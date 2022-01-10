Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow: The Texas-Arlington signee and the World's 2021 Ms. Outside winner had 80 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals in three games to lead the Lady Tigers to the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational title at Bartlesville. Was named the tournament's MVP. Had a high game of 30 points with 7-of-11 on 3s against Bishop Kelley in the semifinals.
Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian: Surpassed 1,000 career points last week in a win over Fort Gibson on Thursday, two days after her commitment to Drury University. She had 26 points in the game. Last week, the 5-foot-11 junior was 15-of-30 on 3s and had 28 rebounds in four games. Has scored 20-plus on four occasions this season and received all-tournament honors at the 56th Tournament of Champions after leading the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish. For the season, she is averaging 17.5 points with 5.7 rebounds.
Hannah Coons, Kiefer: Led Kiefer (11-0) to the Ripley tournament title as she had 31 points and seven rebounds against Kellyville in the semifinals and scored 13 with six rebounds against Ripley in the title game. The 6-1 sophomore had 29 points, six rebounds and four assists earlier in the week against Preston.
Camille Pritchard, Bristow: Averaged 19.8 points in four games. The 5-9 senior is a Temple College commit. She had 19 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Okemah in the Henryetta Tournament title game Saturday.
GAMES TO WATCH
Broken Arrow (6-3) at Sand Springs (8-0), Tuesday: Broken Arrow is coming off a tournament title last weekend at Bartlesville while the Sandites haven't played since last Tuesday. This will be the Sandites' toughest in-state test so far.
Lincoln Christian (11-2) at Holland Hall (8-2), Thursday: These Pinnacle Conference foes meet for the first time this season after not facing each other in the Tournament of Champions.
NEWS AND NOTES
Sand Springs stays perfect
After a tournament victory and day at the beach, Sand Springs’ players didn’t get off their plane from Florida to Tulsa until nearly 1 a.m. last Tuesday.
Jet lag, however, could not keep the 6A No. 8 Sandites from a 60-40 win later that night at No. 14 Booker T. Washington's Nathan E. Harris Field House.
The Sandites, 8-0 for the first time since 2017, are on their longest win streak of the Josh Berry era. It also marked Berry’s first win against his alma mater since he arrived at Sand Springs.
“It is my alma mater, but it just feels good to get a win here,” Berry said. “I knew this was going to be a tough one. Two days of not playing, not practicing, and then getting off the plane at 1 o’clock — so I’m just proud of them.
“They just fought through it and found a way to win.”
Sand Springs’ Journey Armstead led all scorers with 16 points and six rebounds, Leyshia Morris had 12 points, Hailey Jackson scored 11 points with eight rebounds, and Layne Kirkendoll scored eight points with seven rebounds and four blocks.
The Sandites outperformed the Hornets in every statistical category but free-throw percentage, combining for 29 rebounds, 10 steals and 11 assists while shooting 47% from the field.
“We’ve got some players that are stepping up and getting better and better each and every game,” Berry said. “We just need more players to keep stepping up and staying positive.”
Sand Springs’ closest margin of victory this season was 17 points in the season opener against Owasso, and the Sandites are winning by an average of 34 points.
Holland Hall’s hot start
Crystal Lawson’s team has exhibited “what you like to see early on,” the Holland Hall coach said.
“How well they’re playing together, supporting each other, just the team camaraderie,” said Lawson, whose Dutch has earned a No. 3 ranking in the 4A coaches’ poll after an 8-2 start.
Lady Buffs seeing success
McAlester’s Lady Buffaloes won their fifth consecutive game Saturday, taking down 5A No. 10 Duncan at the Dental Lodge Classic championship game at Noble High School. Stevie Stinchcomb, an Emporia State commit, scored a team-high 22 points against the Demons en route to a tournament MVP finish, while Jayda Holiman’s 14 pointsand six steals earned the junior all-tournament honors.
The Lady Buffs, ranked fourth in 5A with 10 wins and one loss, have two ranked matchups this week, first Tuesday at home against No. 7 Bishop Kelley (6-4), whose Comets come off a third-place finish at the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational, then Friday night at No. 14 Durant.
Schedule change
Tuesday's scheduled Jenks at Union girls game is postponed due to COVID protocols and has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Collinsville gains momentum
Collinsville opened 2022 with a 3-1 week, capped by a 61-54 victory over Stilwell Saturday in the Lincoln Christian Winter Classic third-place game.
All-tournament selection Brie Smith scored 17 points to lead the Cardinals. Abbey Stamper finished with 16 points while Makayla Meadows and Liz Thomas had 11 apiece.
Collinsville trailed 42-38 after three quarters, but took the lead for good at 46-44 on a 3 from Meadows at the 4:50 mark of the final frame.
"Makayla is not really known as a scorer, but she made a couple of big shots," Collinsville coach Janson Hightower said.
