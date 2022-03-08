Fast start propels Holland Hall past Fort Gibson in 4A girls quarterfinals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unlike a year ago, there would be no slow start for Holland Hall on Tuesday at the Class 4A girls state basketball tournament.

Ava Greer scored eight of her 14 points during a breakout first quarter that gave No. 3 Holland Hall a double-digit lead and the Lady Dutch rolled to a 43-27 victory against No. 8 Fort Gibson in the quarterfinals at State Fair Arena.

With the victory, Holland Hall (22-3) moves on to play No. 2 Classen SAS (22-1) at 9 a.m. Friday in the semifinals.

A year ago, the Lady Dutch started slowly against eventual state champion Tuttle before a second-half rally fell short and Holland Hall was bounced from state in the opening round.

“Absolutely,” Holland Hall coach Crystal Lawson said about the team’s focus on starting contests well this season.

“That has — from the very first game — we (know we) can’t have the slow starts. We got off to a slow start against Tuttle (last year). But also we were kind of known for that last year — getting off to slow starts. So that has been a big point of emphasis.”

Thanks to its big first quarter, there was no need for any second-half heroics this time.

Holland Hall, fueled by Greer’s hot start, ended the first quarter on a 16-2 run to take a 19-8 advantage into the second stanza.

“We’ve been working all season for this,” Greer said. “Every single practice our mentality has been get to state and take care of every single team here. You can’t take any team for granted. We knew that coming in. We just got to play our game. We can’t let them show us how to play and set the mood for the game. So we just came out and did our thing.”

Besides Greer’s eight points, Kalayia Johnson netted four points in the Lady Dutch’s quick start. Johnson’s basket in the lane ignited the flurry while Greer ended it on a fast break layup just before the horn to end the opening quarter.

“Ava is our one senior that plays a lot of minutes for us,” Lawson said “She has been here now, this is her third time. We definitely rely on her senior leadership. She had a great game.”

Greer and Johnson combined to do most of the damage for Holland Hall, which has now won 15 of its last 16 contests, including the school’s initial state tourney victory after losing in the past four 4A quarterfinals.

Besides the duo sharing scoring honors, Greer snared a game-high eight rebounds while Johnson, a junior, was close behind with seven boards. The pair, along with six rebounds from junior Elise Hill, helped the Lady Dutch dominate the boards 31-16.

Fort Gibson (24-6), the defending state runner-up and winner of four state titles, shot just 23.7% from the field (9-of-38), including just 26.9% from beyond the arc (7-of-26).

With Holland Hall enjoying a 25-14 lead, Fort Gibson’s Feather Twoshields connected on back-to-back treys to pull the Tigers to within 25-20 midway through the third quarter.

But the Lady Dutch responded with Greer scoring off an inbounds pass then getting a steal that led to another basket and Holland Hall quickly went back ahead 29-20.

Fort Gibson would get no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Weatherford 50, Kingfisher 41: Addy Hoffman finished with game highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds and No. 4 Weatherford (24-3) pulled away from No. 6 Kingfisher in the second half for a 50-41 victory.

The Eagles (24-3) forced the Yellowjackets (24-6) into 20 turnovers and tallied 23 points off those miscues while outscoring Kingfisher 40-10 in the paint.

Hunter Bayless added 13 points and six rebounds for Weatherford, which will advance to meet top-ranked Tuttle in the semifinals.

Allison Green and Rayland Garner each had 11 points for Weatherford.

Tuttle 72, Stilwell 24: The defending state champion Tigers (24-1) rattled off the game’s first nine points, led by 17 after the first quarter, and were never challenged by the Indians (22-7).

Landry Allen notched 19 points, 14 rebounds and had three blocked shots — all game highs — for the Indians, who led 47-12 at halftime and will meet No. 4 Weatherford in the semifinals.

Madi Surber chipped in 16 points while Hadley Periman grabbed nine rebounds for Tuttle, which had 10 players crack the scoring column while holding a 44-24 rebounding advantage over the Indians.

After connecting on seven first-half 3-pointers in a double overtime area tournament consolation victory Saturday against Verdigris, Stilwell went just 1-for-20 from long distance against Tuttle.

Snowda Watie paced the Indians with eight points.

Classen SAS 53, Blanchard 24: No. 2 Classen SAS (22-1) allowed only eight second-half points to waltz past No. 20 Blanchard (19-10).

The Comets, who advance to meet Holland Hall in the semifinals, amassed 20 points off 15 Lion turnovers while holding a 29-15 rebounding advantage.

Darianna Lttlepage-Buggs topped all scorers with 16 points while adding a game-high nine rebounds. Reagan Fox led Blanchard with 10 points.

HOLLAND HALL 43, FORT GIBSON 27

Fort Gibson;8;5;10;4;—;27

Holland Hall;19;4;10;10;—43

Fort Gibson (24-6): Twoshields 10, A. Whiteley 10, J. Whiteley 7.

Holland Hall (22-3): Greer 14, Johnson 14, Regalado 8, Hill 7.

WEATHERFORD 50, KINGFISHER 41

Weatherford;13;10;12;15;—;50

Kingfisher;12;7;11;11;—41

Weatherford (24-3): A. Hoffman 17, Bayless 13, Stewart 8, J. Hoffman 6, Foster 2, Cummins 2, Daniel 2.

Kingfisher (24-6): Green 11, Garner 11, Matthews 8, Snider 7, Frost 4.

TUTTLE 72, STILWELL 24

Stilwell;7;5;210;—;24

Tuttle;24;23;19;6;—72

Stillwell (22-7): Watie 8, Christie 5, Johnson 4, Wilson 2, Catron 2, Benham 2, Holmes 1.

Tuttle (24-1): Allen 19, Surber 16, Rehl 9, Teague 7, Kerr 6, Driver 6, Periman 4, Cummings 3, A. Battles 1, K. Battles 1.

CLASSEN SAS 53, BLANCHARD 24

Classen SAS;12;11;13;17;—;53

Blanchard;4;12;5;3;—24

Classen SAS (22-1): Littlepage-Buggs 16, Gray 14, Harrison 12, O’Conner 7, Durley 4.

Blanchard (19-10): Fox 10, Coffman 6, Carpenter 3, Lawson 3, Roberts 2.

Class 4A girls state tournament

State Fair Arena

Thursday quarterfinals

No. 4 Weatherford 50, No. 6 Kingfisher 41

No. 1 Tuttle 72, No. 15 Stilwell 24

No. 3 Holland Hall 43, No. 8 Fort Gibson 27

No. 2 Classen SAS 53, No. 20 Blanchard 24

Friday semifinals

9 a.m.—No. 3 Holland Hall (22-3) vs. No. 2 Classen SAS (22-1)

10:30 a.m.—No. 4 Weatherford (24-3) vs. No. 1 Tuttle (24-1)

Saturday final

11:45 a.m.