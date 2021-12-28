Lincoln Christian rallies to edge Norman in TofC girls semifinals

If there was a David-beating-Goliath moment at Tuesday’s Tournament of Champions games at the BOK Center, it was Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian’s come-from-behind 55-53 semifinal win over 6A No. 5 Norman.
Adyson Roberts sank two free throws with one second left to lift Lincoln (8-0) into the title game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against 6A No. 6 Bixby (5-2), a 48-32 semifinal winner over 4A No. 3 Holland Hall.
Two-time defending 6A state champion Norman (6-2), which had won 45 consecutive games before a Dec. 11 loss to fourth-ranked Putnam City West, led Lincoln for 29 minutes, 20 seconds, and had a 12-point advantage at the half.
“’We’ve been here before. We’ve been down before,’” Lincoln coach Melody Stewart told her team during halftime. “‘This is not new to us. We don’t want to try to go get it all back at once, just be patient, do what we do and go chip away. Scores and stops, scores and stops.’”
A few scores and stops later, the Bulldogs had cut the Tigers’ lead to two with under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Lexi Murphy’s go-ahead 3-pointer from the left wing lifted the Bulldogs ahead by one.
Murphy was 0-of-3 before that shot.
“I told Lexi for a long time, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you if you need to stop shooting,’” Stewart said. “‘You keep shooting the basketball, and when I think you need to do something else, I’ll tell you.’”
After a successful sequence of stall-ball, Norman was forced to intentionally foul the Bulldogs, but Lincoln was not quite out of the woods. With three seconds to go and Lincoln leading by two, a Lincoln foul sent Norman’s Jaki Rollins to the free-throw line, where she tied the score at 53.
Roberts was fouled out of the following in-bounds play, and she sank the decisive free throws.
Ellie Brueggemann, whose nine-point third quarter helped to cut Lincoln’s deficit, led the Bulldogs with 17 points and nine rebounds. Roberts finished with 14, and Audrey Hopkins scored 10 in the win.
Jordyn Rollins converted 5-of-8 attempts for 13 points. Jaki Rollins and Nessa Begay had 10 each for the Tigers.
Norman had not lost to a non-6A opponent since Jan. 21, 2017. The Tigers play Holland Hall in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Bixby 48, Holland Hall 32: Bixby, which scored the opening basket and was never caught, held Holland Hall to 2-of-21 shooting in the first half and led 28-7 at halftime.
“Defensively, that’s something that we always stress and work on,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “I thought the girls did a really good job containing the girls we needed to contain, and the girls that were supposed to keep their foot in the paint unless their girls touched it, did it. I mean, that’s just having coachable kids and just hard workers.”
Bixby’s Gracy Wernli and Alyssa Nielsen scored 20 and 17 points, respectively. Meredith Mayes added six points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Ava Greer scored 14 points for the Dutch.
“I have nothing but respect for (Lincoln coach Melody Stewart) and Lincoln Christian, their program; she’s a good coach,” Thomas said. “I look forward to competing tomorrow night.”
Howe 53, B.T. Washington 39: Aunisty Smith had 19 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the 6A No. 14 Hornets in a consolation game. Howe broke the game open with a 14-0 run early in the second quarter. Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher scored 12 points each for 2A No. 1 Howe.
Seiling 64, Tahlequah 49: Kenley Gore and Braci Nygard were a combined 9-of-13 on 3-point tries as they each scored 25 points for Class A No. 2 Seiling in a consolation game. Gore was 8-of-9 overall from the field. Jadyn Buttery paced 6A No. 7 Tahlequah with 10 points and six rebounds.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 55, NORMAN 53
Lincoln 9 10 19 17 — 55
Norman 16 15 10 12 — 53
Lincoln Christian (8-0): Brueggemann 17, Roberts 14, Hopkins 10, Ricke 5, Talley 4, Murphy 3, Faulkner 2.
Norman (6-2): Jordyn Rollins 13, Jaki Rollins 10, Begay 10, Harmon 7, Simmons 7, Henderson 6.
BIXBY 48, HOLLAND HALL 32
Holland Hall 4 3 16 9 — 32
Bixby 11 17 9 11 — 48
Holland Hall (7-1): Greer 14, Hill 9, K.Johnson 4, Davis 2, Fugate 2, M.Johnson 1.
Bixby (5-2): Wernli 20, Nielsen 17, Mayes 6, Baldwin 5.
HOWE 53, B.T. WASHINGTON 37
B.T. Washington 8 6 10 13 — 37
Howe 18 11 12 12 — 53
B.T. Washington (3-4): Smith 19, Hill 6, Johnson 6, Owens 4, Sweet 2.
Howe (8-3): Fletcher 12, Delt 12, Turner 8, Ramsey 7, Nye 7, Blake 4, Lute 2, Huie 1.
SEILING 64, TAHLEQUAH 49
Tahlequah 8 16 15 10 — 49
Seiling 16 15 15 18 — 64
Tahlequah (7-2): Buttery 10, Springwater 8, McAlvain 7, Couch 6, Retzloff 5, Rainwater 4, Hayes 3, Goudeau 2, Havens 2, Morrison 2.
Seiling (4-1): Gore 25, Nyberg 25, Briggs 6, Klaver 3, Whetstone 3, Hammons 2.
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.