CLASS 5A GIRLS

When: Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Tickets: $10 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

2022 champion: McAlester

Teams

No. 1 (East) Sapulpa (22-2): Stailee Heard averages 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds while sister Tyla is at 13.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. Sapulpa split with 4A favorite Lincoln Christian. Other key players include another pair of sisters, Raegan and Riki McQuarters plus Mataya Hall and Taylor Bilby. Sapulpa won the 2021 title.

No. 1 (West) Carl Albert (21-5): The definition of balanced scoring — coach Kyle Richey's five starters all average between 8.4 and 9.8 points. The top three reserves are freshmen.

No. 2 (East) Tahlequah (22-3): Coach David Qualls' team has an all-junior starting lineup, led by Kori Rainwater (15.4 points, 10.8 rebounds) and Madi Matthews (14.0 points).

No. 3 (East) Holland Hall (22-3): Tulsa signee Elise Hill (17.9 points) leads coach Crystal Lawson's Dutch, who moved up to 5A in January after qualifying for state tournaments in 4A and 3A four times in the previous five years.

No. 3 (West) El Reno (18-5): After graduating four seniors starters from last year's state team, El Reno's top seven players include three juniors, three sophomores and a freshman. Emmary Elizondo averages a team-high 12.1 points.

No. 4 (West) Lawton MacArthur (20-6): The Highlanders, who have won 10 of their last 11, reach state for the third year in a row.

No. 4 (East) Rogers (20-6): Coach Carlin Adkism's Ropers overcame Raegan McQuarters' move to Sapulpa to return to the state tournament after reaching the semifinals last year. Saniyah Morrison avearges 15 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

No. 5 (West) Glenpool (18-9): Tyra McKinnie, a 6-foot freshman, produces 19 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Warriors, who are at state for the first time since 1981.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World