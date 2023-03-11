NORMAN — Elle Papahronis had 30 points and 12 rebounds to rally Edmond North past Norman 65-58 in the Class 6A girls state championship game Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Papahronis scored 18 of her points in the second half. Gatorade state player of the year Laci Steele added 19 points for the Lady Huskies (29-0), who won their second consecutive title against a team that won the previous two.

Keeley Parks led Norman (22-5) with 27 points.

Norman led by 13 with five minutes left in the second quarter, but the Huskies rallied to cut their deficit to 31-30 going into halftime.

Edmond North used an 11-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 49-40 lead. Norman, however, answered and had a chance to tie after Parks' basket cut the deficit to 51-50 early in the fourth quarter, but she couldn't finish off the 3-point play -- her only miss in 10 free throws.

The Huskies' lead grew to 62-55 before Jordyn Rollins' 3-point play kept Norman's hopes alive with 43 seconds left. However, Steele's two free throws with 28.5 seconds remaining ensured the win for the Huskies.

EDMOND NORTH 65, NORMAN 58

Ed. North;6;24;19;16;--;65

Norman;16;15;11;16;--;58

Edmond North (29-0): Papahronis 30, Steele 19, Heathcock 10, Melton 4, Jackson 2.

Norman (22-5): Parks 27, Rollins 9, Begay 8, Jones 8, Simmons 6.