 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frontier Valley Conference honors Union's TK Pitts, Sand Springs coach Josh Berry

  • 0

Union's TK Pitts was selected as the Frontier Valley Conference girls basketball player of the year and Sand Springs' Josh Berry was named as the coach of the year in coaches' voting announced Thursday.

Pitts, who also was chosen as the defensive player of the year, and Berry helped lead their teams to the Class 6A semifinals.

Class 6A runner-up Bixby had two first-team selections -- Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli.

ALL-FRONTIER VALLEY CONFERENCE

Girls

Player of the year and Defensive POY: TK Pitts, Union

Coach of the year: Josh Berry, Sand Springs

Offensive POY: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa

Newcomer of the year: Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington

First team

Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli, Bixby; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa

People are also reading…

Second team

Marcayla Johnson and Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Sydni Smith, Union; McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow

Third team

Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Mackenzie Malham, Union; Gentry Baldwin and Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert