Girls basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Rachel Avedon, Bishop Kelley: The senior is the Tulsa World's player of the week after averaging 17.7 points while leading the Comets to a third-place finish in the Port City Classic in Catoosa last week. Avedon, a 5-foot-9 guard, also scored 17 points in a win against Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday.
Taylor Rose, Owasso: A sharp-shooting senior, Rose poured in 11 points and 12 rebounds in a win against Jenks on Tuesday and followed with two double-digit outings in the Port City Classic. Against Victory Christian on Thursday, Rose hit three 3-pointers including the fourth-quarter dagger.
Carrie McClellan, East Central: A sophomore forward, McClellan scored 22 points against Memorial last week for her second 20-point performance in a row. She also had five rebounds.
McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow: A versatile 5-foot-10 freshman, Mathurin averaged 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in four games last week.
GAME TO WATCH
Sand Springs (12-1) at Bixby (11-3), Tuesday: Two of the best teams in Class 6A meet in Frontier Valley Conference action. The Spartans have won three in a row while the Sandites' only loss came against top-ranked Edmond North last week.
NEWS AND NOTES
Senior quartet propelling Union
The strength of Union is its four seniors: TK Pitts, Desiree Marshall-Penny, Makenzie Malham and Sydni Smith. Behind those four, the Redhawks have started the season 10-3, most recently finishing runner-up in the Jenks/Union Invitational last week.
"All four of those girls have been dressing varsity since they were freshmen," coach Joe Redmond said. "They've had three straight years with state-tournament appearances.
"The only thing left for them to try to do is win one. We're just trying to get better each game between now and March so we can give them that opportunity.
Rams benefiting from tough schedule
Owasso is 8-7 but has played a challenging schedule filled with highly ranked opponents. Last week, the Rams defeated Jenks, Victory Christian and Bishop Kelley before stumbling against Tahlequah in the Port City Classic finale.
"We're in a tough conference and we've had two really tough tournaments as well," coach Tobey Nightingale said. "For us our schedule is tough, but it shows the grit and the determination the girls have.
"We have to come in every night and play hard and work hard to try to earn that 'W'. It's been good for us and it's been a lot of growth and learning for us."
Sandites bounce back from first loss
After getting dealt its first defeat Friday night at the hands of No. 1 Edmond North, Sand Springs returned to form while handling Putnam North in the third-place game of the Jenks/Union Invitational on Saturday.
Joining teammate Hailey Jackson (12 points) in double figures was forward Layne Kirkendoll, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
"Layne is a special talent," coach Josh Berry said. "She's getting better and better. She's getting healthier. The healthier she gets, I think you'll see a lot more of those double-doubles from her."
GIRLS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches' polls from Jan. 24 (Classes 6A-2A) and Jan. 10 (Classes A-B), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 23, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
East
1. Putnam West (5) 11-3, 211; 2. Bixby (5) 11-3, 210; 3. Union (4) 10-3, 207; 4. Sand Springs (1) 12-1, 189; 5. Tahlequah 14-2, 174; 6. Broken Arrow 10-5, 164; 7. Putnam North 6-6, 125; 8. B.T. Washington 5-9, 123; 9. Owasso 8-7; 10. Stillwater 7-8, 117; 11. Ponca City 7-7, 112; 12 (tie). Jenks 4-7, 78 and Westmoore 6-10, 78; 14. Muskogee 1-6 41; 15 (tie), Bartlesville 3-9, 30 and Enid 1-12, 30.
West
1. Edmond North (13) 14-0, 224; 2. Choctaw (2) 13-0, 213; 3. Norman 12-3, 194; 4. Mustang 13-3, 190; 5. Southmoore 13-3, 174; 6. Edmond Memorial 10-4, 157; 7. Edmond Santa Fe 10-5, 146; 8. Moore 9-6, 138; 9. Yukon 5-7 113; 10. Putnam City 5-9, 107; 11. Norman North 2-9, 92; 12. Lawton 5-9, 80; 13. Deer Creek 3-11, 77; 14. NW Classen 2-9, 55; 15. OKC Grant 2-8, 50; 16. OKC Capitol Hill 0-10, 0.
