Class 6A girls basketball state tournament preview: Edmond North, Bixby top seeds in the field

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Carl Albert High School, Midwest City (Thursday); Lloyd Noble Center, Norman (Friday-Saturday)

Tickets: $11.50 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

2021 champion: Norman

No. 1 (West) Edmond North (25-1): The Huskies average 72.3 points per game and limit their opponents to 34.8. Their record is the best in program history, and they are 9-0 against six of the other teams in the field. Laci Steele is averaging 22.4 points per game.

No. 1 (East) Bixby (22-3): Last year's runner-up is led by four juniors who play on the same AAU team, creating a unique chemistry. All four average in double figures including Meredith Mayes, a forward committed to Abilene Christian who averages a double-double.

No. 2 (West) Choctaw (22-2): The Yellowjackets rely on balanced scoring along with a shut-down defense that gives up fewer than 40 points per game. Senior guard Carley Gasaway leads the team with 12.5 points per game, and three teammates contribute at least nine points per game.

No. 2 (East) Sand Springs (22-3): Josh Berry's Sandites started 11-0, lost three games in eight days and went on to win their last 10 games. Guard Journey Armstead and forward Hailey Jackson combine to average 30 points per game, while center Layne Kirkendoll averages 7.3 rebounds.

No. 3 (West) Mustang (22-4): The Broncos are on a nine-game win streak that includes two victories against Edmond Memorial and one against Choctaw. Three players on their roster have scored more than 1,000 points in their career including Arkansas signee Karley Johnson.

No. 4 (East) Union (18-6): The four-member senior class advanced to state for a fourth time. SMU signee TK Pitts anchors the Redhawks' defense and leads the team in scoring. Forward Sydni Smith is a physical presence inside and an excellent rebounder.

No. 6 (West) Edmond Memorial (18-8): The Bulldogs have weathered multiple injuries including losing a starter for the year in the preseason and go-to scorer Ella Hamlin in the regular-season finale. Two freshmen are in the starting lineup. Point guard Baylor Franz leads the team with 20.2 points per game.

No. 9 (East) Stillwater (14-13): The Pioneers pulled off three upsets to make it to state for the first time since 2005. Their coach, Kendra Kilpatrick, has been battling cancer for the past two years. Freshman Janiyah Williams owns the single-season scoring record (475 points).

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

