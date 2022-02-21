Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

Inola (18-4) vs. Victory Christian (12-6), Thursday at Webster: The Conquerors came on strong down the stretch, winning their last six games. Inola is a tough opponent that has prevailed in five of its last six. They face off in 4A area action.

GIRLS NOTEBOOK

Sandites on a roll

Sand Springs enters the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak, most recently beating Broken Arrow by 33 points and Bartlesville by 29.

"I think we're playing better basketball," coach Josh Berry said. "I think we've still got a lot of things to clean up before the playoffs, but I like the direction that we're going."

The Sandites (19-3) are ranked second in Class 6A East behind Bixby. They have been led by standouts Hailey Jackson and Journey Armstead and also received a career-high 16 points from Taiona Morris on Friday.

"I like the way that everybody's stepping up and playing different parts," Berry said. "If we can do that, where we get different scoring, different rebounding, different assists from different people, then I think we've got a good chance."