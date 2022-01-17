Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs: The junior forward totaled 39 points and 21 rebounds in two wins last week, highlighted by a 31-point performance against Broken Arrow on Tuesday, and was selected the Tulsa World’s Player of the Week.
Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris: Single-handedly outscoring the competition, the junior tallied 23 points in Friday's 36-21 win against Jay, and also had six rebounds and three steals. Borgstadt is averaging 18.6 points.
Alexis Martin, Oologah: A junior point guard, Martin averaged 26.5 points last week, helping the Mustangs pick up narrow victories against Jay and Vinita.
Abbey Stamper, Collinsville: The 5-foot-6 junior guard scored a game-high 21 points in a 48-35 win against Coweta on Tuesday and followed with 16 against Grove on Friday.
GAME TO WATCH
Sapulpa (7-2) at Broken Arrow (7-4), Tuesday: After splitting matchups with Sand Springs and Union last week, the Tigers continue a tough Frontier Valley Conference stretch while hosting the No. 2 team in Class 5A. Sapulpa has won six games in a row including a 63-53 outcome when the teams met last month, but hasn’t played since Jan. 8.
NEWS AND NOTES
Impressive start for Kiefer
Despite having a young team without a lot of experience, Kiefer has opened the season 12-0 and is ranked fourth in Class 3A.
“We’re just doing all the little things right now,” coach John Coons said. “They’re working hard and it’s been a lot of fun to see them grow and see them improve and make those changes we needed to make in order to be successful.”
Defense has carried the Trojans, who give up fewer than 40 points per game. In three of Kiefer's last four wins, the opponent mustered 26 points or fewer.
“I just really focused in on our defense to see if we could hang our hat on that,” Coons said. “There’s been a couple games when the offense hasn't been great and the defense has pulled us through. That was good to see.”
Kiefer is leaning on top scorers Hannah Coons, a sophomore forward, and Shayna Hendrix, a junior guard, both of whom received valuable experience last season. No seniors are on the roster.
“We’re young,” John Coons said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces and we’ve got kids who are excited to play.”
Kiefer hosts the Dave Calvert Invitational this week.
Sand Springs remains undefeated
A 10-0 start bodes well for Sand Springs. The last time the Sandites won their first 10 games in a season was 2016-17 and they went on to capture conference, regional and area championships.
Whether this year’s team can reach similar heights remains to be seen, but it is still undefeated after meetings with Broken Arrow and Bartlesville last week.
The Sandites picked up a 66-46 home win over the Tigers (6-4, 2-2) before traveling to Bartlesville for a 55-37 win against the Bruins (3-7, 0-4) to improve to 5-0 in Frontier Valley Conference action.
Hailey Jackson had 31 points, 11 rebounds and four steals against the Tigers while Journey Armstead contributed 15 points. Layne Kirkendoll added eight points and nine rebounds.
“(Jackson)’s just coming along and playing hard,” coach Josh Berry said. “I’ve always said she had the potential to be that good.”
The Sandites led by 28 early in the fourth quarter before sending in the backups.
Friday’s game started a little slower, but the Bruins never led after the first quarter and Sand Springs ran away with a 22-4 third quarter to put the game safely out of reach.
“Every game for us in this conference, you’ve got to prepare for it,” Berry said. “If you’re not ready to play, you can get beat, especially the way we play. We’re a defensively oriented team, so if we don’t come ready to play every night, we can get beat by anybody.”
Armstead scored 23 points with seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Jackson scored eight points with 10 rebounds and Kirkendoll added six points with 11 rebounds.
The sixth-ranked Sandites will host Muskogee (1-6, 0-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and compete at the Jenks/Union Invitational Thursday through Saturday. They will play Jenks (2-5) on Thursday before taking on either Trinity Christian or Edmond North (10-0) on Friday.
Wild finish for Broken Arrow
Following a missed free throw from Union with nine seconds left Friday night, McKenzie Mathurin secured the rebound for Broken Arrow, dribbled down the court and found teammate Hallie Kitchens, who hit the winning 3-pointer as time expired for the dramatic 38-37 victory.
Mathurin, a freshman, led the Tigers with a dozen points and nine rebounds and Taleyah Jones scored 11.
