Before Crystal Lawson became girls basketball coach at Holland Hall in 2008, she was an assistant for Sapulpa head coach Darlean Calip.

On Saturday, their teams will meet for the Class 5A state title.

"I think it's great," Calip said. "We've scrimmaged Holland Hall in the past. Crystal and I go way back. A lot of our kids and their kids have been teammates when they were little kids and still have those relationships, so it really makes it special."

In Friday's first semifinal, Elise Hill scored 25 points and Sophia Regalado added 17 to lead the East No. 3 Dutch past West No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert 56-41. Sapulpa, led by Stailee Heard with 18 points and 10 rebounds, then advanced with a 58-44 win over West No. 3 El Reno. The Chieftains avenged their loss to El Reno in last year's semifinals.

Holland Hall 56, Carl Albert 41: The Dutch led 27-17 at halftime and Carl Albert (22-6) never got any closer. In the third quarter Regalado scored eight and Hill seven as Holland Hall's lead grew to high as 40-21.

"I thought they executed our game plan very well, a few more turnovers than we have as our goal, other than that we were really focused on defense, Lawson said. "I thought we did a great job containing their catch-and-shoot 3s in transition."

Carl Albert was 5-of-20 on 3s.

Hill scored 15 in the second half, including 8-of-8 free throws in the final 2:26.

"Elise is one of those players that always comes ready," Lawson said. "She loves to play the game. she has to do a lot for us. We count on her to bring the ball up the floor, to score, to defends one of their best players. Elise is our everything.

"Sophia is always tough. That's a kid who probably always doesn't get the recognition she deserves but every game she comes ready to play."

This was the third consecutive 9 a.m. tip-off in a state tournament for Holland Hall, dating back to a 4A semifinal loss last year.

"It's kind of tough waking up early to play games," Regalado said. "So we're kind of used to it. Some of the girls got up at 6:30, I slept in as much as I could until 7, and we left the hotel at 7:45."

And now the Dutch is in the OSSAA title game for the first time in six appearances since 2017.

"One of the best feelings in the world," Regalado said. "Our team has worked so hard for this.

"Some of (Sapulpa's) girls I have been playing against since I was little so it (will) be be fun to play them again."

Sapulpa 58, El Reno 44: The Chieftains led 33-22 at halftime and held a comfortable lead during the rest of the game. Heard had 12 points in the first half, and her sister, Tyla, had seven in the third quarter as Sapulpa's lead grew to 17.

Reagan Bugaj paced El Reno (19-6) with 20 points as she was 8-of-10 from the field.

Last year's semifinal loss provided plenty of extra motivation for Sapulpa.

Calip tries to keep her team focused on the present, but she said about last year's loss, "I know in the back of my mind it was in their mind that they were so heartbroken when they lost. We played a great game last year, we just didn't shoot the ball very well.

"The key for us today was being us, playing our game. We pride ourselves in defense and being physical, that's what got us here so why change what we do."

And now Sapulpa has a chance to win its second state title in three years.

"Going to the state championship this year means everything to me," Stailee Heard said.

"I'm glad we're playing (Holland Hall). I respect them a lot and they're a very good team."

HOLLAND HALL 56, MWC CARL ALBERT 41

Carl Albert;8;9;12;12;--;41

Holland Hall;18;9;17;12;--;56

Carl Albert (22-6): Diaz 13, Cofer 8, Moore 6, Sutton 6, Anderson 3, Moore 2, Plunkett 2, Curry 1.

Holland Hall (24-3): Hill 25, Ragalado 17, Davis 6, Johnson 4, Fugate 2, Casper 2.

SAPULPA 58, EL RENO 44

El Reno;10;12;10;12;--;44

Sapulpa;19;14;11;14;--;58

El Reno (19-6): Bugaj 20, Black-Harmon 8, Elizondo 5, Thomas 5, Kihega 4 Sleeper 2.

Sapulpa (24-2): S. Heard 18, Riki McQuarters 14, T. Heard 9, Bilby 7, Hall 6, Raegan McQuarters 4.