OKLAHOMA CITY — With all five starters gone from a roster that won a state title in 2021 and was the runner-up in 2022, Howe coach Chris Brown wondered if tradition would kick in this season for the Lions.

Just in time, it has. No. 8 Howe made nine 3-pointers and hit a strong percentage from the free-throw line, allowing the Lions to roll past No. 12 Pawhuska 74-48 in a Class 2A semifinal game on Friday afternoon at Jim Norick Arena.

Howe (25-6) will face No. 1 Dale (30-2) in the 11:45 a.m. title game on Saturday in a matchup of two of the state’s premier girls basketball powers. Dale held off No. 2 Amber-Pocasset 52-47 in the other semifinal. Dale will be seeking its eighth state title, Howe its seventh.

“This team, we’ve caught some momentum or fire, whatever you want to say,” Brown said. “I’ve seen teams do that before, but I don’t think my teams have ever done that. We lost all five starters … and some of these (current) kids had played in (the state tournament), but not where they felt all the responsibility and pressure.

“So to have them come from where we were — our first summer-league game last year was Pawhuska, and they did to us what we did to them today — I just think we’re playing really well. It shows that a culture is more important sometimes than the pieces that you think you have. They showed me that they weren’t going to settle for anything other than an opportunity to play for a gold ball.”

Led by Abby Huie, who went 5 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 15 points, Howe shot a respectable 37.5 percent from behind the arc. Pawhuska (26-5), conversely, made only 1 of 10 3-point attempts.

There was a marked difference at the free-throw line, too. The Huskies attempted more free throws than did Howe but made only 13 of their 26 tries. The Lions made 15 of 19, led by a 9-of-15 effort from Ashlynn Dalton, who also scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds.

The teams combined for 26 first-half fouls and the game turned in the second quarter, during which Howe outscored Pawhuska 30-17. Howe made 8 of 11 free throws during the quarter while Pawhuska was 5 of 15 from the line.

Worse yet for the Huskies, two of their starters — Fallon Bowman and Miya Curry — each picked up her fourth foul during the quarter. Both eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Howe led 45-29 halftime lead and Pawhuska came no closer than 14 points after that as the Lions steadily pulled away. Gracie Lute (13 points) and Jurnee Williams (11 points) also scored in double figures for Howe.

“Just to have the opportunity, with what we lost, to get back here — we are playing with house money,” Brown said. “We’ll definitely show up tomorrow.”

Hannah Reynolds scored 17 points to lead Pawhuska, who had won six straight elimination games since losing in its district-tournament opener at home against Tonkawa.

In the other semifinal, Dale overcame an early 10-0 deficit to hold off Amber-Pocasset (28-3). It was the second time this season the Pirates had beaten the Panthers.

Karsen Griggs had 15 points and six rebounds and Brook Rutlund had 15 points and five rebounds for Dale. The teammates combined to hit 11 of 17 shots and Rutlund went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Gracee Waller also had an impressive stat line for Dale — five points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Abbie Savage paced Am-Po with 17 points while Teague Muncy scored 16.

DALE 52, AMBER-POCASSET 47

Dale;6;12;18;16;--;52

Am-Po;12;8;10;16;--;47

Dale (30-2): Griggs 15, Rutlund 15, Bell 9, Herman 8, Waller 5.

Amber-Pocasset (28-3): Savage 17, Muncy 16, McComas 9, Carpenter 3, Schat 2.

HOWE 74, PAWHUSKA 48

Pawhuska;12;17;7;12;--;48

Howe;15;30;12;17;--;74

Pawhuska (26-5): Reynolds 17, Harper 8, Bowman 8, Baker 6, Curry 6, Cochrane 2, Easley 1

Howe (25-6): Huie 15, Dalton 15, Lute 13, Williams 11, Free 5, Wann 4, Smith 3, Delt 2, Duvall 2, Harrison 2, Nye 2.