BIXBY — Despite ending the regular season with three consecutive close losses to higher ranked teams, Owasso still carried a lot of confidence going into its Class 6A East regional opener Thursday night.

“I trust this team and I think we can take care of it and we did,” Owasso’s Jayelle Austin said.

Austin scored 16 points and Makenna Yokley added 13 to lead the No. 7 Lady Rams past No. 10 Edmond Deer Creek 51-37 at Whitey Ford Sports Complex.

Owasso (14-10) advances to play No. 2 Bixby (17-7), a 76-23 winner over Enid, in the regional final at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bixby edged Owasso 39-37 in their last meeting Feb. 10 at Bixby. First-round winners also advance to next week’s area tournament. Deer Creek finished the season at 7-16.

Although Owasso was confident, it appeared the Lady Rams may have had some nervousness early in the game.

“I thought it was a pretty normal first game of playoffs,” Owasso coach Kendall Standridge said. “You kind of have some nerves, some of our girls really haven’t been in this position before, so it was good for them to get that experience and a little bit of the nerves out.

“But I thought going into the third quarter and fourth quarter we really started to play cohesively, attacking the rim, all the things we were talking about this week. I thought we did a much better job in the second half executing.”

Owasso’s lead was only 36-31 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Rams then went 7-of-9 from the field over the final eight minutes to pull away from the Antlers.

It was 38-32 before Amarion Tease produced a basket and Alex McGarrah followed with a 3 to give the Lady Rams an 11-point advantage and Deer Creek never got closer than nine during the rest of the game.

Ava Farris led Deer Creek with 17 points.

Owasso defeated Deer Creek 55-40 on Jan. 19 at the Bruce Gray Invitational in Edmond. Thursday’s game was very similar besides the final score as Owasso also broke the game open in the second half.

For Standridge, there were advantage and disadvantages to having played Deer Creek earlier.

“We were familiar with them and we knew how a lot of their key players play, but it’s also hard to beat someone two times in a season,” Standridge said. “But I am glad for our benefit we had that early on.”

Owasso led 26-16 at halftime, but Deer Creek made a strong run early in the third quarter. However, Owasso’s Addy Ewing had a pair of key baskets and free throws to enable the Lady Rams to always maintain at least a two-possession advantage.

“I’m definitely very proud of them,” Standridge said. “They showed a lot of composure and a lot of strength to close out a game like that.”

Bixby 76, Enid 23: Gracy Wernli scored 22 points and Gentry Baldwin added 19, fueled by five 3s, to lead Bixby. Baldwin scored 13 in the first half and Wernli 11 in the first half as Bixby took a 40-9 lead into intermission. Bixby's Alyssa Nielsen had 13 points and 11 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double. Enid finished 8-16.

"I felt we had a well-balanced attack," Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. "All the kids are really stepping up."

OWASSO 51, DEER CREEK 37

Deer Creek;4;12;15;6;—;37

Owasso;11;15;10;15;—;51

Edmond Deer Creek (7-16): Farris 17, Massey 13, Cudjoe 4, Steele 2, Flowers 1.

Owasso (14-10): Austin 16, Yokley 13, Tease 7, Ewing 6, McGarrah 6, Pruitt 3.

BIXBY 76, ENID 23

Enid;5;4;6;8;--;23

Bixby;17;22;23;13;--;76

Enid (8-16): Mack 7, Malolo 6, Criss 4, Jibbwa 3, Morris 2, Mejla 1.

Bixby (17-7): G. Wernli 22, Baldwin 19, Nielsen 13, Musick 7, K. Wernli 7, Wilson 4, Daniel 2.

Photos: Bixby routs Enid, 76 - 23 Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid Bixby vs Enid

Photos: Owasso rolls past Deer Creek, 51-37 Owasso vs Deer Creek Owasso vs Deer Creek Owasso vs Deer Creek Owasso vs Deer Creek Owasso vs Deer Creek Owasso vs Deer Creek Owasso vs Deer Creek