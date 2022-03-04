Lincoln Christian defeats Kansas for 3A girls state berth

VERDIGRIS -- Ellie Brueggemann scored 30 points to push top-ranked Lincoln Christian past No. 8 Kansas 51-38 in a Class 3A area championship game Friday night at the Verdigris Activity Center.

The Bulldogs (19-5) advanced to the state basketball tournament for the second consecutive season and second time in school history. The quarterfinals begin next Thursday in the Oklahoma City area.

The Comets (22-3) will face No. 20 Tahlequah Sequoyah for another state tournament spot Saturday at 6:30 in Verdigris. The Indians (17-11) beat Morris 38-22 in an elimination game Friday afternoon.

Brueggemann, a junior guard, missed her first two shots of the game, both 3-pointers, but then made 8-of-9 from downtown the rest of the way.

"We have been working hard all year," said Brueggemann, about returning to the state tournament. "We feel we have a really good shot (to win it). We know it will take all of us to get there."

The senior trio of Lexi Murphy, Chloe Ricke, and Gracie Talley will all play key roles for Lincoln Christian's chances. They all contributed against Kansas in various fashions.

Murphy scored nine points on a trio of 3-pointers, Ricke grabbed five rebounds, and Talley played great defense all night.

"The seniors are a heart and soul group," Lincoln Christian coach Melody Stewart said. "They buy into whatever you ask and don't care who gets the recognition. It's all about this team."

Junior point-guard Adyson Roberts was solid in all facets while freshman post Audrey Hopkins came off the bench and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

"Adyson handles the ball so well and she barely came off the floor," Stewart said. "Audrey takes up space defensively and is tough offensively. She can shoot outside and also take it inside."

The Bulldogs were ahead 18-7 after the first quarter and 32-19 at the half. Baylee Davis led Kansas with 20 points.

Lincoln Christian was up 44-30 after three quarters. Freshman Laynee Stanley tried to keep Kansas close as she scored seven points in the third.

The Comets got five quick points off a pair of Bulldog turnovers to cut the deficit to 49-38 at the 4:45 mark of the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Christian, however, responded with some fantastic ball control and solid defense the rest of the way.

Davis fouled out with 1:21 remaining. Ricke converted both ends of the ensuing 1-and-1 and that turned out to be the final margin.

"We knew we were going to have to be ready and bring the fight tonight," Stewart said. "I cannot be more proud."

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 51, KANSAS 38

Kansas;7;12;11;8;--;38

Lincoln Christian;18;14;12;7;--;51

Kansas (22-3): Davis 20, Stanley 11, Ortiz 7

Lincoln Christian (19-5): Brueggemann 30, Murphy 9, Roberts 4, Ricke 3, Hopkins 3, Talley 2