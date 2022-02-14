Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

HOT LIST
Miller Weast, Inola: A sophomore guard, Weast averaged 14 points and five assists in four wins last week and was selected the Tulsa World's player of the week. Against Oologah she scored 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting.
Adrianna Brinkley, Central: The senior guard helped the Braves to three district wins in a row, highlighted by an 18-point outing in a 51-28 win against Edison. She is averaging 13.2 points on the season.
Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs: Jackson, a junior forward, averaged 22 points while propelling the Sandites to key Frontier victories against Jenks, Muskogee and Booker T. Washington.
Sidney Roland, Claremore Sequoyah: A senior guard, Roland scored 25 points in a victory against Salina last week. She made seven 3-pointers, including five in the first quarter.
GAMES TO WATCH
Inola (17-3) at Verdigris (18-2), Tuesday: Two top-10 teams in a loaded Class 4A look to close out the regular season with a big win. The Cardinals stumbled in the first meeting but haven't lost since, winning 13 in a row.
Lincoln Christian (16-4) at Jones (16-4), Tuesday: The No. 1 Bulldogs are undefeated against other 3A teams but will receive their biggest test in the form of No. 3 Jones, which has 10 victories against 4A and 5A competition.
Sand Springs (16-3) at Broken Arrow (13-7), Tuesday: After being dealt three losses in an eight-day span last month, the Sandites have come on strong with four wins in a row. The Tigers, who were shorthanded in the first meeting, remain dangerous because of their talent.
NEWS AND NOTES
Bristow riding high
Class 4A has been filled with pleasant surprises, particularly from Tulsa-area teams experiencing better-than-expected seasons.
Bristow is 19-1 and hasn't lost since early December, grinding out victories like the Pirates' 49-48 thriller against Mannford on Thursday after trailing by as many as 14.
"It's been so much fun," said leading scorer Camille Pritchard, who hit the winning 3-pointer. "People weren't expecting us to be as good as we are, so that just makes it even more fun."
With an undefeated mark in the Tulsa Seven Conference, Bristow is feeling confident heading into the postseason, which starts this week in districts.
"I think we can go far in the playoffs," Pritchard said. "I feel our matchups are pretty good. We just need to continue to work hard."
Chemistry benefits Bixby
The quartet of juniors Meredith Mayes, Gracy Wernli, Alyssa Nielsen and Gentry Baldwin has helped Bixby become a contender in Class 6A. In addition to being Spartan teammates, they also are on Team Griffin, winning AAU championships together.
"Getting to play with these girls in AAU and in school is nice because we're used to each other and it just flows all together," Baldwin said.
During its current eight-game win streak, Bixby's playmakers have taken turns delivering big performances.
"That's what is so special about this team," coach Tina Thomas said. "Depending on the night ... it can be any of six or seven kids we have."
The Spartans, who are the No. 1 team in 6A East, started generating momentum in late December while winning the Tournament of Champions. They defeated Holland Hall in the semifinals and Lincoln Christian in the title game.
"It kind of showed we can hang in there and compete with the best in the state," Baldwin said. "I think it was a turning point for our season, that we can actually do it this year."
Ms. Inside/Outside nominations
The Tulsa World's Ms. Inside/Outside voting starts when the 30 candidates are announced in Sunday's World. Coaches can nominate players with an email to Kelly Hines at kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com before noon Wednesday.
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls from Feb. 7 (Classes 6A-5A), Jan. 31 (4A-2A) and Jan. 10 (A-B), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 13, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
East
1. Bixby (12) 16-3, 237; 2. Sand Springs (1) 16-3, 210; 3. Putnam West (3) 15-5, 208; 4. Union 13-5, 206; 5. Tahlequah 19-2, 189; 6. Broken Arrow 13-7, 173; 7. (tie) Booker T. Washington 10-10, 144; Putnam North 10-9, 144; 9. Stillwater 10-11, 123; 10. (tie) Owasso 8-11, 115; Ponca City 9-10, 115; 12. Westmoore 7-14, 85; 13. Jenks 5-11, 77; 14. Bartlesville 4-16, 56; 15. Muskogee 2-11, 58; 16. Enid 1-20, 30.
West
1. Edmond North (13) 20-0, 180; 2. Choctaw (1) 18-1, 168; 3. Mustang 17-4, 160; 4. Southmoore 15-5, 145; 5. Norman 16-5, 141; 6. Edmond Memorial 14-6, 130; 7. Moore 13-6, 121; 8. Edmond Santa Fe 11-9, 110; 9. Yukon 7-11, 98; 10. Putnam City 7-13, 84; 11. Edmond Deer Creek 4-17, 73; 12. Lawton 8-10, 70; 13. Norman North 3-15, 64; 14. Northwest Classen 7-11, 45; 15. U.S. Grant 4-14, 12; 16. Capitol Hill 0-14, 3.
