Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

Girls hot list
Bella Pehrson, Mannford: The 6-foot sophomore guard is the Tulsa World's player of the week after scoring 31 points in a 55-48 win against Sperry on Tuesday and following with 24 points in a 73-68 overtime victory against Cleveland on Friday. On the week, Pehrson hit 14 3-pointers.
Destiny Smith, Memorial: A 5-7 senior point guard, Smith scored 17 points against McLain and 20 points against Green Country. She is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists.
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa: The 5-11 junior averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last week, propelling her team to wins against Bartlesville and Sand Springs.
Audrey Hopkins, Lincoln Christian: Last week, Hopkins totaled 23 points and 16 rebounds against Victory Christian. The 5-11 freshman also had 16 points and five rebounds against Cascia Hall.
Jenikka Boone, Liberty: A 5-7 junior, Boone averaged 23.5 points in wins against Depew and Summit Christian last week.
Games to watch
Holland Hall (13-2) at Lincoln Christian (14-2), Tuesday: With the previous meeting postponed because of COVID, the teams are facing off for the first time. Holland Hall's two losses came against 6A teams while Lincoln Christian's two were against teams in 6A and 5A.
Bixby (13-3) at Sapulpa (12-4), Tuesday: The Spartans, ranked first in Class 6A East, have been dominant lately, winning their last five by an average margin of 24.6 points. Sapulpa, ranked first in Class 5A East, picked up three victories last week including a 45-44 nail-biter at Sand Springs.
Sand Springs (12-3) at Union (12-3), Tuesday: The Redhawks continue to string together impressive victories despite a challenging schedule. Sand Springs remains a dangerous opponent despite dropping three of its last four.
News and notes
Memorial enjoying successful season
In the third year under James Asberry, Memorial is 13-3 and riding an eight-game win streak. Its only losses occurred when the Chargers were without two starters.
"Things have fallen into place," Asberry said. "We're hitting on all cylinders, I think."
Asberry has experience turning programs around, having delivered success in seven seasons at Webster and being named All-World coach of the year in 2012.
At Memorial, Asberry has a talented group of players that includes Nakya Blakley, who leads the team with 16.6 points and eight rebounds; Destiny Smith, a point guard who is averaging 4.5 assists; and Chiovari Palmore, who chips in 10.6 points a game.
Busy week ahead for Bixby
After securing impressive home wins against Sand Springs and Owasso last week, Bixby (13-3) is the top-ranked team in 6A East. The Spartans have three road games this week: at Sapulpa on Tuesday, at Muskogee in a make-up game Wednesday and at Booker T. Washington on Friday.
"We have plenty of growth (to do), but I think we're progressing," Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. "We've got to get better every time we step on the court because there are some lofty goals these girls have set for themselves."
Late basket lifts Sapulpa
Sapulpa freshman Mataya Hall delivered the winning basket for her team Friday, scoring on a putback in the final seconds of the 45-44 victory against Sand Springs.
"It was really big," coach Darlean Calip said. "The possession before she had gone down and shot quicker than we would have liked, so it's really nice to have her come back and finish.
"For her to be a freshman and be able to do that speaks volumes for her confidence and how much our team has grown to this point."
The Chieftains (11-4) trailed for most of the game before a fourth-quarter push helped produce a third consecutive win in the Highway 97 rivalry series.
"I just felt like our kids stayed within the game plan and gave ourselves an opportunity to win a tough game like this on the road in a hostile atmosphere," Calip said. "And it's our rival, so we knew that it was going to be a battle. I'm just really, really proud of the kids."
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls from Jan. 31 (Classes 6A-2A) and Jan. 10 (Classes A-B), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 30, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
East
1. Bixby (7) 13-3, 229; 2. Union (5) 12-3, 223; 3. Putnam West (4) 13-4, 218; 4. Sand Springs 12-3, 195; 5. Tahlequah 16-2, 189; 6. Broken Arrow 11-6, 173; 7. Booker T. Washington 7-9, 141; 8. Putnam North 7-8, 138; 9. Stillwater 8-9, 121; 10. Owasso 8-9, 119; 11. Ponca City 8-8, 118; 12. Westmoore 7-10, 82; 13. Jenks 5-8, 81; 14. Bartlesville 4-13, 58; 15. Muskogee 1-9, 45; 16. Enid 1-17, 30.
West
1. Edmond North (13) 16-0, 180; 2. Choctaw (1) 14-1, 169; 3. Norman 13-4, 157; 4. Mustang 13-4, 149; 5. Southmoore 13-4, 138; 6. Edmond Memorial 12-4, 127; 7. Moore 10-6, 126; 8. Edmond Santa Fe 10-7, 109; 9. Yukon 6-8, 95; 10. Lawton 7-9, 73; 11. Edmond Deer Creek 4-13, 68; 12. Norman North 3-12, 64; 13. Putnam City 6-11, 61; 14. OKC Northwest Classen 3-11, 45; 15. OKC Grant 3-10, 40; 16. OKC Capitol Hill 0-10, 3.
