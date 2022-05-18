Jenks names Will Seymour as girls basketball coach

Will Seymour was named Wednesday as Jenks' girls basketball head coach.

Seymour led Okemah to a 109-71 record in eight seasons.

“We are very pleased to welcome Coach Seymour to the Trojan coaching family,” Jenks athletic director Tony Dillingham said in a media release. “His sustained success at Okemah speaks not only to his knowledge of the game, but how he is able to develop players and lead a program. We look forward to witnessing all Coach Seymour and the girls basketball program will accomplish on the court and how they will serve as outstanding representatives for our community.”

Seymour was selected four times as the 66 Conference Coach of the Year while at Okemah.

“My family is very excited to join the Jenks community,” Seymour said in a media release. “Jenks is one of the best schools and communities in the state and it’s the perfect place for me and my family. Trojan fans can expect our team to work very hard to be our best every day and work to earn everything we get. We will compete and challenge ourselves every day in practice and do things the right way so we are ready for game time.”

Seymour succeeds Mike Acord as coach. Jenks was 6-14 last season.