Class 5A
East
1. Sapulpa (12) 10-4, 221; 2. McAlester (2) 12-3, 212; 3. Grove 13-2, 190; 4. Memorial (1) 11-3, 185; 5. Bishop Kelley 9-6, 178; 6. Collinsville 8-6, 157; 7. Rogers 6-6, 136; 8. Durant 6-4, 133; 9. Glenpool 7-9, 114; 10. Shawnee 6-10, 111; 11. Noble 6-8, 88; 12. Coweta 7-10, 83; 13. Claremore 4-9, 73; 14. Edison 3-11, 56; 15. East Central 2-10, 44; 16. Hale 1-11, 29.
West
1. MWC Carl Albert (12) 12-2, 223; 2. El Reno (3) 11-3, 209; 3. Midwest City 9-4, 195; 4. Del City 9-6, 178; 5. Lawton MacArthur 9-5, 175; 6. Duncan 9-4, 157; 7. Guymon 9-5, 145; 8. Piedmont 7-8, 144; 9. Guthrie 7-7, 127; 10. OKC McGuinness 4-14, 105; 11. Ardmore 4-8, 89; 12. Lawton Eisenhower 3-7, 70; 13 (tie). Elgin 3-10, 61 and OKC Southeast 6-5, 61; 15. Santa Fe South 2-14, 36; 16. Altus 0-13, 35.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (38) 12-1, 968; 2. Classen SAS (15) 14-1, 923; 3. Holland Hall 12-2, 839; 4. Weatherford 13-2, 824; 5. Verdigris 13-2, 759; 6. Kingfisher 12-2, 711; 7. Ada 12-3, 647; 8. Fort Gibson 11-4, 606; 9. Inola 10-1, 601; 10. Bethany 9-3, 485; 11. Locust Grove 10-4, 450; 12. Anadarko 9-4, 446; 13. Bristow 14-1, 431; 14. Cleveland 12-5, 335; 15. Muldrow 12-3, 319.
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (41) 11-2, 944; 2. Perry (6) 13-2, 888; 3. Jones (2) 11-4, 833; 4. Bethel (1) 12-2, 758; 5. Kiefer (2) 14-1, 747; 6. Idabel (1) 16-2, 711; 7. Luther 11-3, 689; 8. Kansas 12-1, 636; 9. Comanche 12-1, 630; 10. Keys 11-2, 608; 11. Kingston 10-4, 442; 12, Alva 13-5, 333; 13. Roland 10-5, 323; 14. Heavener 11-3, 318; 15. Community Christian 11-4, 297.
Class 2A
1. Howe (21) 12-4, 1,020; 2. Pocola (32) 15-0, 974; 3. Dale (1) 13-4, 951; 4. Latta (2) 14-4, 872; 5. Hooker (1) 15-1, 837; 6. Amber-Pocasset 12-3, 836; 7. Fairland 12-1, 669; 8. Hartshorne 11-3, 641; 9. Silo 11-6, 639; 10. Warner 12-3, 549; 11. Merritt 13-2, 508; 12. Oktaha 11-4, 445; 13. Preston 12-5, 351; 14. Okemah 12-3, 320; 15. Hobart 12-4, 314.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (74) 16-0, 1,497; 2. Okarche 19-2, 1,333; 3. Seiling (6) 14-2, 1,332; 4. Caddo 15-1, 1,125; 5. Vanoss 13-2, 1,114; 6. Strother 11-2, 973; 7. Okla. Christian Academy 14-2, 971; 8. Frontier 13-3, 843; 9. Crowder 13-2, 811; 10. Cyril 14-3, 731; 11. Navajo 18-2, 712; 12. Arapaho-Butler 14-4, 679; 13. Garber 14-3, 653; 14. Red Oak 14-3, 538; 15. Webbers Falls (1) 12-0, 525.
Class B
1. Lomega (29) 15-3, 1,458; 2. Hammon (23) 17-4, 1,445; 3. Pittsburg (27) 18-0, 1,425; 4. Lookeba-Sickles (1) 16-1, 1,308; 5. Varnum (1) 14-4, 1,089; 6. Duke (1) 16-4, 1,070; 7. Whitesboro (1) 12-4, 955; 8. Arnett 16-3, 945; 9. McCurtain 12-2, 826; 10. Okeene 15-2, 825; 11. Turner 14-2, 662; 12. Paden 14-5, 660; 13. Stringtown 13-4, 486; 14. Earlsboro 11-5; 484; 15. LeFlore 12-6, 405.
— Scott Emigh, for the Sand Springs Leader, contributed to this report
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World