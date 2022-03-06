Girls basketball notebook: Bixby relishing another trip to state; Union in familiar territory; Holland Hall wanting more

Spartans relish another trip

After finishing runner-up a year ago, Bixby went back to work and emerged as the top team in Class 6A East. The Spartans edged Union in overtime Thursday to make their third state tournament appearance in five years.

“It never gets old,” coach Tina Thomas said. “It’s just a different journey with each group. We have a lot of kids who have (been to state) with us, but we have a couple of new ones who have never been on that journey. It does wonders for the program. It lays the foundation for the future.”

Bixby is led by four juniors who also play AAU basketball together, helping to sustain chemistry that has carried the team during a memorable season that continues with a quarterfinal game against Edmond Memorial.

“We treat every practice like it’s going to be our last one,” guard Gracy Wernli said. “It’s go-time now. Everyone’s coming together and we’re ready.”

Depth helps Sandites prevail

To advance to the state tournament, Sand Springs needed contributions from across the board. All seven players who appeared in Thursday’s 50-46 win against Putnam West scored.

“That’s what I told them — we’ve got to do it by committee,” coach Josh Berry said. “That’s the beauty of this year’s team; it’s not just one person that has to score all the points. A lot of them are able to do it, and so we’re just proud of them.”

The Sandites, who play Choctaw at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, are in the 6A field for the first time since 2019. It is Berry’s first trip with Sand Springs after taking Rogers to state in 2011.

“This is a big moment for me, for them,” Berry said. “I’m proud. I told them (before the area championship) to just leave it all out there, and I think they did that.”

Familiar territory for Union

In 2019, Union made it to the state tournament but lost in the quarterfinals. In 2020, the Redhawks were again in the field before the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Last year, they lost by three in the semifinals to Norman, which went on to win the state title.

Propelled by its four seniors who have plenty of postseason experience, Union is back at state and will meet Mustang at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We’ve made it to state all four years that we’ve been here, but we’ve never actually won it,” senior Sydni Smith said. “This year we’re really hoping to get there. When the time comes, we just have to play hard and be on top of everything and play together as a team.”

Dutch want more this year

In last year’s Class 4A state tournament, Holland Hall lost in the opening round to eventual champion Tuttle — something that has fueled a Dutch team that returned five starters this season. They have won 21 of 24 games including a 20-point victory against Verdigris Friday for the area championship.

“We’re excited to get back to state and hopefully have a better outcome than last time,” coach Crystal Lawson said.

Holland Hall, which faces Fort Gibson on Tuesday, stormed back in the second half of that quarterfinal game against Tuttle with a 22-9 run but had two costly turnovers in the final minute before stumbling 54-50.

“It just came down to the little things,” point guard Elise Hill said. “I feel like this year we’ve learned and I think we’re ready.”

Scott Emigh, for the Sand Springs Leader, contributed to this report.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