Stamper followed with a steal near her own free throw line that she took the rest of the way for a layup 30 seconds after the trey from Meadows.
Smith then got a conventional 3-point play with 3:46 remaining. Stilwell got no closer than four points the rest of the way.
Hightower, in his first season as the coach of the Cardinals, is very pleased with the progress and maturity of his team.
"They are growing up," Hightower said. "They are sharing the ball well and really taking to our coaching."
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 9, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Edmond North (29) 10-0, 560; 2. Choctaw (1) 10-0, 528; 3. Union 7-1, 486; 4. Putnam West 10-3, 472; 5. Bixby 9-3, 456; 6. Norman 8-2, 427; 7. Mustang 8-3, 417. 8. Sand Springs 8-0, 381; 9. Tahlequah 9-2, 435; 10. Broken Arrow 6-3, 314; 11. Southmoore 8-3, 308; 12. Moore 6-4, 274; 13. Edmond Memorial 6-4, 264. 14. Edmond Santa Fe 6-4, 220; 15. Ponca City 6-5, 182.
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert (17) 10-1, 586; 2. Sapulpa (12) 7-2, 565; 3. El Reno (1) 8-1, 539; 4. McAlester (2) 10-1, 526; 5. Midwest City 7-3, 494; 6. Bishop Kelley 6-4, 393; 7. Grove 7-2, 389; 8. Duncan 8-2, 377; 9. Lawton MacArthur 7-4, 368. 10. Del City 6-4, 359; 11. Memorial 5-3, 354; 12. Collinsville 7-4, 266; 13. Piedmont 4-6, 209; 14. Durant 5-3, 188; 15. Guymon 7-3, 185.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (38) 8-1, 968; 2. Classen SAS (14) 13-1, 943; 3. Holland Hall 8-2, 434. 4. Weatherford (4) 12-2, 828. 5. Verdigris 8-2, 744. 6. Kingfisher 9-2, 682. 7. Fort Gibson 8-3, 611; 8. Anadarko 7-3, 590; 9. Ada 8-3, 569; 10. Locust Grove 9-2, 514; 11. Cleveland 10-2, 497; 12. Inola 5-1, 477; 13. Bethany 7-2, 465; 14. Blanchard 6-4, 427; 15. Stilwell 8-3, 346.
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (34) 11-2, 921. 2. Perry (9) 9-1, 871; 3. Jones (4) 7-3, 825; 4. Kiefer (2) 11-0, 744; 5. Bethel (1) 9-1, 720; 6. Kansas 8-0, 680; 7. Luther 8-1, 649; 8. Keys 9-1, 619; 9, Comanche (1) 8-1, 601; 10, Idabel 9-2, 599; 11. Kingston 7-3, 402; 12. Purcell 6-2, 369; 13. Alva 8-4, 326; 14. Heavener 9-2, 273; 15. Roland 8-4, 270.
Class 2A
1. Howe (48) 10-3, 978. 2. Latta (3) 13-3, 880. 3. Dale (1) 10-3, 864. 4. Pocola (1) 11-0, 820; 5. Amber-Pocasset (2) 8-3, 806; 6. Hooker 12-1, 747; 7. Silo 9-4, 686; 8. Hartshorne 9-3, 607; 9. Fairland 11-1, 599; 10. Warner 10-2, 484; 11. Merritt 8-1, 464; 12. Oktaha 8-3, 373; 13. Hobart 10-2, 355; 14. Preston 8-5; 15. Calera 10-3, 294.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (74) 13-0, 1,497. 2. Okarche 16-1, 1,333; 3. Seiling (6) 9-2, 1,332. 4. Caddo 10-1, 1,125; 5. Vanoss 13-2, 1,114; 6. Strother 8-2, 973; 7. Okla. Christian Academy 11-1, 971; 8. Frontier 11-3, 843; 9. Crowder 11-1, 811; 10. Cyril 10-2, 731; 11. Navajo 12-2, 712; 12. Arapaho-Butler 11-3, 679; 13. Garber 8-3, 653; 14. Red Oak 13-2, 538; 15. Webbers Falls (1) 9-0, 525.
Class B
1. Lomega (29) 12-3, 1,458. 2. Hammon (23) 14-2, 1,445; 3. Pittsburg (27) 15-0, 1,425; 4. Lookeba-Sickles (1) 12-1, 1,308. 5. Varnum (1) 11-3, 1,089; 6. Duke (1) 13-2, 1,070; 7. Whitesboro (1) 11-3, 955; 8. Arnett 10-3, 945; 9, McCurtain 10-1, 826; 10. Okeene 10-1, 825; 11. Turner 13-2, 662; 12. Paden 12-3, 660; 13. Stringtown 13-3, 486; 14. Earlsboro 9-4, 484; 15. Leflore 10-4, 405.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World; Scott Emigh, for the Sand Springs Leader; Jon Potts for the Owasso Reporter, contributed to this report.