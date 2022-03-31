Frontier Valley Conference honors Union's TK Pitts, Sand Springs coach Josh Berry

Union's TK Pitts was selected as the Frontier Valley Conference girls basketball player of the year and Sand Springs' Josh Berry was named as the coach of the year in coaches' voting announced Thursday.
Pitts, who also was chosen as the defensive player of the year, and Berry helped lead their teams to the Class 6A semifinals.
Class 6A runner-up Bixby had two first-team selections -- Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli.
ALL-FRONTIER VALLEY CONFERENCE
Girls
Player of the year and Defensive POY: TK Pitts, Union
Coach of the year: Josh Berry, Sand Springs
Offensive POY: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
Newcomer of the year: Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington
First team
Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli, Bixby; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
People are also reading…
Second team
Marcayla Johnson and Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Sydni Smith, Union; McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow
Third team
Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Mackenzie Malham, Union; Gentry Baldwin and Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby