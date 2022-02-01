Holland Hall girls rely on defense to beat Lincoln Christian

In a Pinnacle Conference showdown of state-championship contenders in their respective classes, Holland Hall proved victorious.

The Dutch, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, relied on its defense to pull off the 39-29 win at Lincoln Christian on Tuesday night.

“I was really pleased with our defense,” Holland Hall coach Crystal Lawson said. “Our defensive effort was the best we’ve had.”

Down the stretch, the Class 3A No. 1 Bulldogs (14-3) were forced into making three uncharacteristic turnovers during a crucial stretch to avoid completing the comeback.

“We really emphasizing getting up and putting pressure on them,” Lawson said. “They run a lot of set plays and we were trying to keep them out of their sets and us dictate a little more where they went.”

Holland Hall (14-2) was playing without starter Kalayia Johnson and key reserve Makayia Johnson but went up 16-9 in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Jaya Tarver. Lincoln Christian stormed back with a 6-0 burst that included a 3 from Adyson Roberts.