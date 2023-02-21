Samy Mack was a big part of March madness in Oklahoma girls high school basketball for 13 seasons from 2006-18.

As East Central's head coach, he led the Cardinals to eight state championship games and came away with three gold balls — the last in 2017.

"I got to know David Jackson personally by going to the state tournament every year," Mack said, referring to the OSSAA's executive director who is often present at trophy presentations.

After being away from high school basketball since 2018, Mack is now in his first year as head coach at KIPP Tulsa, in its first season in the OSSAA. KIPP Tulsa is one of the state's biggest surprises with an 18-5 record going into its Class 3A regional opener Thursday night in the winners bracket against Berryhill at Metro Christian.

Mack is back in the playoffs for the first time since his coaching contract was not renewed by Tulsa Public Schools at East Central at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

That decision came after he was suspended before East Central’s final area game due to alleged residency rules violations involving some of his players.

Mack has always strongly denied the allegations and was never sanctioned by the OSSAA. Mack, 57, remains a TPS employee and is in his 38th year with the district. He is the lead man in the preventive maintenance shop in the heating/air conditioning department.

"I really appreciate TPS for starting my coaching career with them," Mack said. "It's been a fantastic journey."

And his journey has him now in a much different role. When he was at East Central, Mack's teams were usually expected to be a contender for the gold ball. In contrast, not much was expected of his Bulldogs this year after a losing record last season before moving to the OSSAA.

"I figured we would be close to .500, not knowing who was on the schedule or a lot about 3A," Mack said.

Mack coached KIPP's eighth-grade team right after leaving East Central and also coached AAU teams during the summer, but was away from the high school scene until accepting KIPP's offer last August.

"It really was (weird) not being on the sideline the first two or three years,'' Mack said. "I was getting comfortable not coaching in high schools, but being involved in all of that for all those years at East Central was pretty special — we were hosting regionals, going to state tournaments, that felt so good.

"Coaching summer ball, I had so many people come out to me, asking what I was doing. I took it as a compliment. The passions were starting to come back that I can do this again at the high school level. I decided to try it one more time. It seemed like the right time, the right moment, that this might be doable. It's been a major challenge but a good challenge."

Mack inherited only one senior, but was helped by four key move-ins, including junior point-guard Heaven Smith, who played on national home school title teams the past two years at NOAH and CHEF. Smith leads KIPP's scoring at 16 points per game.

"He knows the court inside and out," Smith said. "He knows what it's like to get to the state tournament, he's won there and I feel that gives us an extra boost. We've got to come out and show out."

Other key move-ins for KIPP include ReKiah Bowen, who averages 15 points with eight rebounds; MacKenzie Lovett and Brianna Gist. Smith and Bowen combined for 50 points in last Saturday's 65-34 win over Metro Christian in a playoff opener.

"No way would I be sitting with (18) wins without them. Heaven takes over a game by herself," Mack said. "The kids have come through.

"It was a big moment Saturday because our girls had never been in a playoff game."

Mack didn't have a lot of time to get to know his players before the season started, but the team quickly jelled after a few early tough losses.

"He amazes me a lot," Smith said. "He's definitely different than a lot of coaches. They don't have the background he has. Coming to KIPP was one of the best decisions I've made. It is a very caring team. It's like a family. When you come to this gym there's no judging, it's just you with your family and Coach Mack, nobody judging.

"It's definitely been a journey. We've come a long way. A lot of people weren't expecting us to get this far. It's been very exciting. With Coach Mack, whatever he tells you on the court you better listen because he's going to be 100% right."

Mack had a homecoming moment at East Central this season when he returned there in a basketball capacity for the first time since his departure. He now feels welcomed there due to principal Gina Wilson, whose daughter played on one of Mack's title teams, and Lady Cardinals coach Jaylen Thompson, a cousin of Mack.

"Gina Wilson made the game happen and I thank her and Jaylen for wanting to play the game," Mack said. "But it was really tough, it was emotional for me because I sunk my heart into that program. I gave everything a human could possibly give to that program. And it showed.

"I shed a tear a time or two before I walked in the building and it was a pretty proud moment for me. It was tough but it was pretty special."

And Mack left East Central that night as he did after most game nights during his time there — with a win — 64-40.

Another big moment for Mack will occur Thursday at Metro Christian. After his team's 6 p.m. game, the 7:30 boys matchup is top-ranked Metro against Berryhill, which is coached by Mack's son, Samy.

"This will be the first time we've coached in the same building on the same night," Mack said. "I got really emotional and nearly broke down when I was talking with him about that (Tuesday). It's going to be special."

Mack and his team are used to playing on the road. Their only "home" games are played two miles away at Central High School.

"We are road tested," Mack said.

A big adjustment for Mack this season has been his move from 5A to 3A.

"Now it's like I'm new to the game," Mack said. "It's totally different in 3A. All of these teams are very disciplined. You think you can blow them out and you don't. Its nervewracking, 3A is much tougher than 5A now."

KIPP entered the playoffs ranked 19th in 3A.

"If the ball bounces right and we play well, I think we can make it to the state tournament," Mack said.