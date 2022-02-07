Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

GIRLS HOT LIST
Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris: The junior guard is the Tulsa World's player of the week after scoring 26 points in last week's 59-36 win against Wagoner. She leads her team with 20 points per game along with 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists.
Marcayla Johnson, Booker T. Washington: As a freshman, Johnson is coming on strong. During the Hornets' three-game win streak, she is averaging 16.3 points and 12.3 rebounds. Most recently, she had a career-high 16 rebounds against Jenks to go with 19 points.
Addison Mootry, Inola: The sophomore point guard tallied 15 points to propel the Longhorns to a 38-34 win against Claremore Sequoyah on Tuesday, then followed with a 16-point outing against Tahlequah Sequoyah on Saturday.
Ta'Nei West, Catoosa: A speedy freshman guard, West poured in 19 points, including three 3-pointers, against Hilldale last week.
Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby: In a 58-52 win against Sapulpa on Tuesday, the 6-foot junior forward had a game-high 18 points.
Taylor Bilby, Sapulpa: A sophomore guard, Bilby scored a season-high 16 points against Bixby.
GAMES TO WATCH
Union (12-4) at Bixby (14-3), Tuesday: Two of the top teams in 6A East meet in Frontier Valley action. The senior-laden Redhawks prevailed 29-25 in the December meeting, but Bixby has been excellent during its six-game win streak.
Bristow (16-1) at Mannford (17-4), Friday: Led by double-double machine Camille Pritchard, Bristow has put together a remarkable season, having won 14 in a row with an undefeated mark in the Tulsa 7 Conference — including a 65-60 win against rival Mannford last month. Mannford has compiled an impressive resume as well, and Friday's game is the regular-season finale for both teams.
GIRLS NOTEBOOK
Defense carrying Verdigris
In what was expected to be a rebuilding season after losing four seniors from last year's team, Verdigris is on a tear. The Cardinals, ranked fifth in Class 4A, are 16-2 and riding an 11-game win streak.
"We lost some really good seniors, but I think people know that we continue to preach that defensive identity," coach Mike Buntin said. "Every year we're going to have girls step up and this year we have."
During the streak, Verdigris is holding opponents to 26 points per game. On the season, six teams have scored 18 points or fewer against the Cardinals.
"We're really good defensively," Buntin said. "We're really tough, hard-nosed, scrappy. We apply a lot of pressure because we're undersized. We just try to get after you."
Playing shut-down defense has been a program staple under Buntin, who is in his 11th season at Verdigris after previous stops at Cleveland and Berryhill.
"It's something that every year we just continue to preach — this is who we are, this is our culture, this is what we're going to do," Buntin said. "They really seem to have fun with it and enjoy it.
"If you ever watch our bench (during games) they just get excited about us taking charges or diving on the floor for loose balls, just really getting after people. It's just become who we are and they know that, starting in seventh grade."
The Cardinals are led by 6-foot guard Morgan Borgstadt, a junior who averages 20 points a game.
"She's become a really good 3-point shooter," Buntin said. "I think she's shooting around 36% from 3. She's a really difficult matchup for most teams."
Sophomore guard Maddy Daniels is contributing six points, four rebounds and three steals per game.
"She really exemplifies what our culture is," Buntin said. "She's that bulldog-style defender who gets up from 94 feet and guards the basketball and applies so much pressure.
"She plays so hard that she makes it extremely difficult for teams to get into their offense. It's fun to watch."
Holland Hall remains hot
Another one of the top teams in 4A is third-ranked Holland Hall, which is 14-2 after winning seven in a row. The Dutch's only losses were against 6A teams, and they knocked off 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian 39-29 last week.
"We've talked about it all year, just taking it one game at a time and trying to improve each time we step on the court," coach Crystal Lawson said. "We're continuing to get better and it was a team win with us not having (Johnson sisters) Kalayia and Makayia."
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches' polls from Feb. 7 (Classes 6A-5A), Jan. 31 (4A-2A) and Jan. 10 (A-B), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 6, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
East
1. Bixby (12) 14-3, 237; 2. Sand Springs (1) 13-3, 210; 3. Putnam West (3) 13-5, 208; 4. Union 12-4, 206; 5. Tahlequah 17-2, 189; 6. Broken Arrow 12-6, 173; 7. (tie) Booker T. Washington 8-9, 144; Putnam North 8-8, 144; 9. Stillwater 9-10, 123; 10. (tie) Owasso 8-10, 115; Ponca City 9-8, 115; 12. Westmoore 7-11, 85; 13. Jenks 5-9, 77; 14. Bartlesville 4-14, 56; 15. Muskogee 2-9, 58; 16. Enid 1-18, 30.
West
1. Edmond North (13) 17-0, 180; 2. Choctaw (1) 15-1, 168; 3. Mustang 14-4, 160; 4. Southmoore 14-4, 145; 5. Norman 13-5, 141; 6. Edmond Memorial 13-4, 130; 7. Moore 11-6, 121; 8. Edmond Santa Fe 11-7, 110; 9. Yukon 6-9, 98; 10. Putnam City 6-11, 84; 11. Edmond Deer Creek 4-15, 73; 12. Lawton 8-9, 70; 13. Norman North 3-13, 64; 14. Northwest Classen 4-11, 45; 15. U.S. Grant 3-12, 12; 16. Capitol Hill 0-11, 3.
Class 5A
East
1. Sapulpa (12) 12-5, 221; 2. McAlester (1) 14-4, 207; 3. Grove 15-3, 193; 4. Memorial (2) 14-3, 191; 5. Bishop Kelley 11-6, 170; 6. Rogers 10-6, 154; 7. Collinsville 10-8, 147; 8. Durant 7-8, 132; 9. Shawnee 7-12, 116; 10. Coweta 8-12, 106; 11. Glenpool 8-12, 103; 12. Noble 7-11, 92; 13. Claremore 5-11, 79; 14. Edison 3-17, 48; 15. Hale 2-15, 30; 16. East Central 3-12, 21.
West
1. Carl Albert (13) 15-2, 195; 2. El Reno (1) 14-3, 183; 3. Midwest City (1) 11-6, 169; 4. Lawton MacArthur 12-5, 154; 5. Del City 10-8, 149; 6. Duncan 12-4, 140; 7. Piedmont 8-10, 132; 8. Guymon 10-6, 119; 9. Guthrie 9-8, 113; 10. Bishop McGuinness 5-14, 89; 11. Ardmore 4-10, 81; 12. Southeast 6-9, 72; 13. Elgin 3-14, 51; 14. Santa Fe South 4-18, 43; 15. Lawton Eisenhower 4-8, 36; 16. Altus 0-16, 27.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (33) 14-1, 822; 2. Classen SAS (12) 15-1, 790; 3. Holland Hall 13-2, 705; 4. Weatherford 16-2, 693; 5. Verdigris 15-2, 640; 6. Kingfisher 13-3, 598; 7. Ada 14-3, 578; 8. Fort Gibson 14-4, 517; 9. Inola 12-2, 515; 10. Bethany 11-3, 434; 11. Bristow 15-1, 428; 12. Anadarko 11-5, 331; 13. Muldrow 14-3, 323; 14. Locust Grove 11-5, 310; 15. Stilwell 13-5, 242.
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (34) 14-2, 808; 2. Perry (5) 15-2, 763; 3. Jones (2) 13-4, 714; 4. Idabel (1) 17-2, 646; 5. Bethel 14-2, 642; 6. Luther 14-2, 642; 7. Kiefer (2) 16-1, 607; 8 (tie). Comanche (1) 14-2, 543; Kansas 14-1, 543; 10. Keys Parkhill 12-3, 475; 11. Kingston 12-5, 375; 12. Heavener 13-3, 351; 13 (tie). Community Christian 12-5, 275; Roland 11-7, 275; 15. Marlow 12-4, 256.
Class 2A
1. Howe (18) 13-4, 887; 2. Pocola (27) 16-1, 881; 3. Dale (1) 15-4, 812; 4. Hooker (4) 17-1, 780; 5. Latta 15-4, 741; 6. Amber-Pocasset 143, 704; 7. Fairland 15-1, 608; 8. Silo 14-6, 572; 9. Hartshorne 12-4, 530; 10. Warner 12-4, 472; 11. Merritt 13-4, 387; 12. Oktaha 12-5, 364; 13. Okemah 14-3, 337; 14. Preston 13-5, 306; 15. Watonga 15-4, 290.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (74) 16-0, 1,497; 2. Okarche 19-2, 1,333; 3. Seiling (6) 14-2, 1,332; 4. Caddo 15-1, 1,125; 5. Vanoss 13-2, 1,114; 6. Strother 11-2, 973; 7. Okla. Christian Academy 14-2, 971; 8. Frontier 13-3, 843; 9. Crowder 13-2, 811; 10. Cyril 14-3, 731; 11. Navajo 18-2, 712; 12. Arapaho-Butler 14-4, 679; 13. Garber 14-3, 653; 14. Red Oak 14-3, 538; 15. Webbers Falls (1) 12-0, 525.
Class B
1. Lomega (29) 15-3, 1,458; 2. Hammon (23) 17-4, 1,445; 3. Pittsburg (27) 18-0, 1,425; 4. Lookeba-Sickles (1) 16-1, 1,308; 5. Varnum (1) 14-4, 1,089; 6. Duke (1) 16-4, 1,070; 7. Whitesboro (1) 12-4, 955; 8. Arnett 16-3, 945; 9. McCurtain 12-2, 826; 10. Okeene 15-2, 825; 11. Turner 14-2, 662; 12. Paden 14-5, 660; 13. Stringtown 13-4, 486; 14. Earlsboro 11-5; 484; 15. LeFlore 12-6, 405.