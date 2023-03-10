OKLAHOMA CITY — This close to knocking off the No. 1 team in Class 3A girls basketball, the Kiefer Trojans blinked.

No. 5 Kiefer led most of the way, but three turnovers in the final 2½ minutes proved costly, wiping out scoring opportunities and eventually allowing top-ranked Washington to escape with a 46-43 win on Friday night in the 3A semifinals at Jim Norick Arena.

Washington (27-1) advanced to face No. 3 Jones (24-5) for the title on Saturday in what will be a battle of Oklahoma City-area squads. Kiefer (22-6) nearly crashed that party, though, holding an 11-point lead in the second half and owning a legitimate chance to win until the final second.

“We played well enough the entire game to win,” Kiefer coach John Coons said. “They did a great job with their pressure. It was constant, constant, constant.

“They’re a good team, but we are, too. … The girls played their tails off. To be one step away is awesome, but it just doesn’t feel that way right now.”

Kiefer had the best player on the court in junior center Hannah Coons, who followed her 37-point quarterfinal performance over Kingston with a 17-point, 12-rebound effort against the Warriors. The Trojans’ supporting cast was led by Shayna Hendrix, who added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Ultimately, what did in the Trojans were two things – their struggles with Washington’s full-court defensive pressure in the second half and their free-throw shooting. Kiefer made only 5 of 12 attempts from the line, including 1 of 6 in the second half. Washington, conversely, made 18 of 22 free throws.

“We failed to execute down the stretch,” John Coons said. “There are some things down the stretch I should have done differently and would love to have back.”

Kiefer led 28-17 after a driving layup by Hawkins 16 seconds into the second half, but led by Rielyn Scheffe, Washington began closing that gap. She scored eight of her 17 points in the third quarter, helping the Warriors pull within 35-32 by the end of the period.

Washington took its first lead since the middle of the first quarter at 38-37 with 6:02 left on two free throws by Breanna Lindert, who had 11 points and 12 rebounds (and who guarded Hannah Coons for the majority of the game).

The lead changed hands four more times after that. An 8-foot turnaround jumper by Hannah Coons with 30 seconds left put the Trojans ahead 43-42. At the other end, Kelby Beller, who scored 10 points, drove for a layup with 20 seconds left to put the Warriors back on top.

Kiefer called timeout with 18.6 seconds left and Faith Williams looked to be setting up for an open shot when she shuffled her feet and was called for traveling with 7.1 seconds left. Washington inbounded to Scheffe, who eluded defenders and dribbled out all but the last three-tenths of a second. She made two free throws at that point to seal the win.

Washington forced a good number of Kiefer’s 12 turnovers with its full-court press, which the Warriors used the entire second half. Coach Kale Simon said it turned the game around.

“We went into halftime and the worse news was that we were down … nine, (but) the best news was that we had 16 minutes left,” Simon said. “I’m just proud of the girls for how they hooked up (defensively) in the second half and how they guarded them.”

In the first semifinal, Jones weathered a massive comeback by No. 2 Bethel (25-4). Jones led by 15 points in the first half and 35-23 at halftime, but behind sophomore Josie Megehee’s 29 points, the Wildcats rallied to twice take a one-point lead in the third quarter.

Jones led 42-40 headed into the fourth quarter and he Longhorns pulled away from there, led by 5-of-8 3-point shooting by McNeese State signee Boston Berry, who scored 28 points and grabbed six rebounds. Sofi Woodson (12 points) and Kasia Hansen (11 points) also scored in double figures for Jones.

MeGehee hit 5 of 10 3-point attempts for the Wildcats. Parker Stevenson added 13 points and eight rebounds for Bethel.

JONES 65, BETHEL 54

Bethel 15 8 17 14 — 54

Jones 23 12 7 23 — 65

Bethel (25-4): Seiger 29, Stevenson 13, Tapley 7, Duff 3, Davidson 2.

Jones (24-5): Berry 28, Woodson 12, Hansen 11, Maples 8, Tucker 6.

WASHINGTON 46, KIEFER 43 Kiefer 16 10 9 8 — 43

Washington 12 5 15 14 — 46

Kiefer (22-6): Coons 17, Hendrix 12, Watashe 8, Smith 4, Rowton 2.

Washington (27-1): Scheffe 17, Lindert 11, Beller 10, Johnson 8.