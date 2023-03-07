OKLAHOMA CITY — It was uncharted waters for the Pawhuska girls as they reached the state tournament for the first time ever, and they made sure the boat will keep sailing.

A dominant defensive effort combined with a monster double-double performance from Fallon Bowman propelled the Huskies to a 55-30 victory over Preston Tuesday night in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fairgrounds.

Bowman scored 26 points and brought down 11 rebounds, both game-highs, to lead Pawhuska (25-5), while Hannah Reynolds added 17 points, a game-best five assists, four rebounds and three steals in a game-best 31 minutes.

“It feels amazing, especially when you have like the whole town coming and the student section and stuff like that,” said the 6-foot Bowman, who also had two blocked shots on defense. “Our team has really been working well as a team recently, so it feels really good.”

Huskies coach David Cash had nothing but praise for his star forward’s performance.

“She’s been huge all year,” Cash said of Bowman. “Inside, she’s super-athletic and she can get a shot off left and right, and that’s hard to defend. We needed her. We knew they were a little undersized inside and we made a conscious effort to get it to her.”

Pawhuska, ranked No. 12 in 2A, has won six in a row since losing to Tonkawa in the district tournament (before beating them when they faced Tonkawa again in the Regional finals) and is 13-1 in the last 14 contests.

“We’ve been gelling here recently,” Cash said. “We just look like a different team than a few months ago. We’re just focusing on teamwork and they support each other.”

The lack of experience on the big stage did not seem to affect the Huskies at all, although Bowman admitted she felt it a bit in the first half.

“I usually have some problems with (blocking out the setting), but you just got to do it, I guess,” Bowman said. “Same old basketball, you just do what you normally do. And then your team’s with you too, so it makes it a lot easier.”

“We talked all week, this is a business trip,” Cash said. “We got our mind right and we just came out and played ball. When we play ball, we’re pretty tough right now. Defensively, we knew what they did. We played them before and they beat us by four (51-47 back on Jan. 7) and we had a little sour taste in our mouth about that, so the girls were motivated. This is who they wanted to play. You could tell.”

Savannah King scored 13 points and had four rebounds to lead No. 5 Preston (24-6), which hadn’t been to state since 2017 and last won a state title in 2014, had won eight in a row.

“I thought that Pawhuska came out tougher from the get-go — even in the first half, we dug ourselves a hole,” Littlejohn said. “We did fight back in the first half but I thought they just quit. At the end of the day, they came out tougher and we just folded. You hate to see that. That sucks.”

Despite the disappointing ending, Littlejohn could still see that it was a successful season for her team.

“We haven’t been to the state tournament in seven, eight years and they finally did it, it was a relief,” Littlejohn said. “That’s a big expectation at Preston and you feel like dog crap every single time you don’t make it to the state tournament, so when you finally do, that’s an accomplishment.”

Entering halftime with just a 24-21 lead, the Huskies used a dominant third quarter in which they outscored Preston 13-0 to increase their advantage to 37-21 entering the fourth. As much as the nice connection between Reynolds and Bowman led the offense, it was Pawhuska’s stifling defense that really keyed the run.

The Huskies limited Preston to just 3-of-22 shooting (13.6 percent) in the second half and 26.1 percent (12-for-46) overall.

“They’ve got a lot of shooters, so we put our best defenders on them,” Cash said. “In the first half, didn’t execute very well. In the third quarter, all we really did was re-go over our game plan and say, ‘This is how we’re going to play them,’ and then we locked them down.”

Bowman, a junior, also acknowledged that her on-court chemistry with sophomore Reynolds has developed over a long time of playing together.

“We’ve played together since we were little, and now on my high school team, she’s been here two years now, so now we’re just good friends,” Bowman said. “It’s just fun playing basketball with her.”

Pawhuska jumped out to a quick early lead, going up 9-2 in the first four and a half minutes and went ahead 14-4 after Reynolds’ pull-up jumper with 2:05 left in the opening quarter. But Preston rallied after that, outscoring the Huskies 13-3 over the next six-plus minutes to tie it at 17-17 on King’s driving layup midway through the second quarter.

The teams traded baskets after that and a Bowman layup with 38 seconds left put Pawhuska up by three heading into halftime.

“I think we were a little bit nervous at first, we were playing a little bit tight,” Bowman said. “But then I think once we started going, we were just, ‘Okay, just play basketball, we got this,’ and then it just all kind of came together.”

Now the Huskies advance to face No. 8 Howe, who beat No. 6 Warner 64-43 in their quarterfinal Tuesday night, in the semifinals on Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. here at Jim Norick Arena.

“We’ll be fine,” Cash said. “The girls will celebrate tonight and, in the morning, we’ll get back to work.”

Girls Class 2A Semifinals

At Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgrounds, OKC

PAWHUSKA 55, PRESTON 30

Preston;13;8;0;9;--;30

Pawhuska;17;7;13;18;--;55

Preston: King 13, Roberts 5, Wilson 4, Stidman 4, Foster 2, Jordan 2.

Pawhuska: Bowman 26, Reynolds 17, Curry 4, Baker 3, Jones 3, Cochrane 2.