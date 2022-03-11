Holland Hall can't make early lead stand, falls in Class 4A semifinal

OKLAHOMA CITY — For Holland Hall, the start of the Lady Dutch’s Class 4A state tournament semifinal contest was not the issue Friday morning.

Holland Hall bolted to an early double-digit lead but then managed just two field goals over an 11-minute span of the second and third quarters before falling to No. 2 Classen SAS 62-46 in action at State Fair Arena.

Elise Hill’s fourth 3-pointer of the first half gave the No. 3 Lady Dutch (22-4) a 20-10 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter. But Holland Hall, which had won 15 of its past 16 games, would not score from the field again until the 6:48 mark of the third quarter on another trey from Hill, who paced all scorers with 22 points.

“Obviously, Elise is a great player and I am sure they knew that,” Holland Hall head coach Crystal Lawson said.

“They figured out she was having a great game and went to face-guarding her and putting a lot of pressure on us and forcing us out of our offense.”

Holland Hall led 26-20 with two minutes remaining in the first half, but the Comets (23-1) scored nine unanswered points to take a 29-26 lead at intermission.

Leading 31-29 after Hill’s third-quarter 3-pointer, Classen SAS went on a 10-0 surge to build its cushion to 41-29 with 3:48 to go in the period. The Comets, who outscored Holland Hall 34-16 in the two middle quarters, extended their lead to 15 in the opening minutes of the final period. The closest Holland Hall would get from there was 10 points.

Classen SAS enjoyed a 34-24 edge on the boards on the way to 14 second-chance points.

“They are so athletic and we let their pressure get to us a little bit,” Lawson said.

“Then we kind of ran out of gas and were down and we didn’t have a lot of depth to come in. I think we got tired and our legs got tired. But they are a great team.”

Hill started the contest sizzling from the outside. The junior guard connected on all four of her first-half attempts from long distance, including three in the opening quarter when she netted 11 of her team’s 17 points. She had 16 at halftime.

“She can do that at any time,” Lawson said of Hill, who finished 7-of-15 from the field, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range.

“She was fresh. I think she just kind of ran out of gas a little bit. Obviously, they did a great job defensively on her.”

Kalayia Johnson, a junior, finished with a double-double (13 points, 13 rebounds) for Holland Hall, while senior Ava Greer chipped in nine points.

Classen SAS had four players finish in double-digit scoring. Jordan Harrison topped the Comets with 17 points while Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 15 and Micah Gray and Skylar Durley contributed 12 apiece.

The Comets will play defending state champion Tuttle for the gold ball at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena. Tuttle defeated Weatherford, 62-37, on Friday.

CLASSEN SAS 62, HOLLAND HALL 46

Classen SAS;10;18;16;18;—;62

Holland Hall;17;9;7;13;—46

Classen SAS (23-1): Harrison 17, Littlepage-Buggs 15, Gray 12, Durley 12, O’Conner 6.

Holland Hall (22-4): Hill 22, Johnson 13, Greer 9, Regalado 2.