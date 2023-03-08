CLASS 6A GIRLS

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Tickets: $10 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

Teams

No. 1 (West) Edmond North (26-0): Coach Pete Papahronis' defending champion Huskies are led by Gatorade state player of the year Laci Steele, who is averaging 23.4 points and has more than 2,000 during her career. Steele and senior Elle Papahronis are 95-12 as starters. Elle Papahronis has more than 1,300 career points.

No. 1 (East) B.T. Washington (20-6): Baylor commit Marcayla Johnson averages 18.3 points and 7.8 rebounds. Coach Rabu Leyva's lineup has two freshmen and three sophomores. Split two games with Bixby. This is the Hornets' first state berth since winning the 2018 5A title.

No. 2 (East) Bixby (19-8): Coach Tina Thomas' team has been the state runner-up the past two years and has a rematch of the 2022 final against Edmond North in the quarterfinals. Abilene Christian signee Gracy Wernli averages 17.3 points and ORU signee Gentry Baldwin produces 12.7 points and 5.5 assists. Drury signee Alyssa Nielsen adds 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.

No. 2 (West) Edmond Memorial (21-4): Four Bulldogs average between 12 and 13.7 points per game, led by senior point-guard Baylor Franz, an Air Force commit. Lost twice to Edmond North.

No. 3 (East) Norman (20-4): Coach Frankie Parks' Tigers have won 10 in a row and are looking for their third state title in five years after capturing the gold ball in 2019 and 2021. Their three playoff wins have been by an average margin of 30.3 points, including 57-32 over Bixby. Keeley Parks averages 20.9 points.

No. 3 (West) Putnam West (22-4): The Patriots' four losses have been to Edmond North, Edmond Memorial and twice to out-of-state teams. They have won 11 of their last 12 games.

No. 6 (West) Norman North (17-10): Seleh Harmon, who averages a team-high 15 points, has doubled that in her last two playoff games for the Timberwolves, who are in the state tournament for the time since losing to Norman in the 2019 final. They have won nine of their last 11 after an 8-8 start.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World