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 16, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Edmond North (26) 10-0, 520; 2. Choctaw (2) 10-0, 494; 3. Putnam West 11-3, 447; 4. Bixby 10-3, 428; 5. Union 7-2, 413; 6. Sand Springs 10-0, 391; 7. Norman 9-2, 390; 8. Mustang 9-3, 386; 9. Tahlequah 10-2, 315; 10. Broken Arrow 7-4, 311; 11. Southmoore 9-3, 299; 12. Edmond Memorial 6-4, 243; 13. Moore 6-5, 232; 14. Edmond Santa Fe 7-4, 209; 15. Ponca City 6-5, 165.
Class 5A
1. Carl Albert (12) 10-1, 482; 2. Sapulpa (11) 7-2, 473; 3. McAlester (3) 11-1, 443; 4. El Reno 9-2, 435; 5. Midwest City 7-3, 375; 6. Del City 7-4, 341; 7. Bishop Kelley 7-5, 333; 8. Grove 9-2, 310; 9. Duncan 8-2, 310; 10. Lawton MacAthur 7-4, 303; 11. Memorial 6-3, 276; 12. Collinsville 8-5, 210; 13. Piedmont 5-6, 194; 14. Guymon 7-4, 171; T15. Durant 5-3, 149; Rogers 5-6, 149.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (34) 8-1, 812; 2. OKC Classen (11) 14-1, 788; 3. Weatherford 12-2, 696; 4. Holland Hall 8-2, 689; 5. Verdigris 9-2, 626; 6. Kingfisher 9-2, 587; 7. Fort Gibson 9-3, 531; 8. Ada 8-3, 471; 9. Locust Grove 9-2, 452; 10. Anadarko 7-3, 435; 11. Inola 6-1, 427; 12. Cleveland 10-3, 376; 13. Bethany 7-2, 371; 14. Stilwell 9-3, 304; 15. Bristow 11-1, 251.
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (32) 11-2, 769; 2. Perry (6) 10-1, 731; 3. Jones (1) 8-3, 664; 4. Kiefer (3) 12-0, 636; 5. Bethel (1) 10-1, 607; 6. Luther 9-1, 576; 7. Kansas 9-0, 557; 8. Idabel 11-2, 506; 9. Keys 9-1, 504; 10. Comanche 9-1, 501; 11. Kingston 7-3, 353; 12. Purcell 7-2, 324; 13. Alva 10-4, 265; 14. Heavener 9-2, 235; 15. OKC Millwood 7-3, 231.
Class 2A
1. Howe (41) 10-3, 855; 2. Dale (1) 11-3, 777; 3. Latta (3) 14-3, 762; 4. Pocola (1) 12-0, 714; 5. Hooker (1) 14-1, 678; 6. Amber-Pocasset 9-3, 660; 7. Fairland 11-1, 554; 8. Silo 9-5, 546; 9. Hartshorne 9-3, 529; 10. Warner 10-2, 450; 11. Merritt 10-1, 412; 12. Oktaha 8-3, 321; 13. Hobart 10-3, 264; 14. Preston 9-5, 254; 15. Calera 10-3, 251.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (74) 13-0, 1,497; 2. Okarche 16-1, 1,333; 3. Seiling (6) 11-2, 1,332; 4. Caddo 12-1, 1,125; 5. Vanoss 13-2, 1,114; 6. Strother 8-2, 973; 7. Okla. Christian Academy 12-2, 971; 8. Frontier 12-3, 843; 9. Crowder 11-1, 811; 10. Cyril 11-2, 731; 11. Navajo 14-2, 712; 12. Arapaho-Butler 12-3, 679; 13. Garber 11-3, 653; 14. Red Oak 13-2, 538; 15. Webbers Falls (1) 10-0, 525.
Class B
1. Lomega (29) 12-3, 1,458; 2. Hammon (23) 14-3, 1,445; 3. Pittsburg (27) 16-0, 1,425; 4. Lookeba-Sickles (1) 13-1, 1,308; 5. Varnum (1) 11-3, 1,089; 6. Duke (1) 13-2, 1,070; 7. Whitesboro (1) 11-3, 955; 8. Arnett 12-3, 945; 9. McCurtain 11-1, 826; 10. Okeene 12-1, 825; 11. Turner 14-3, 662; 12. Paden 12-3, 660; 13. Stringtown 13-3, 486; 14. Earlsboro 9-4; 484; 15. LeFlore 10-4, 405.
— Scott Emigh, for the Sand Springs Leader, contributed to this report