Lincoln Christian wins `rematch' with BTW in TofC girls quarterfinals

Lincoln Christian’s 59-35 win Monday against Booker T. Washington, a late-entry into the 56th edition of the Tournament of Champions, was the second meeting between the Bulldogs and Hornets in the past week, but the only one that counted.

“(The scrimmage) was on Tuesday of last week,” said Lincoln coach Melody Stewart, whose Class 3A No. 2 Bulldogs played, according to a team trainer, more-or-less even with 6A No. 14 BTW in their first meeting.

Stewart said the Bulldogs (8-0) were looking to match up with an athletic opponent to prepare for their first-round game originally scheduled against 4A No. 2 Classen SAS at the BOK Center.

“(BTW catch Rabu) Leyva and I coach together in the summer, our daughters’ team, so we knew each other really well,” Stewart said. “He knew that we were going to play Classen, they happened to be practicing this last week, and he said ‘hey, my kids are in town, if you want us to come over to scrimmage and help you, we’d be more than happy to do that.’”

Days later, it was announced the Hornets would be competing in the TofC in place of Classen SAS, which withdrew due to COVID protocols, resulting in Lincoln vs. BTW, round two.