Class 5A
East
1. Sapulpa (13) 12-4, 236; 2. McAlester (1) 13-4, 218; 3. Grove (1) 15-2, 212; 4. Memorial (1) 13-3, 195; 5. Bishop Kelley 11-6, 192; 6 (tie). Collinsville 9-8, 161; Rogers 9-6, 161; 8. Durant 7-6, 136; 9. Shawnee 7-11, 122; 10. Coweta 8-11, 115; 11. Glenpool 8-10, 113; 12. Noble 7-10, 91; 13. Claremore 4-11, 75; 14. Edison 3-17, 52; 15. East Central 3-12, 51; 16. Hale 2-14, 30.
West
1. Carl Albert (12) 14-2, 180; 2. El Reno (1) 13-3, 168; 3. Midwest City (1) 11-5, 161; 4. Lawton MacArthur 11-5, 141; 5. Del City 9-8, 138; 6. Duncan 11-4, 127; 7. Piedmont 8-9, 122; 8. Guymon 9-5, 115; 9. Guthrie 8-8, 104; 10. Ardmore 4-9, 73; 11. OKC Southeast 6-8; 66; 12. OKC McGuinness 5-14, 62; 13. Elgin 3-13, 47; 14. Santa Fe South 3-17, 38; 15. Lawton Eisenhower 4-7, 36; 16. Altus 0-15, 27.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (33) 14-1, 822; 2. Classen SAS (12) 15-1, 790; 3. Holland Hall 13-2, 705; 4. Weatherford 16-2, 693; 5. Verdigris 15-2, 640; 6. Kingfisher 13-3, 598; 7. Ada 14-3, 578; 8. Fort Gibson 14-4, 517; 9. Inola 12-2, 515; 10. Bethany 11-3, 434; 11. Bristow 15-1, 428; 12. Anadarko 11-5, 331; 13. Muldrow 14-3, 323; 14. Locust Grove 11-5, 310; 15. Stilwell 13-5, 242.
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (34) 14-2, 808; 2. Perry (5) 15-2, 763; 3. Jones (2) 13-4, 714; 4. Idabel (1) 17-2, 646; 5. Bethel 14-2, 642; 6. Luther 14-2, 642; 7. Kiefer (2) 16-1, 607; 8 (tie). Comanche (1) 14-2, 543; Kansas 14-1, 543; 10. Keys Parkhill 12-3, 475; 11. Kingston 12-5, 375; 12. Heavener 13-3, 351; 13 (tie). Community Christian 12-5, 275; Roland 11-7, 275; 15. Marlow 12-4, 256.
Class 2A
1. Howe (18) 13-4, 887; 2. Pocola (27) 16-1, 881; 3. Dale (1) 15-4, 812; 4. Hooker (4) 17-1, 780; 5. Latta 15-4, 741; 6. Amber-Pocasset 143, 704; 7. Fairland 15-1, 608; 8. Silo 14-6, 572; 9. Hartshorne 12-4, 530; 10. Warner 12-4, 472; 11. Merritt 13-4, 387; 12. Oktaha 12-5, 364; 13. Okemah 14-3, 337; 14. Preston 13-5, 306; 15. Watonga 15-4, 290.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (74) 16-0, 1,497; 2. Okarche 19-2, 1,333; 3. Seiling (6) 14-2, 1,332; 4. Caddo 15-1, 1,125; 5. Vanoss 13-2, 1,114; 6. Strother 11-2, 973; 7. Okla. Christian Academy 14-2, 971; 8. Frontier 13-3, 843; 9. Crowder 13-2, 811; 10. Cyril 14-3, 731; 11. Navajo 18-2, 712; 12. Arapaho-Butler 14-4, 679; 13. Garber 14-3, 653; 14. Red Oak 14-3, 538; 15. Webbers Falls (1) 12-0, 525.
Class B
1. Lomega (29) 15-3, 1,458; 2. Hammon (23) 17-4, 1,445; 3. Pittsburg (27) 18-0, 1,425; 4. Lookeba-Sickles (1) 16-1, 1,308; 5. Varnum (1) 14-4, 1,089; 6. Duke (1) 16-4, 1,070; 7. Whitesboro (1) 12-4, 955; 8. Arnett 16-3, 945; 9. McCurtain 12-2, 826; 10. Okeene 15-2, 825; 11. Turner 14-2, 662; 12. Paden 14-5, 660; 13. Stringtown 13-4, 486; 14. Earlsboro 11-5; 484; 15. LeFlore 12-6, 405.
— Scott Emigh, for the Sand Springs Leader, contributed to this report