Holland Hall girls rely on defense to beat Lincoln Christian

In a Pinnacle Conference showdown of state-championship contenders in their respective classes, Holland Hall proved victorious.
The Dutch, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, relied on its defense to pull off the 39-29 win at Lincoln Christian on Tuesday night.
“I was really pleased with our defense,” Holland Hall coach Crystal Lawson said. “Our defensive effort was the best we’ve had.”
Down the stretch, the Class 3A No. 1 Bulldogs (14-3) were forced into making three uncharacteristic turnovers during a crucial stretch to avoid completing the comeback.
“We really emphasizing getting up and putting pressure on them,” Lawson said. “They run a lot of set plays and we were trying to keep them out of their sets and us dictate a little more where they went.”
Holland Hall (14-2) was playing without starter Kalayia Johnson and key reserve Makayia Johnson but went up 16-9 in the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Jaya Tarver. Lincoln Christian stormed back with a 6-0 burst that included a 3 from Adyson Roberts.
In the second half, the Dutch used timely baskets from Ava Greer to maintain separation. Greer hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter and scored five quick points in the fourth.
Greer, who finished with a game-high 13 points, also was effective on defense while limiting Bulldog standout Ellie Brueggemann to seven points.
“I thought Ava did a phenomenal job on Ellie,” Lawson said. “I was pleased with our team defensive effort and especially Ava.”
Lincoln Christian 70, Holland Hall 64 (boys): After trailing for most of the game, the Bulldogs caught fire in the fourth quarter, making needed baskets to rally for a dramatic victory.
“We knew we’ve got guys who are capable of making big plays and tonight we were able to make some big plays against a really solid team,” coach Andrew Baker said. “We’ve been waiting on that. We knew and believed we could play on that level.”
Easton Rogers hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to tie the game at 29 and teammate Cainen Mar drained a buzzer-beater from halfcourt to pull the Bulldogs within two heading to the fourth quarter.
Mar, who scored 15 points, followed with another 3 and a fast-break layup after a Dutch turnover. Seth Kruse and Logan Isbell also added key 3-pointers in the closing minutes.
With Lincoln Christian (13-6) clinging to a narrow lead, Rogers took a charge with a minute left and the Bulldogs made significant free throws to secure the win.
Holland Hall (11-7) received 16 points from Jaden Tarver and 15 from Carter Benton.
Holland Hall 39, Lincoln Christian 29 (girls)
Holland Hall;13;8;8;10;--;39
Lincoln Christian;6;10;6;6;--;29
Holland Hall: Greer 13, Hill 10, Regalado 6, Tarver 6, Davis 2, Fugate 2.
Lincoln Christian: Hopkins 8, Roberts 8, Bruegemann 7, Talley 5, Rea 1.
Lincoln Christian 70, Holland Hall 64 (boys)
Holland Hall;16;13;20;15;--64
Lincoln Christian;13;16;18;23;--;70
Holland Hall: Tarver 16, Benton 15, Cool 12, Mullendore 7, Roush 5, Heldebrand 4, Taber 3.
Lincoln Christian: Mar 15, Kruse 13, Rogers 13, Reimer 12, Isbell 10, Stokes 4, Brabson 3.