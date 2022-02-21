Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

GIRLS HOT LIST
Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian: Mershon, a senior point guard, propelled the Patriots to a pair of narrow victories last week and was selected the Tulsa World's player of the week. She scored 17 points against CHEF and 16 against Vinita.
Aaliyah Shawnee, Glenpool: A freshman guard, Shawnee poured in 25 points in last week's 57-47 win against Collinsville. She scored 21 points in the first quarter.
Makenzie Malham, Union: The senior point guard had 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a win against Broken Arrow on Friday. Malham has signed with Arkansas for soccer and is the reigning Oklahoma Gatorade player of the year in that sport.
Taiona Morris, Sand Springs: In a win against Bartlesville on Friday, the sophomore guard delivered a breakout performance with a career-best 16 points.
Cooper Hilton, Coweta: A junior point guard, Hilton tallied 13 points, three rebounds and three assists against Grove last week.
GAMES TO WATCH
Broken Arrow (13-9) vs. Owasso (10-13), Thursday at Putnam West: Teams that had up-and-down regular seasons meet in 6A East regionals. Each has the potential to get hot in the postseason.
Inola (18-4) vs. Victory Christian (12-6), Thursday at Webster: The Conquerors came on strong down the stretch, winning their last six games. Inola is a tough opponent that has prevailed in five of its last six. They face off in 4A area action.
GIRLS NOTEBOOK
Sandites on a roll
Sand Springs enters the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak, most recently beating Broken Arrow by 33 points and Bartlesville by 29.
"I think we're playing better basketball," coach Josh Berry said. "I think we've still got a lot of things to clean up before the playoffs, but I like the direction that we're going."
The Sandites (19-3) are ranked second in Class 6A East behind Bixby. They have been led by standouts Hailey Jackson and Journey Armstead and also received a career-high 16 points from Taiona Morris on Friday.
"I like the way that everybody's stepping up and playing different parts," Berry said. "If we can do that, where we get different scoring, different rebounding, different assists from different people, then I think we've got a good chance."
Sand Springs opens the postseason at home against Muskogee at 8 p.m. Thursday.
A step for Mannford
Mannford captured its district with a 76-53 win against John Marshall on Saturday. Bella Pehrson had 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the team totaled 18 assists.
The Pirates (19-5) have won five of their last six and face Bethany in the Class 4A area tournament Thursday night.
"(I'm) very proud of these girls and their hard work for a bigger team goal," coach Nathan Reed said. "District champions is a step in the right direction we want to go as a program."
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls from Feb. 7 (Classes 6A-5A), Jan. 31 (4A-2A), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 20, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
East
1. Bixby (12) 19-3, 237; 2. Sand Springs (1) 19-3, 210; 3. Putnam West (3) 17-5, 208; 4. Union 15-5, 206; 5. Tahlequah 21-2, 189; 6. Broken Arrow 13-9, 173; 7. (tie) Booker T. Washington 11-12, 144; Putnam North 11-10, 144; 9. Stillwater 11-12, 123; 10. (tie) Owasso 10-13, 115; Ponca City 9-11, 115; 12. Westmoore 7-16, 85; 13. Jenks 6-13, 77; 14. Bartlesville 4-19, 56; 15. Muskogee 2-13, 58; 16. Enid 1-21, 30.
West
1. Edmond North (13) 22-1, 180; 2. Choctaw (1) 19-1, 168; 3. Mustang 18-4, 160; 4. Southmoore 16-6, 145; 5. Norman 17-6, 141; 6. Edmond Memorial 15-7, 130; 7. Moore 14-7, 121; 8. Edmond Santa Fe 12-10, 110; 9. Yukon 8-12, 98; 10. Putnam City 7-14, 84; 11. Edmond Deer Creek 4-19, 73; 12. Lawton 8-12, 70; 13. Norman North 4-18, 64; 14. Northwest Classen 8-11, 45; 15. U.S. Grant 5-15, 12; 16. Capitol Hill 0-15, 3.
Class 5A
East
1. Sapulpa (12) 16-6, 221; 2. McAlester (1) 16-5, 207; 3. Grove 18-4, 193; 4. Memorial (2) 16-4, 191; 5. Bishop Kelley 15-7, 170; 6. Rogers 13-7, 154; 7. Collinsville 11-11, 147; 8. Durant 11-9, 132; 9. Shawnee 8-15, 116; 10. Coweta 9-14, 106; 11. Glenpool 10-13, 103; 12. Noble 8-14, 92; 13. Claremore 5-14, 79; 14. Edison 4-18, 48; 15. Hale 2-18, 30; 16. East Central 5-15, 21.
West
1. Carl Albert (13) 20-2, 195; 2. El Reno (1) 19-4, 183; 3. Midwest City (1) 13-8, 169; 4. Lawton MacArthur 16-6, 154; 5. Del City 11-11, 149; 6. Duncan 16-5, 140; 7. Piedmont 12-10, 132; 8. Guymon 11-7, 119; 9. Guthrie 10-12, 113; 10. Bishop McGuinness 6-16, 89; 11. Ardmore 5-12, 81; 12. Southeast 8-12, 72; 13. Elgin 3-19, 51; 14. Santa Fe South 6-19, 43; 15. Lawton Eisenhower 5-12, 36; 16. Altus 0-19, 27.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (33) 20-1, 822; 2. Classen SAS (12) 18-1, 790; 3. Holland Hall 18-3, 705; 4. Weatherford 20-3, 693; 5. Verdigris 20-2, 640; 6. Kingfisher 19-4, 598; 7. Ada 19-4, 578; 8. Fort Gibson 20-4, 517; 9. Inola 18-4, 515; 10. Bethany 17-4, 434; 11. Bristow 21-1, 428; 12. Anadarko 13-9, 331; 13. Muldrow 18-5, 323; 14. Locust Grove 16-7, 310; 15. Stilwell 18-5, 242.
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (34) 16-5, 808; 2. Perry (5) 20-2, 763; 3. Jones (2) 18-4, 714; 4. Idabel (1) 21-2, 646; 5. Bethel 19-3, 642; 6. Luther 20-3, 642; 7. Kiefer (2) 21-2, 607; 8 (tie). Comanche (1) 18-4, 543; Kansas 20-2, 543; 10. Keys Parkhill 18-4, 475; 11. Kingston 15-7, 375; 12. Heavener 18-4, 351; 13 (tie). Community Christian 16-7, 275; Roland 15-8, 275; 15. Marlow 20-4, 256.
Class 2A
1. Howe (18) 19-5, 887; 2. Pocola (27) 22-1, 881; 3. Dale (1) 20-5, 812; 4. Hooker (4) 22-1, 780; 5. Latta 20-4, 741; 6. Amber-Pocasset 18-5, 143, 704; 7. Fairland 21-1, 608; 8. Silo 19-7, 572; 9. Hartshorne 14-8, 530; 10. Warner 16-5, 472; 11. Merritt 17-4, 387; 12. Oktaha 16-6, 364; 13. Okemah 19-3, 337; 14. Preston 19-5, 306; 15. Watonga 18-5, 290.
— Scott Emigh, for the Sand Springs Leader, contributed to this report.