Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

Impressive start for Kiefer

Despite having a young team without a lot of experience, Kiefer has opened the season 12-0 and is ranked fourth in Class 3A.

“We’re just doing all the little things right now,” coach John Coons said. “They’re working hard and it’s been a lot of fun to see them grow and see them improve and make those changes we needed to make in order to be successful.”

Defense has carried the Trojans, who give up fewer than 40 points per game. In three of Kiefer's last four wins, the opponent mustered 26 points or fewer.

“I just really focused in on our defense to see if we could hang our hat on that,” Coons said. “There’s been a couple games when the offense hasn't been great and the defense has pulled us through. That was good to see.”

Kiefer is leaning on top scorers Hannah Coons, a sophomore forward, and Shayna Hendrix, a junior guard, both of whom received valuable experience last season. No seniors are on the roster.

“We’re young,” John Coons said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces and we’ve got kids who are excited to play.”