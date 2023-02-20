Who is Ms. Outside? Vote now It’s time to decide who is Ms. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 girls who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device. You voted: Gentry Baldwin, Bixby Anne Blankenship, Bishop Kelley Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian Jadyn Buttery, Tahlequah Shayna Hendrix, Kiefer Elise Hill, Holland Hall Alexis Martin, Oologah McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow Saniyah Morrison, Rogers Bella Pehrson, Mannford Aaliyah Shawnee, Glenpool Heaven Smith, KIPP Tulsa Maddi Stewart, Lincoln Christian Jill Twiehaus, Jenks Gracy Wernli, Bixby Vote View Results Back

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian: Senior sharpshooter set school records with 39 points and 10 treys in a 99-35 victory over McLain in a Class 4A district game Friday.

Sammi Gilbreath, Caney Valley: Gilbreath, a senior forward, led the Trojans with 21 points in a 55-40 victory over Rejoice Christian in the 2A district tournament.

Jadyn Roberts, Preston: Senior had 20 points in the Class 2A No. 5 Pirates’ 77-15 win over Mounds in a district tournament.

Meranda Switch, Okemah: Sophomore guard had 24 points -- all in the first half -- in the Panthers’ 74-37 win over Canadian in district play. The Panthers now advance to regional tournament action at Rejoice Christian on Thursday, when Okemah will face off with Caney Valley.

Hailie Edmondson, Sperry: Edmondson, a junior guard, had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the Pirates’ 55-38 win over Kellyville a in district tournament.

Nakya Blakley, Central: Senior scored 16 points in the Braves’ 48-20 win over Keys in a 3A district matchup. The Braves visit Morris in a regional Thursday.

GAMES TO WATCH

4A regional: No. 10 Mannford (22-2) vs. No. 15 Fort Gibson (19-5), Thursday at North Rock Creek: Fort Gibson has won 14 in a row.

5A East regional: No. 6 Grove (15-6) vs. No. 11 Collinsville (11-11), Thursday — The teams split two regular-season meetings.

Who is Ms. Inside? Vote now

Nakya Blakley, Central
Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris
Zoe Brown, Catoosa
Hannah Coons, Kiefer
Mackenzie Forgione, Jenks
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
Tyla Heard, Sapulpa
Audrey Hopkins, Lincoln Christian
Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs
Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington
Meredith Mayes, Bixby
Tyra McKinnie, Glenpool
Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby
Kori Rainwater, Tahlequah
Makenna Yokley, Owasso

NEWS AND NOTES

Jenks gains momentum

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Jenks Trojans, but things appear to be looking up with the postseason starting up this week.

Fresh off a four-game losing skid, Jenks has re-routed its trajectory and racked up three straight wins to close out the regular season. The Trojans upended Booker T. Washington before knocking off Bartlesville and Edison.

Against Booker T. Washington, Jill Twiehaus led the Trojans with 19 points, including the winning basket, while both Mandy Simpson and Mackenzie Forgione had 10 points each.

“We are very happy with how the girls are playing and even more important how they care for each other and that doesn’t change,” Jenks coach Will Seymour said. “They have been hard-working since the day I took over and have bought into what we are trying to build. Our success is due to the work we put in during the off season and continue to put in now.”

In the process of posting a 50-44 win over Bartlesville, Twiehaus had 28 points, including 21 in the first half.

The 75-7 victory over Edison had plenty of Trojans scoring contributors, including Twiehaus with 14 points, Addison Dodder with 13, Chloe Graves with 11 and Winnie Zhang with 10.

Jenks’ focus will now shift to the playoffs, where the Trojans will take on Ponca City in the first round of regional play at Booker T. Washington.

“The key for the playoffs will be to sharpen up on the things we have already been working on and continue to believe,” said Seymour, whose team is 13-9. “Ponca City is playing really good basketball and starting to peak at the right time and Booker T Washington was voted best 6A team on this side of the state so that was such a great win for this program.

“We know we can compete with anyone and know we will have to play with more energy than ever before and limit the mistakes in the playoffs. We are excited to see what we can do.”

Bristow bursts into playoffs

Much like they’ve done all season, the Bristow Purple Pirates posted another impressive performance to start the postseason with a 65-35 win over Cushing. Abby Morgan led Bristow with 21 points on 6 of 13 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

“It felt great to start the playoffs with a district win,” Bristow coach Matt Morgan said. “We hit 14 three pointers. We didn’t shoot the ball very good the last couple of weeks of the regular season, so it was good to see us have a good night shooting the ball from the outside and see that confidence grow as the game went on.”

Addi Alexander added 17 points and six rebounds for Bristow (18-6), and ShaLyn Edmondson produced 14 points, six assists and five steals for the Purple Pirates, who will carry a district title into regional play, where they will take on Oklahoma Christian School on Thursday.

“I think the two big keys for us this week in regionals will be taking care of the ball and shooting it well from the outside,” Matt Morgan said. “We have a tendency to get a little careless with the ball and that will come back to haunt you in close games. It is also going to be important to shoot the ball well from the outside which will help open up the driving lanes which is our strength.”

RANKINGS

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 19, followed by voting points.

