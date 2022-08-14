 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THEN & NOW: CATCHING UP WITH FORMER LOCAL STARS

Iciss Tillis: 'I've always wanted to be an attorney'

Iciss Tillis was a star high school player at Cascia Hall. 

Iciss Tillis left the WNBA after three total seasons, but she always had a backup plan.

Tillis, a Cascia Hall Preparatory School graduate who was a first-round pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft after an All-American career at Duke University, is now an Employment Law Attorney at Hall Estill in her hometown of Tulsa.

“I’ve always said that I’ve wanted to be an attorney since I was young,” Tillis told the Tulsa World recently. “I basically tell people my little elevator speech is, ‘I've transitioned from the court of basketball to the court of law.’”

Tillis, the daughter of former heavyweight boxer James “Quick” Tillis, led Cascia Hall to its only state title in 1999 and became one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. After retiring from basketball at 30, Tillis returned to school and graduated with a law degree from Texas Southern, then earned a post-graduate global sports law degree and a master’s of sports management at Colombia in 2017.

In her post-basketball career, Tillis finds herself applying lessons learned from the game to her current profession.

“A lot of the skillsets and the way I look at the law, I still look at it in basketball terms,” Tillis said. “Your judge is the referee, the court is the court, the prosecutor or the opposing counsel, that’s the (opponent).”

Tillis said her time at Cascia Hall prepared her for a law career. Although she relishes her basketball career, she still would rather be an attorney than an all-star.

“You really get to affect the lives of people,” Tillis said. “And there’s so many interesting aspects of the law that I’ve yet to engage in. … The piece I’m really looking forward to is being able to use my legal skills to effectuate change and to be able to help individuals in bad situations."

 

austin.curtright@tulsaworld.com

