Holland Hall defeats Fort Gibson in Class 4A state girls’ basketball quarterfinal

OKLAHOMA CITY—Ava Greer and Kalayia Johnson scored 14 points apiece and No. 3 Holland Hall bolted to a quick start to establish control on the way to a 43-27 victory against No. 8 Fort Gibson in Class 4A state girls’ basketball quarterfinal action Tuesday morning at State Fair Arena.
The Lady Dutch (22-3) closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 19-8 lead after one period. Greer had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the big first quarter for Holland Hall, which moves on to play the winner of the Blanchard-Classen SAS contest Friday morning in the semifinals.
The Tigers (24-6) pulled to within 25-20 midway through the third quarter following back-to-back 3-pointers from Feather Twoshields.
But Greer tallied off an inbounds pass then came up with a steal that led to another Lady Dutch basket for a 29-20 advantage. Fort Gibson would get no closer than six points the rest of the way.
Twoshields and Addy Whiteley scored 10 points apiece to pace the Tigers.