Class 6A (Final)

East

1. B.T. Washington (9) 17-5, 135; 2. Bixby (2) 16-7, 128; 3. Norman 17-4, 120; 4. Choctaw 15-6, 111; 5. Broken Arrow 15-8, 108; 6. Sand Springs 16-7, 103; 7. Owasso 12-10, 92; 8. Jenks 13-9, 86; 9. Ponca City 11-11, 67; 10. Deer Creek 7-15, 60; 11. Stillwater 8-15, 57; 12. Westmoore 11-12, 51; 13. Bartlesville 7-15, 19; 14. Muskogee 6-15, 7; 15. Enid 8-15, 5; 16. Union 5-18, 2.

West

1. Edmond North (13) 21-0, 180; 2. Edmond Memorial (1) 18-4, 169; 3. Putnam West 19-3, 159; 4. Midwest City 16-6, 149; 5. Yukon 14-8, 134; 6. Norman North 14-9, 129; 7. Moore 11-12, 115; 8. Mustang 13-10, 114; 9. Edmond Santa Fe 11-12, 102; 10. Putnam North 9-12, 91; 11. Southmoore 2-20, 74; 12. Putnam City 3-20, 71; 13. U.S. Grant 10-12, 60; 14. NW Classen 3-17, 42; 15. Lawton 2-20, 10; 16. Capitol Hill 2-11, 2.

Class 5A (Final)

East

1. Sapulpa (12) 19-2, 165; 2. Tahlequah (1) 19-2, 155; 3. Holland Hall 19-3, 143; 4. Rogers 17-5, 136; 5. Pryor 14-9, 129; 6. Grove 15-6, 121; 7. Shawnee 12-11, 105; 8. McAlester 14-9, 104; 9. Coweta 9-12, 91; 10. Bishop Kelley 12-11, 82; 11. Collinsville 11-11, 80; 12. East Central 10-11, 65; 13. Edison 3-17, 36; 14. Claremore 3-19, 26; 15. Memorial 5-11, 20; 16. Hale 1-13, minus-4.

West

1. Carl Albert (8) 18-5, 176; 2. Piedmont (5) 17-6, 170; 3. El Reno 15-5, 159; 4. Lawton MacArthur (1) 16-5, 153; 5. Glenpool 15-8, 138; 6. Durant 15-7, 127; 7. Guthrie 12-10, 120; 8. Duncan 14-8, 104; 9. Del City 8-12, 95; 10. Noble 8-13, 80; 11. Guymon 12-8, 74; 12. Altus 7-14, 72; 13. Southeast 7-15, 47; 14. Mt. St. Mary 5-16, 41; 15. Santa Fe South 6-12, 42; 16. Lawton Eisenhower 7-14, 21.

Class 4A (Final)

1. Lincoln Christian (38) 22-1, 886; 2. Tuttle (7) 22-2, 856; 3. Bethany (3) 23-1, 826; 4. Kingfisher 19-4, 714; 5. Weatherford 20-4, 677; 6. Verdigris 18-5, 655; 7. Anadarko 18-6, 610; 8. Harding Charter (1) 21-3, 537; 9. Wagoner 19-4, 530; 10. Mannford 22-2, 483; 11. Muldrow 20-3, 433; 12. Classen SAS 16-8, 431; 13. Oologah 19-4, 405; 14. Locust Grove 18-6, 341; 15. Fort Gibson 19-5, 337.

Class 3A (Final)

1. Washington (22) 22-1, 666; 2. Bethel (3) 21-3, 618; 3. Jones (10) 19-5, 613; 4. Idabel (3) 22-1, 587; 5. Kiefer 18-4, 494; 6. Luther 19-4, 491; 7. Silo (1) 18-7, 489; 8. Kingston 18-5, 454; 9. Alva 21-3, 442; 10. Purcell 18-6, 396; 11. Morris 17-6, 336; 12. Marlow 18-6, 299; 13. Holdenville 20-4, 292; 14. Tahlequah Sequoyah 14-10, 257; 15. Comanche 13-9, 231.

Class 2A (Final)

1. Dale (49) 25-1, 940. 2. Amber-Pocasset 24-2, 884; 3. Merritt (1) 22-1, 794; 4. Pocola (1) 18-5, 715; 5. Preston 21-5, 810; 6. Warner 19-4, 704; 7. Afton 20-2, 685; 8. Howe 20-5, 629; 9. Oktaha 20-4, 571; 10. Hobart 19-4, 532; 11. Okemah 21-3, 475; 12. Pawhuska 20-4, 454; 13. Hooker 16-7, 427; 14. Fairland 18-5, 357; 15. Stratford 20-4, 270.

Class A (Final)

1. Seiling (62) 23-1, 1,389. 2. Caddo (14) 24-2, 1,333; 3. Vanoss (1) 23-2, 1,200; 4. Riverside 25-1, 1,171; 5. Garber 22-4, 1,114; 6. Cyril 23-3, 1,060; 7, Okarche 22-5, 964; 8. Red Oak 22-3, 795; 9. Arapaho-Butler 22-5, 769; 10. Canute 22-5, 751.

Class B (Final)

1. Hammon (38) 21-5, 1,400; 2. Lomega (28) 26-2, 1,397; 3. Pittsburg (9) 24-4, 1,3143; 4. Varnum (2) 26-3, 1,207; 5. Lookeba-Sickles 23-4, 1,052; 6. Whitesboro 22-5, 1,037; 7. Buffalo Valley (1) 24-4, 1,035; 8. Arnett 24-2, 1,027; 9. Calvin 20-8, 841; 10. Turner 22-5, 564.