NORMAN — Defending champion Edmond North is returning to the Class 6A girls basketball championship game after surviving Putnam West's upset bid Friday afternoon.

Elle Papahronis sank two tiebreaking free throws with 22.5 seconds left to lift the undefeated Huskies to a 45-42 victory at Lloyd Noble Center.

The West No. 1 Huskies (28-0) advance to meet East No. 3 Norman (22-4) in the title game at 2 p.m. Saturday. Norman defeated West No. 2 Edmond Memorial 68-47 in the earlier semifinal to set up a matchup of teams that have won the last three 6A state titles. Norman won in 2019 and '21.

Laci Steele had 16 points and Papahronis 14 for the Huskies. Each collected nine rebounds. Jazmin Adams had 12 points and eight rebounds for West No. 3 Putnam West (23-5).

There were six ties in the final six minutes. Putnam West took a 39-37 lead on Caya Smith's basket with 2:36 left. Edmond North tied it at 40 on Allison Heathcock's two free throws at 1:05. Ten seconds later, Edmond North's KK Peeler scored her only points of the game on a layup to give the Huskies a 42-40 lead. Kiana Gray's two free throws with 38 seconds left tied the game again at 42.

After Steele made 1-of-2 free throws with 13.7 seconds left, Putnam West had the final possession with a chance for a 3, but was unable to launch a tying shot.

Norman 68, Edmond Memorial 47: Keeley Parks scored 19 points and Nessa Begay added 17 to lead Norman. Kayla Jones and Jordyn Rollins each had double-doubles as they scored 14 apiece for Norman and combined for 21 rebounds.

Addy Johnson lead Edmond Memorial (22-5) with 13 points while Janiyah Williams had 12 points with nine rebounds.

EDMOND NORTH 45, PUTNAM WEST 42

Edmond North;11;9;9;16;--;45

Putnam West;8;12;9;13;--;42

Edmond North (28-0): Steele 16, Papahronis 14, Melton 8, Heathcock 5, Peeler 2.

Putnam West (23-5): Adams 12, Smith 11, Gray 10, Jefferson 5, Bert 2. Constant 2.

NORMAN 68, EDMOND MEMORIAL 47

Ed. Memorial;6;16;15;10;--;47

Norman;13;20;15;20;--;68

Edmond Memorial (22-5): Johnson 13, Williams 12, Hensley 8, Hjelmstad 5, Berry 4, Franz 4, Hall 1.

Norman (22-4): Parks 19, Begay 17. Jones 14, Rollins 14, Simmons 4.