by 4A No. 3 Holland Hall (7-0) against 6A No. 6 Bixby (4-2) at 7 p.m.
Holland Hall 61, Tahlequah 53: Tahlequah (7-1) trailed by as many as 16 during the third quarter before a late push brought 6A’s No. 7 Tigers within five points in the final minute.
“Well, I thought we lost our composure for a period in there,” Holland Hall coach Crystal Lawson said, “and finally regained composure and settled down and knocked down some free throws in the end.”
Elise Hill, Kalayia Johnson, Ava Greer and Sophia Regalado scored double-figures for Holland Hall (7-0) with 15, 15, 13 and 10 points, respectively. Mia Fugate added five assists.
Smalls Goudeau tallied a double-double for the Tigers with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Bixby 69, Seiling 48: Gracy Wernli scored 19 points for Bixby, which led 10-9 before breaking the game open with an 18-0 run to start the second quarter.
Bixby's Meredith Mayes added 14 points and 13 rebounds while Alyssa Nielsen contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds. Bixby outrebounded Seiling 40-21.
Norman 63, Howe 41: Nessa Begay had 17 points and eight rebounds while Aaliyah Henderson added 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead Norman.
Norman shot 67% from the field in the first half en route to a 38-21 lead. Shiloh Fletcher paced Howe with 18 points.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 59,
B.T. WASHINGTON 35
Lincoln;14;17;15;13;--;59
Washington;8;11;10;6;--;35
Lincoln Christian (8-0): Brueggemann 19, Hopkins 12, Murphy 12, Roberts 10, Ricke 2, Steele 2, Talley 2.
B.T. Washington (3-3): Johnson 12, Hill 10, Mayberry 4, Smith 4, Sweet 3, Delousier 2.
HOLLAND HALL 61, TAHLEQUAH 53
Holland Hall;18;10;20;13;--;61
Tahlequah;13;6;15;19;--;53
Holland Hall (7-0): Hill 15, Johnson 15, Greer 13, Regalado 10, Fugate 6, Davis 2.
Tahlequah (7-1): Goudeau 14, Buttery 9, McAlvain 8, Couch 6, Havens 6, Springwater 6, Morrison 2, Rainwater 2.
BIXBY 69, SEILING 48
Seiling;9;2;10;27;--;48
Bixby;10;25;21;13;--;69
Seiling (3-1): Nyberg 18, Hamar 10, Gore 8, Briggs 5, Shook 4, Hammons 3.
Bixby (4-2): Wernli 19, Mayes 14, Nielsen 12, Baldwin 11, Daniel 7, Eaves 2, Prince 2, Scott 2.
NORMAN 63, HOWE 41
Howe;7;14;11;9;--;41
Norman;24;14;7;18;--;63
Howe (7-3): Fletcher 18, Kalan Nye 8, Huie 5, Blake 3, Ramsey 3, Turner 2, Karsyn Nye 2.
Norman (6-1): Begay 17, Henderson 16, Jaki Rollins 8, Simmons 8, Harmon 6, Jordyn Rollins 6, Watkins 2.
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.