Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

Senior quartet propelling Union

The strength of Union is its four seniors: TK Pitts, Desiree Marshall-Penny, Makenzie Malham and Sydni Smith. Behind those four, the Redhawks have started the season 10-3, most recently finishing runner-up in the Jenks/Union Invitational last week.

"All four of those girls have been dressing varsity since they were freshmen," coach Joe Redmond said. "They've had three straight years with state-tournament appearances.

"The only thing left for them to try to do is win one. We're just trying to get better each game between now and March so we can give them that opportunity.

Rams benefiting from tough schedule

Owasso is 8-7 but has played a challenging schedule filled with highly ranked opponents. Last week, the Rams defeated Jenks, Victory Christian and Bishop Kelley before stumbling against Tahlequah in the Port City Classic finale.

"We're in a tough conference and we've had two really tough tournaments as well," coach Tobey Nightingale said. "For us our schedule is tough, but it shows the grit and the determination the girls have.