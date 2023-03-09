OKLAHOMA CITY — Hannah Coons and the Kiefer basketball team had a night to remember on Thursday.

Coons poured in a career-high 37 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds as No. 5 Kiefer rolled to a 78-45 victory against No. 8 Kingston in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state girls’ basketball tournament at Jim Norick Arena.

Kammie Smith connected on six 3-pointers after halftime to finish with 18 points as the Trojans captured their first state tournament victory in the school’s first trip to state since 2018.

With the victory, the Trojans (22-5) will meet top-ranked Washington (26-1) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Jim Norick Arena. Washington advanced with a 50-34 victory against Silo earlier Thursday.

The point total by Coons was the eighth-most for a single-game performance in state tournament history. The last person to score 37 points in a state tournament game was Gabby Gregory of Holland Hall against Adair in 2018.

“It just felt like it was clicking,” Coons said of her performance in which she made 15 of 27 shots from the field, including 5 of 8 from three-point range. She also dished out a game-best seven assists.

“Everyone was moving the ball well. Everyone was making great passes and making great plays.”

Coons had 15 points as Kiefer raced to a 24-7 advantage after one quarter. The 6-foot-1 junior had 25 points by halftime.

“We drilled this week to shoot the ball with confidence and do everything right,” she added. “We just hoped that it would come to us and it did tonight.”

Did Coons ever dream of having a scoring performance at the state tournament like she did Thursday night?

“I hoped (to),” she said. “It’s great that it got to happen.”

Kiefer head coach John Coons, Hannah’s father, was impressed by Hannah’s career outing.

“I was proud of her,” he said. “She had some space tonight. She never has space so it was nice to see her get the ball in some space to create and do some things with it. Her teammates did a great job of getter her the ball in her spots.

“But, more importantly,” he added, “I thought she did a good job because we were in five-man most of the night and we didn’t want to just camp her out. So I thought she did a good job of finding her spots and finding open areas. She just capitalized and had a really good night.”

Besides Hannah Coons, Smith also had a good night for the Trojans, who snapped the Redskins’ eight-game winning streak and handed them their first Class 3A loss of the season in 13 games.

After going scoreless in the first half, Smith swished four treys in the third quarter then added two more in the final period as she made 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Almost all of her long-distance shots came from the right wing.

“That’s her spot,” John Coons said. “She has done that before. It’s not like she’s never done that. The last couple games, she hit four (treys) against Adair. She kind of struggled a little bit in the first half. But I was so happy. She’s hard-nosed. She’s tough. She’s a competitor. She got in her spots and once that first one hit, I was like, ‘OK, we’ll see the regular Kammie now.’”

Buoyed by Hannah Coons’ and Smith’s accuracy, Kiefer made 13 of 27 shots (48%) from three-point range. The Trojans were 31 of 63 (49%) from the field for the game.

With Hannah Coons’ big first half, Kiefer roared to a 36-15 advantage late in the half. The Redskins, though, ended the first half on an 11-3 run, including the last seven points of the half, to make it 39-26 at halftime.

Kingston notched the first four points of the second half to pull within 39-30 but Smith hit her first 3-pointer of the game to spark a 10-3 run to stop the Redskins' rally and Kiefer quickly built its lead back to 16 points.

Jaci Herndon paced Kingston (21-6) with 12 points and six rebounds while Olivia Quapaw and Kamry Bohannon chipped in 11 points each.

KIEFER 78, KINGSTON 45

Kingston;7;19;14;5;—;45

Kiefer;24;15;20;19;78

Kingston (21-6): Herndon 12, Quapaw 11, Bohannon 11, Bellettini 8, French 3.

Kiefer (22-5): Coons 37, Smith 18, S. Hendrix 7, Rowton 7, Goodman 3, Watashe 2, H. Hendrix 2, Bonilla 2.

Class 3A girls state basketball tournament

Jim Norick Arena

Oklahoma City

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Washington 50, No. 7 Silo 34

Kiefer 78, No. 8 Kingston 45

Jones 65, No. 4 Idabel 50

Bethel 42, No. 9 Alva 28

Friday

Semifinals

6 p.m.—No. 1 Washington (26-1) vs. No. 5 Kiefer (22-5)

4:30 p.m.—No. 3 Jones (23-5) vs. No. 2 Bethel (25-3)

Saturday

Final

5 p.m.