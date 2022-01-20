Girls basketball: Owasso, Bishop Kelley, Catoosa grind out Port City Classic wins

CATOOSA — The bad news for Owasso opponents: The Rams have a bevy of reserves, and they’re just as capable as the starters.
Loaded with depth, Owasso outlasted Victory Christian 45-34 in the first girls game of the 56th annual Catoosa Port City Classic on Thursday morning, advancing to play Bishop Kelley on Friday.
“That’s been big for us here lately, just being able to get into our bench,” coach Tobey Nightingale said. “That was beneficial for us on Tuesday (in a 53-44 win against Jenks).
“We’re able to go even deeper than what we went today. It gives us an opportunity to get a good rotation and give some girls a breather at times. For us, it’s important especially as we go later into the season.”
Owasso (7-6) built an advantage in the second quarter, going up 13-6 on a putback from Makenna Yokley, and led for most of the game.
Late in the third quarter, Victory Christian pulled within one with a layup from Bella Wakley, and Jessa Gilyard gave the Conquerors the 28-27 lead with a pair of free throws.
The Rams responded with an 8-0 burst that featured a 3-pointer and bank shot from Taylor Rose, and Rose hit another 3-pointer a couple of minutes later to put the game out of reach. She finished with a game-high 14 points.
“She has a big role this year,” Nightingale said. “She’s really come along down the stretch here late. She’s had some big moments and she’s hit some big-time shots. We’re going to need that going forward and into the postseason.”
Wakley and Gilyard, two savvy seniors, combined for 29 of their team’s 34 points.
Bishop Kelley 56, Duncan 47: In a physical matchup between two of the top teams in Class 5A, Bishop Kelley scored the final 11 points to pick up the hard-fought victory.
“The last five minutes were the best we’ve played together in a long time,” interim coach Scott Roberson said. “We stepped up on defense tonight against a very good Duncan team.”
The seventh-ranked Comets were propelled down the stretch by senior playmakers Rachel Avedon and Madeline Barton. Avedon scored a game-high 27 points and Barton added 19.
“They are huge, mainly because of leadership but also the experience they have and they know how to calm us down when it’s getting chaotic,” Roberson said. “They were big-time tonight.”
Catoosa 34, Claremore 29: A low-scoring game turned frenetic in the late stage, and Catoosa made crucial free throws to secure the home win.
The Indians, who host Tahlequah on Friday night, led 8-4 at halftime before short-handed Claremore exploded during a 19-point third quarter to briefly take the lead.
Freshman Brynna Wiginton hit a key shot with two minutes left and followed with four free throws down the stretch, finishing with a game-high 14 points.
Laya Knight paced the Zebras with a dozen points and also had nine rebounds and four steals.
Tahlequah 79, Edison 11: Behind 19 first-half steals, Class 6A No. 9 Tahlequah scored the game’s first 45 points en route to a dominant win against Edison.
Kori Rainwater led the Tigers (12-2) with 19 points and Jadyn Buttery and Lydia McAlvain each had 14.
Madison Alexander scored eight points for Edison.
OWASSO 45, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 34
Owasso;8;11;8;18;--;45
Victory Christian;6;7;15;6;--;34
Owasso: Rose 14, Stover 9, Stocksen 7, Yokley 7, Morrill 6, Hamilton 2.
Victory Christian: Gilyard 15, Wakley 14, Farquhar 3, Elliott 2.
BISHOP KELLEY 56, DUNCAN 47
Duncan;14;12;14;7;--;47
Bishop Kelley;11;12;15;18;--;56
Duncan: Ledford 13, Foster 12, Siess 11; Miller 5, Harris 3, Giles 2, Harvey 1.
Bishop Kelley: Avedon 27, Barton 19, Ames 4, Roy 4, Stoia 2.
CATOOSA 34, CLAREMORE 29
Claremore;1;3;19;6;--;29
Catoosa;2;6;13;13;--;34
Claremore: Knight 12, Muns 8, Silversmith 5, Tillis 4.
Catoosa: Wiginton 14, West 8, Benson 7, Brown 2, Jeremiah 2, Beach 1.
TAHLEQUAH 79, EDISON 11
Tahlequah;25;27;11;16;--;79
Edison;0;2;6;3;--;11
Tahlequah: Rainwater 19, Buttery 14, McAlvain 14, Couch 7, Havens 5, Page 5, Springwater 5, Retzloff 4, Dick 3, Keys 3.
Edison: Alexander 8, Ott 3.