Class 5A
East
1. Sapulpa (12) 14-6, 221; 2. McAlester (1) 15-5, 207; 3. Grove 16-4, 193; 4. Memorial (2) 15-4, 191; 5. Bishop Kelley 13-7, 170; 6. Rogers 11-7, 154; 7. Collinsville 11-9, 147; 8. Durant 9-8, 132; 9. Shawnee 7-14, 116; 10. Coweta 9-13, 106; 11. Glenpool 9-13, 103; 12. Noble 7-11, 92; 13. Claremore 5-13, 79; 14. Edison 3-18, 48; 15. Hale 2-18, 30; 16. East Central 5-13, 21.
West
1. Carl Albert (13) 18-2, 195; 2. El Reno (1) 16-4, 183; 3. Midwest City (1) 12-7, 169; 4. Lawton MacArthur 14-6, 154; 5. Del City 10-9, 149; 6. Duncan 14-5, 140; 7. Piedmont 10-10, 132; 8. Guymon 11-6, 119; 9. Guthrie 10-10, 113; 10. Bishop McGuinness 6-15, 89; 11. Ardmore 5-11, 81; 12. Southeast 7-10, 72; 13. Elgin 3-17, 51; 14. Santa Fe South 5-19, 43; 15. Lawton Eisenhower 4-10, 36; 16. Altus 0-18, 27.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (33) 19-1, 822; 2. Classen SAS (12) 17-1, 790; 3. Holland Hall 17-2, 705; 4. Weatherford 19-3, 693; 5. Verdigris 18-2, 640; 6. Kingfisher 17-4, 598; 7. Ada 17-4, 578; 8. Fort Gibson 18-4, 517; 9. Inola 17-3, 515; 10. Bethany 15-3, 434; 11. Bristow 19-1, 428; 12. Anadarko 11-9, 331; 13. Muldrow 17-4, 323; 14. Locust Grove 13-7, 310; 15. Stilwell 17-5, 242.
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (34) 16-4, 808; 2. Perry (5) 18-2, 763; 3. Jones (2) 16-4, 714; 4. Idabel (1) 20-2, 646; 5. Bethel 17-3, 642; 6. Luther 18-3, 642; 7. Kiefer (2) 19-2, 607; 8 (tie). Comanche (1) 16-4, 543; Kansas 16-2, 543; 10. Keys Parkhill 16-4, 475; 11. Kingston 14-7, 375; 12. Heavener 16-4, 351; 13 (tie). Community Christian 14-7, 275; Roland 14-8, 275; 15. Marlow 18-4, 256.
Class 2A
1. Howe (18) 17-5, 887; 2. Pocola (27) 20-1, 881; 3. Dale (1) 18-5, 812; 4. Hooker (4) 21-1, 780; 5. Latta 18-4, 741; 6. Amber-Pocasset 16-4, 143, 704; 7. Fairland 19-1, 608; 8. Silo 18-7, 572; 9. Hartshorne 13-8, 530; 10. Warner 15-5, 472; 11. Merritt 16-4, 387; 12. Oktaha 14-6, 364; 13. Okemah 17-3, 337; 14. Preston 17-5, 306; 15. Watonga 16-5, 290.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (74) 24-0, 1,497; 2. Okarche 22-2, 1,333; 3. Seiling (6) 20-3, 1,332; 4. Caddo 20-1, 1,125; 5. Vanoss 19-3, 1,114; 6. Strother 18-3, 973; 7. Okla. Christian Academy 18-5, 971; 8. Frontier 19-3, 843; 9. Crowder 17-3, 811; 10. Cyril 16-5, 731; 11. Navajo 21-3, 712; 12. Arapaho-Butler 19-4, 679; 13. Garber 20-3, 653; 14. Red Oak 19-4, 538; 15. Webbers Falls (1) 17-0, 525.
Class B
1. Lomega (29) 19-5, 1,458; 2. Hammon (23) 20-5, 1,445; 3. Pittsburg (27) 24-0, 1,425; 4. Lookeba-Sickles (1) 21-3, 1,308; 5. Varnum (1) 18-5, 1,089; 6. Duke (1) 20-5, 1,070; 7. Whitesboro (1) 17-5, 955; 8. Arnett 23-3, 945; 9. McCurtain 18-3, 826; 10. Okeene 23-2, 825; 11. Turner 20-2, 662; 12. Paden 17-7, 660; 13. Stringtown 17-5, 486; 14. Earlsboro 17-5; 484; 15. LeFlore 17-8, 405.