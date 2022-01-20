Girls basketball: Owasso, Bishop Kelley, Catoosa grind out Port City Classic wins

CATOOSA — The bad news for Owasso opponents: The Rams have a bevy of reserves, and they’re just as capable as the starters.

Loaded with depth, Owasso outlasted Victory Christian 45-34 in the first girls game of the 56th annual Catoosa Port City Classic on Thursday morning, advancing to play Bishop Kelley on Friday.

“That’s been big for us here lately, just being able to get into our bench,” coach Tobey Nightingale said. “That was beneficial for us on Tuesday (in a 53-44 win against Jenks).

“We’re able to go even deeper than what we went today. It gives us an opportunity to get a good rotation and give some girls a breather at times. For us, it’s important especially as we go later into the season.”

Owasso (7-6) built an advantage in the second quarter, going up 13-6 on a putback from Makenna Yokley, and led for most of the game.

Late in the third quarter, Victory Christian pulled within one with a layup from Bella Wakley, and Jessa Gilyard gave the Conquerors the 28-27 lead with a pair of free throws.