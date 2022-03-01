Lady Sandites win first 6A regional basketball title since 2019

SAND SPRINGS -- For the first time under Sand Springs head coach Josh Berry, the Lady Sandites are regional champions.

The Class 6A-East No. 2 Lady Sandites won their ninth consecutive game and eighth regional title in school history, 47-35, against No. 7 Putnam City North on Tuesday night at the Ed Dubie Field House.

“It’s very big,” said Berry, in his third season as Sand Springs' coach. “Anytime you can go and get a regional title in a tough game, it’s big. It’s big for the program, it’s big for the girls, it’s big for the seniors.”

The Lady Sandites (21-3) won three regional titles in a row from 2017-19, but this is the first for any current member of the team.

Down 16-5 after the first quarter, the Sandites dominated the Panthers 16-2 in the second quarter and never trailed again, taking a 21-18 lead into the half on Sakauri Wilson's buzzer-beating trey.

“We just weren’t playing very hard in the beginning,” Berry said. “They played harder, they made shots. It’s the playoffs, everybody can play. It’s going to be a game of runs. They can make their runs, but we have to make our runs and make sure we’re the last ones to make a run.”

Paris Hardwick scored seven points in the first quarter for the Panthers, but was held to a pair of free throws in the second.

Journey Armstead scored six for Sand Springs in the third quarter and the home team took a 34-24 lead into the final stanza.

Putnam North (12-11) cut the deficit to 40-33 with 1:31 left, but Auhnesty Hawkins fouled out and sent Wilson to the free throw line for two.

Wilson went 5-of-6 on free throws in the final minutes and ended the night with a season-best 13 points and five rebounds.

Armstead led the Sandites with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Hailey Jackson added nine points and eight rebounds. Hardwick led the Panthers with 15 points.

“They’re good,” Berry said of Wilson and Armstead. “They’re great ball-handlers so they’re able to control it down the stretch.

“Our bigs tonight, they controlled the paint later on. Yanni (Taiona Morris) made some big shots for us to kind of get us there, and we had some good contributions off the bench when Layne (Kirkendoll) got in foul trouble, so I think it was a good team effort.”

The Lady Sandites will play for an area tournament title and state tournament berth against No. 3 Putnam West (19-5) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Will Rogers High School. Berry coached two seasons at Rogers early in his career.

Putnam North will play in the area consolation bracket at 8 p.m. Thursday against No. 11 Owasso (11-13) in an elimination game at Cleveland High School.

SAND SPRINGS 47, PUTNAM NORTH 35

Putnam North;16;2;6;11;--;35

Sand Springs;5;16;13;13;--;47

Putnam North (12-11): Hardwick 15, Mcloud 6, Powell 6, Geretta 2, Hawkins 2, Vicks 2, Sykes 2.

Sand Springs (21-3): Armstead 15, Wilson 13, Jackson 9, T. Morris 5, L. Morris 2, Taylor 2, Kirkendoll 1.