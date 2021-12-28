Lincoln Christian rallies to edge Norman in TofC girls semifinals

If there was a David-beating-Goliath moment at Tuesday’s Tournament of Champions games at the BOK Center, it was Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian’s come-from-behind 55-53 semifinal win over 6A No. 5 Norman.

Adyson Roberts sank two free throws with one second left to lift Lincoln (8-0) into the title game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against 6A No. 6 Bixby (5-2), a 48-32 semifinal winner over 4A No. 3 Holland Hall.

Two-time defending 6A state champion Norman (6-2), which had won 45 consecutive games before a Dec. 11 loss to fourth-ranked Putnam City West, led Lincoln for 29 minutes, 20 seconds, and had a 12-point advantage at the half.

“’We’ve been here before. We’ve been down before,’” Lincoln coach Melody Stewart told her team during halftime. “‘This is not new to us. We don’t want to try to go get it all back at once, just be patient, do what we do and go chip away. Scores and stops, scores and stops.’”

A few scores and stops later, the Bulldogs had cut the Tigers’ lead to two with under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Lexi Murphy’s go-ahead 3-pointer from the left wing lifted the Bulldogs ahead by one.

Murphy was 0-of-3 before that shot.