Jenks names Will Seymour as girls basketball coach

Will Seymour was named Wednesday as Jenks' girls basketball head coach.
Seymour led Okemah to a 109-71 record in eight seasons.
“We are very pleased to welcome Coach Seymour to the Trojan coaching family,” Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham said in a media release. “His sustained success at Okemah speaks not only to his knowledge of the game, but how he is able to develop players and lead a program. We look forward to witnessing all Coach Seymour and the girls basketball program will accomplish on the court and how they will serve as outstanding representatives for our community.”
Seymour was selected four times as the 66 Conference Coach of the Year while at Okemah.
“My family is very excited to join the Jenks community,” Seymour said in a media release. “Jenks is one of the best schools and communities in the state and it’s the perfect place for me and my family. Trojan fans can expect our team to work very hard to be our best every day and work to earn everything we get. We will compete and challenge ourselves every day in practice and do things the right way so we are ready for game time.”
- Michael Overall: Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece
- Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger, adds Woods’ desire to play into 40s ‘may be a little greater than mine was'
- Watch Now: Kristin Chenoweth reveals connection to Girl Scout murders in new documentary
- Vince Gill and the Eagles return to Tulsa, flaunting their status as a commercial force
- Interior Department releases first report on Indian boarding school impact
- 40% more people living on the streets in Tulsa, annual headcount finds
- DNA points to longtime primary suspect in 1977 Girl Scout slayings, sheriff says
- Proposed local law would allow police to remove homeless people from sidewalks, other public rights of way
- Proposed Oklahoma employer Canoo loses $125 million in first quarter, states misgivings about future
- Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
- Family reveals cause of Naomi Judd's death
- 9-foot, 6-inch alligator caught, euthanized, at Claremore Lake
- City never informed homeless advocates, service providers of plan to clear homeless from the streets
- 'You feel comfortable in this place': Viktor Hovland readies for PGA Championship in his adopted home state
- Bob Doucette: My go-to places to take people who are new to Tulsa
Seymour succeeds Mike Acord as coach. Jenks was 6-14 last season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!