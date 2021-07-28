Kellyville's Jade Upshaw leads Small East to All-State win

Grace Lena from Varnum added 10 points and Lincoln Christian’s Micah Clayton, who is signed with Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, scored nine.

The West got revenge in the large-school game, building a 20-point halftime lead and hanging on for a 55-51 win over the East.

Sapulpa’s University of Tulsa signee, Temira Poindexter, made four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15, including nine in the second half. Stillwater’s Claud Vanzant added 10 points and Grove’s Rory Geer had nine, including five in the fourth quarter.

Ellis also made a 3-pointer in Upshaw’s torrid second quarter, helping the East open a 34-23 lead, but it didn’t last long.

Brianna Wietelman of Oklahoma Christian Academy scored 12 of her team-high 15 points in the first half and Millwood’s Nykale Kramer nailed a 3-pointer to end the first half, bringing the West to within 39-37.

Baskets by Macey Buss of Hydro-Eakly and Tirzah Moore, an Oral Roberts University recruit for 3A state champion Jones, pushed the West to a 41-39 lead, but the East scrambled back in front. Clayton’s 3-pointer made it 52-48 with 1:58 left in the third quarter and the East went ahead to stay, 55-52, on Lena’s 3-pointer a few minutes later.