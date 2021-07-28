Kellyville's Jade Upshaw leads Small East to All-State win

JENKS — Kellyville guard Jade Upshaw seems to have the knack for raising her game in big basketball moments.
The same held true Wednesday when she scored a game-high 21 points, leading her East team to a 71-66 win over the West in the small-school All-State game at Jenks High School.
Upshaw went 8-for-10 from the field and was 3-for-3 from 3-point range, all in a blistering second quarter.
“I don’t know, I wasn’t keeping track. I was just having fun playing with the girls. We’re all pretty much on the same level,” she said.
Upshaw led Kellyville’s Class 3A girls into the state tournament for the first time in school history this past season and scored 38 points in a first-round win over Kingston.
Her big-game heroics continued when she scored 25 and made the winning free throws in the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s all-star game for mid-sized schools in Mustang.
Later that evening, she followed with 14 points in the Faith 7 basketball game, matching Oklahoma and Texas all-stars, in Shawnee.
“I think it went really well (Tuesday). We won and that’s all that matters,” said Upshaw, who will play college basketball at Arkansas State.
Emrie Ellis, the 6-foot-1 forward from Vanoss who is headed to the University of Arkansas, added 15 points and (unofficially) seven rebounds as the East won the small-school game for only the second time in the past five years.
Grace Lena from Varnum added 10 points and Lincoln Christian’s Micah Clayton, who is signed with Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, scored nine.
The West got revenge in the large-school game, building a 20-point halftime lead and hanging on for a 55-51 win over the East.
Sapulpa’s University of Tulsa signee, Temira Poindexter, made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15, including nine in the second half. Stillwater’s Claud Vanzant added 10 points and Grove’s Rory Geer had nine, including five in the fourth quarter.
Ellis also made a 3-pointer in Upshaw’s torrid second quarter, helping the East open a 34-23 lead, but it didn’t last long.
Brianna Wietelman of Oklahoma Christian Academy scored 12 of her team-high 15 points in the first half and Millwood’s Nykale Kramer nailed a 3-pointer to end the first half, bringing the West to within 39-37.
Baskets by Macey Buss of Hydro-Eakly and Tirzah Moore, an Oral Roberts University recruit for 3A state champion Jones, pushed the West to a 41-39 lead, but the East scrambled back in front. Clayton’s 3-pointer made it 52-48 with 1:58 left in the third quarter and the East went ahead to stay, 55-52, on Lena’s 3-pointer a few minutes later.
“This was a really good experience for all of us and it was fun to play with the best of the best in the state,” Ellis said. “(Upshaw) is a terrific ball player. There was no stopping her. She can read the floor very well and she’s gonna be very successful in college.”
Coaches of the year: Hydro-Eakly’s Jeremy Tharp was announced as 2019-20 OCA girls basketball coach of the year and Howe’s Chris Brown was announced as 2020-21 coach of the year during a ceremony between games.
SMALL EAST 71, SMALL WEST 66
West;22;15;15;14;—;66
East;22;17;16;16;—;71
West: Brianna Wietelman (Christian Academy) 15; Trinity Moore (Jones) 12; Rachel Barry (Hydro-Eakly) 8; Tegan Jones (Shattuck) 8; Nykale Kramer (Millwood) 8; Macey Buss (Hydro-Eakly) 4; Emma Duffy (Lomega) 4; Tirzah Moore (Jones) 3; Caton Muncy (Amber-Pocasset) 2; Ady Wilson (Lomega) 2.
East: Jade Upshaw (Kellyville) 21; Emrie Ellis (Vanoss) 15; Grace Lena (Varnum) 10; Micah Clayton (Lincoln Christian) 9; Mckayla Twyman (Howe) 7; Avri Weeks (Kingston) 5; Carson Dean (Latta) 2; Elaine Witt (Dale) 2.
LARGE WEST 55, LARGE EAST 51
West;17;25;7;6;—;55
East;8;14;19;10;—;51
West: Layni Zinn (Anadarko) 11; Kennedy Cummings (Norman North) 10; Mikaela Hall (Lawton Eisenhower) 8; Jaylin Reveles (El Reno) 8; Delanie Crawford (Piedmont) 7; West: Carly Craig (Blanchard) 6; Lakysia Johnson (Altus) 5.
East: Temira Poindexter (Sapulpa) 15; Claudia Vanzant (Stillwater) 10; Rory Geer (Grove) 9; Aubrie Megehee (Shawnee) 5; Jordan Gann (Fort Gibson) 4; Alexis Lewis (Sapulpa) 4; Landyn Owens (Ada) 3; Lexy Borgstadt (Verdigris) 1;