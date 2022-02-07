Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

"We're really good defensively," Buntin said. "We're really tough, hard-nosed, scrappy. We apply a lot of pressure because we're undersized. We just try to get after you."

Playing shut-down defense has been a program staple under Buntin, who is in his 11th season at Verdigris after previous stops at Cleveland and Berryhill.

"It's something that every year we just continue to preach — this is who we are, this is our culture, this is what we're going to do," Buntin said. "They really seem to have fun with it and enjoy it.

"If you ever watch our bench (during games) they just get excited about us taking charges or diving on the floor for loose balls, just really getting after people. It's just become who we are and they know that, starting in seventh grade."

The Cardinals are led by 6-foot guard Morgan Borgstadt, a junior who averages 20 points a game.

"She's become a really good 3-point shooter," Buntin said. "I think she's shooting around 36% from 3. She's a really difficult matchup for most teams."

Sophomore guard Maddy Daniels is contributing six points, four rebounds and three steals per game.