Glenpool goes the distance

In order to balance out the basketball East-West assignment, a team from northeast Oklahoma had to shift West for playoff basketball. Glenpool was that team.

No problem for the Warriors, who knocked off Lawton MacArthur, 64-54, in a regional championship game over the weekend.

“MacArthur has a great team,” Glenpool coach Bobby Belveal said. “But in order to balance the two sides, I knew it was the right thing to do to agree to go (West). Our girls fought through a lot of adversity in the game and showed a lot of mental toughness.”

Tyra McKinnie led the Warriors (17-8) with 21 points, and Jordan Blades (19) and Aaliyah Shawnee (16) both scored in double figures.

Broken Arrow stings Yellowjackets

Needing a quick start to set a tone in a regional championship against Choctaw, Broken Arrow did just that on Saturday. The Tigers scored the game’s first 11 points and were able to hold the Yellowjackets off throughout the game for a 60-54 victory.

“We went into this regional knowing we have been playing some of our best basketball to this point in the season,” said Broken Arrow coach Shane Coffey, whose team has now won six straight. “We knew we needed to come out strong and we did just that … and withstood several runs but never lost the lead against a great Choctaw team.”

McKenzie Mathurin was the lone Tiger in double figures with 31 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field. Mathurin also had seven rebounds, while senior Grace Pippett had nine points — on a trio of 3-pointers — three rebounds and two assists.

Coffey credited the victory to Broken Arrow (16-8) making key stands on defense when they were needed.

“We talked about at this point of the season winning defensive possessions will be critical to our future success,” he said. “We were able to get key stops at big moments along with big shots on the other end to get the win.”

Fort Gibson

loves the dramaClass 4A No. 15 Fort Gibson still hasn’t lost since Jan. 7, but it sure made things interesting in regional play at North Rock Creek over the weekend. The Tigers escaped with a 46-44 win over Mannford in overtime in the regional semifinals, and they followed it with a 44-37 win over Anadarko in overtime in the regional title game on Saturday.

“The biggest difference from earlier in the season is that we have tried to stay pretty simple for the most part and just play to our strengths,” Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe said. “Obviously, we have good players. Our tradition is important to our kids and they want to be a part of that legacy. We still have unfinished business. Right now, we’re all just eager to prepare for what lies ahead.”

Addy Whiteley led Fort Gibson (20-5) with 17 points, and it was Stephanie Hickman who knocked down the game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. In extra time, Fort Gibson allowed Anadarko only two points, and Laynee Stanley hit a 3-pointer to put Fort Gibson in front for good. Then it was Kenzie Snell who iced the game with a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left.

“We knew going in what a challenge that Anadarko represented,” Lowe said. “They are very disciplined and stingy on the defensive side of the ball. … I told the kids during the walk-thru that I thought the first team to 40 points would win. It worked out.”

Longhorns charge aheadMiller Weast and Lacey Moss both scored in overtime to help Inola prevail, 47-46, over Kingfisher in a regional championship game on Saturday night. Weast led Inola (18-7) with 20 points, while Addison Mootry and Brooke Walker both had nine points apiece for the Longhorns.

“It was great game,” Inola coach Travis Wheeler said. “We got down early and the girls scrapped their way to a lead by halftime. When Kingfisher hit a 3 to force overtime, it would have been easy for the girls to lose focus but they stayed locked in and things went our way. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Worth the wait

for WagonerWagoner claimed its first regional championship in 30 years with a 58-48 victory over Harding Charter on Saturday. The previous regional title for the Bulldogs was in 1993 with a 62-59 win over Grove.

Gracy Shieldnight led the Bulldogs (20-4) with 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Elle Bryant added 12 points for Wagoner.

“We set goals all year to get to the state tournament,” Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa said. “Step one: winning districts; step two: winning regionals and step three — get to the state tournament. Our team has bought into defense and how that can carry you through. We use the word grit a lot and to play with grit. We take pride in being tough and playing defense.”

Central advancesCentral’s girls team (16-9) is in the area tournament for the first time since 2005 after a 44-42 win over Oklahoma City Millwood on Saturday at Morris. Central prevailed despite being without three players who received two-game suspensions as the result of an altercation with OKC Star Spencer after Central’s 60-37 win on Friday.