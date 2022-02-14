Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

The quartet of juniors Meredith Mayes, Gracy Wernli, Alyssa Nielsen and Gentry Baldwin has helped Bixby become a contender in Class 6A. In addition to being Spartan teammates, they also are on Team Griffin, winning AAU championships together.

"Getting to play with these girls in AAU and in school is nice because we're used to each other and it just flows all together," Baldwin said.

During its current eight-game win streak, Bixby's playmakers have taken turns delivering big performances.

"That's what is so special about this team," coach Tina Thomas said. "Depending on the night ... it can be any of six or seven kids we have."

The Spartans, who are the No. 1 team in 6A East, started generating momentum in late December while winning the Tournament of Champions. They defeated Holland Hall in the semifinals and Lincoln Christian in the title game.

"It kind of showed we can hang in there and compete with the best in the state," Baldwin said. "I think it was a turning point for our season, that we can actually do it this year."

