Holland Hall girls, boys advance to 4A state tournaments

SAPULPA — With the top players back from last year’s state tournament team, the expectation was always there for the Holland Hall girls to return to that stage.

“We talked about it earlier than we typically ever have, but really because our five starters from last year are the same ones,” coach Crystal Lawson said. “It’s something that we don’t typically talk about early (in the season), but this year we did.”

Loaded with across-the-board talent, the Dutch are headed back to the Class 4A state tournament after disposing of Verdigris 55-35 on Friday night, fulfilling a season-long goal that prompted a modest celebration.

“We celebrated in the locker room and that’s it,” guard Elise Hill said. “We’ll be back to practice Sunday so we can go win that ’ship.”

In a rematch of a December meeting that was won 55-33 by Holland Hall, the second time around had a similar outcome. Hill paved the way for the area championship with 21 first-half points and finished with a career-high 28.

“That’s Elise for you — great kid and great player who has that competitive spirit in her at all the time,” her coach said.

Ranked third in 4A, the Dutch (21-3) seized control early behind an and-one play from Kalayia Johnson. Hill heated up with three 3-pointers in the second quarter, pushing the advantage to 27-12.

In the third quarter, standout Morgan Borgstadt keyed an attempted comeback for the Cardinals. She pulled her team within eight before the response that included two baskets from Johnson.

Hill added two 3-pointers in the final minutes to cement the victory. In the fourth quarter, Verdigris was held to three points.

“Holland Hall’s really good,” Cardinals coach Mike Buntin said. “They’re by far the best team we’ve played all year, especially defensively.”

Verdigris (22-3) received 24 of its 35 points from Borgstadt, while no one on the rest of the team contributed more than one field goal.

“I thought we did a great job defensively and then you look at (the stats) and Morgan Borgstadt still had 24,” Lawson said. “She’s a great player. That was obviously our intention to stop her and she still had 24 points.”

With her size and skill, Johnson posed significant challenges in the post and on the glass, totaling 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“Kalayia got every offensive rebound she wanted,” Buntin said. “It really isn’t a great matchup for us especially tonight, but I’m proud of our kids for fighting.”

On Saturday, the Cardinals will play a Stilwell team they beat 40-33 four days earlier. The winner joins Holland Hall in advancing to next week’s state tournament in Norman.

Holland Hall 61, Stilwell 45 (boys): Dutch coach Teddy Owens called a late timeout to empty his bench and bumped chests with senior Ethan Roush, relishing a return to the state tournament.

“We went through some ups and downs this year and lost seven games — some we should have lost and some we felt like we shouldn’t have lost,” Owens said. “The guys kept on believing in each other and kept on plugging.

“We’re here in March playing our best basketball. I couldn’t be prouder of the guys and how tough they played.”

Holland Hall (18-7) built a lead in the second quarter that expanded to 15 in the third before the Indians pieced together a run to get back within striking distance. A 7-0 run followed, with Carter Benton cashing in on a pair of layups and Jaden Cool knocking down a 3-pointer.

Down the stretch, the Dutch increased its advantage to pull away for good. A steal and two-handed dunk from Cool was the dagger that allowed the team to start celebrating.

“It was so awesome,” said Benton, who had a game-high 24 points. “We worked so hard in the season to get to this point, so it feels great.”

Stilwell (24-2) will play Victory Christian on Saturday night for a berth in the state tournament.

HOLLAND HALL 55, VERDIGRIS 35

Verdigris;6;14;12;3;--;35

Holland Hall;16;16;10;13;--;55

Verdigris: Borgstadt 24, Daniels 3, Daniel 3, Wiginton 3, Young 2.

Holland Hall: Hill 28, K. Johnson 13, Greer 4, Fugate 3, Regalado 3, Davis 2, M. Johnson 2.

HOLLAND HALL 61, STILWELL 45

Stilwell;17;8;7;13;--;45

Holland Hall;18;16;6;21;--;61

Stilwell: Lee 12, Petree 12, Teehee 7, Ramirez 6, FourKiller 4, Wolf 2, Kimble 2.

Holland Hall: Benton 24, Cool 13, Tarver 13, Mullendore 6, Roush 5.

