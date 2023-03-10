YUKON — Fast offensive starts are becoming a common occurrence for Lincoln Christian’s Audrey Hopkins.

For the second straight game, Hopkins’ early offensive presence vaulted her team to a big lead and now the top-ranked Bulldogs are just one win away from the school’s first state crown.

Hopkins netted nine first-quarter points and 14 of her game-high 22 points by halftime as Lincoln Christian outlasted No. 6 Verdigris 49-40 on Friday afternoon in a Class 4A state girls’ basketball semifinal at the Yukon High School Basketball Gym.

Lincoln Christian (27-1), a winner of its last 16 games, will be seeking the school’s first gold ball when the Bulldogs meet No. 3 Bethany (28-1) in the state final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Bronchos, riding an 18-game winning streak, punched their ticket to the championship game with a 57-41 victory against No. 2 Tuttle (26-3) earlier Friday. Bethany will also be vying for its first state crown.

Hopkins scored nine points in the first period, including seven straight in a 10-0 spurt that moved Lincoln Christian in front 17-6.

“I have huge trust in my teammates that they are going to get me the ball when I need it,” she said. “But I have worked really hard to get here. I want to set the tone for what the rest of the game is going to be like.”

The 5-foot-9 sophomore forward nailed a pair of 3-pointers and amassed nearly half of her team’s point total as the Bulldogs took a 30-15 cushion at the break.

“Audrey has the ability to score back-to-back-to-back buckets just because she’s so diverse,” Lincoln Christian head coach Melody Stewart said. “Audrey has done such a good job of getting off to a quick start. She just decided to take her game to a new level at the right time and she’s doing such a good job of doing that for us. It’s nice to see her take advantage of those opportunities. She’s not trying to do more than the game has given her.”

Verdigris (22-7), which rallied from 11 points down with just more than nine minutes to play to edge Fort Gibson in the quarterfinals Wednesday night, closed to within 36-30 late in the third quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore Kate Wiginton and one from senior Morgan Borgstadt.

But a 3-pointer from the left wing just before the buzzer to end the third period by Maddi Stewart, who notched 12 points and snared six rebounds, gave Lincoln Christian a 41-30 advantage.

The freshman also drove along the baseline for a layup in the final seconds of the first half to give the Bulldogs its 15-point halftime advantage.

Wiginton finished with 19 points, including four treys. Borgstadt, who battled foul trouble throughout the game before fouling out in the final minute, ended with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals’ nine-point loss was the closest any opponent has come against the Bulldogs since Lincoln defeated Holland Hall by 11 points on Jan. 7.

“You really use it as fuel; you really use it as motivation to improve throughout the summer,” Verdigris head coach Mike Buntin said while looking ahead to the future after his team had made its second trip to state in the past three years (quarterfinal loss to Weatherford in 2021).

“People are going to have to step up. You want to get back here and take that next step and get to the finals.”

Ellie Brueggemann added seven points and six boards while Adyson Roberts chipped in five points for the Bulldogs, whose lone loss this season came to Class 5A No. 1 Sapulpa, which will also be competing for a state crown on Saturday.

Kayli Atkinson netted just three points but those points came on a 3-pointer to cap the 10-0 first-quarter run that put Lincoln Christian in control.

“The one thing that is incredible to me is the unselfishness of this team,” Melody Stewart said. “And that can only come from a spirit of humility and an understanding of who you’re serving. I think our kids, night in and night out, said, ‘Hey, we are going to play as unto the Lord. Once we get that accomplished, at the end of the day we’ll feel like we’ve done our job.”

Bethany 57, Tuttle 41: Keziah Lofton and Zya Vann combined for 39 points and the Bronchos used a strong fourth quarter to hold off the Tigers (26-3).

Bethany raced to a 7-0 lead taking advantage of early miscues by Tuttle, the 2021 state champ. The Tigers, who had won 19 straight, had seven turnovers in the first eight minutes and trailed 15-8 entering the second quarter.

Lofton had 10 of her team’s 13 points in the second period to help Bethany open a 28-14 with just two minutes to go before halftime.

Trailing by 11 at the half, Tuttle’s Landry Allen and Allie Rehl combined for 11 points to draw the Tigers within 32-28 on a pair of free throws by Allen, an OU signee.

Allen’s 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter cut her team’s deficit to 36-34. But six unanswered points, capped by a Lofton trey, built the Bronchos’ lead back to eight and Tuttle never got closer than six the rest of the way.

Allen, who finished with 15 points, made her team’s only three field goals in the final quarter that was dominated 21-10 by Bethany.

Rehl paced the Tigers with 16 points.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 49, VERDIGRIS 40 Verdigris 10 5 15 10 — 40

Lincoln Christian 17 13 11 8 — 49

Verdigris (22-7): Wiginton 19, Borgstadt 9, Brown 6, A. Waters 2, Young 2, Daniel 2.

Lincoln Christian (27-1): Hopkins 22, Stewart 12, Brueggemann 7, Roberts 5, Atkinson 3.

BETHANY 57, TUTTLE 41

Tuttle 8 9 14 10 — 41

Bethany 15 13 8 21 — 57

Tuttle (26-3): Rehl 16, Landry 15, Teague 8, Kerr 2.

Bethany (28-1): Lofton 20, Z. Vann 19, Donley 10, Marchino 4, Dorris 2, T. Vann 2.