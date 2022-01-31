Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

Busy week ahead for Bixby

After securing impressive home wins against Sand Springs and Owasso last week, Bixby (13-3) is the top-ranked team in 6A East. The Spartans have three road games this week: at Sapulpa on Tuesday, at Muskogee in a make-up game Wednesday and at Booker T. Washington on Friday.

"We have plenty of growth (to do), but I think we're progressing," Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. "We've got to get better every time we step on the court because there are some lofty goals these girls have set for themselves."

Late basket lifts Sapulpa

Sapulpa freshman Mataya Hall delivered the winning basket for her team Friday, scoring on a putback in the final seconds of the 45-44 victory against Sand Springs.

"It was really big," coach Darlean Calip said. "The possession before she had gone down and shot quicker than we would have liked, so it's really nice to have her come back and finish.

"For her to be a freshman and be able to do that speaks volumes for her confidence and how much our team has grown to this point."