CATOOSA — Saniyah Morrison and Julianna Matlock fueled No. 4 Rogers past No. 6 Grove 49-45 in a Class 5A East Area girls basketball consolation championship game Saturday afternoon at the Catoosa Activity Center.

No. 2 Tahlequah also punched its ticket to the state tournament with a convincing 56-29 victory over No. 5 Pryor in a battle of Tigers.

The Class 5A state quarterfinals will be Wednesday at the University of Oklahoma's Lloyd Noble Center.

"I told the girls it's never easy to go to state," said Rogers head coach Carlin Adkism. "They showed a lot of resilience over the course of the season and in coming together at the end. They've got heart. They never stopped believing and never stopped fighting."

Morrison had 19 points for the Ropers (20-6). Matlock finished with 13 points, but had the most clutch moments down the stretch. Annsleigh Morris paced the Ridgerunners (17-8) with 19 points.

The game was tied at 37-37 at the end of three periods. Morrison drew Rogers even once again at 43-43 on a jumper with 3:41 left in the fourth.

Rowan Geer answered for Grove with a pair of free throws at the 3:05 mark. The Ropers then split a pair of free throws with 2:22 remaining.

The Ridgerunners missed two free throws at the 1:14 mark and Matlock responded with a putback 30 seconds later.

Rogers got a stop on the next Grove possession and Matlock eventually converted both ends of a 1-and-1 with 18. 2 seconds left.

The Ropers then got another stop at the defensive end and Matlock went back to the line for another 1-and-1 with 12.6 seconds to play. She made the front end to seal the deal.

"Julianna has been the catalyst and the glue of the team all year," said Adkism. "She understands what teamwork is all about,"

The Ropers were ahead 14-11 after the first quarter. They got the first four and last six points of the frame, including a bucket from Matlock at the buzzer.

Rogers was up 26-24 at the half, thanks to a 10-foot jumper in the lane from Morrison with three seconds remaining.

The Ridgerunners stayed close behind solid free throw shooting. They converted 10-of-13 tries in the first half.

The third period was tight throughout with neither side being able to gain much of an advantage en route to the tie at the end of the stanza. That set the stage for the dramatic finish.

"The girls know what it takes," said Adkism. "We talked about being efficient on offense, taking the right shot, passing the ball, and playing together."

TAHLEQUAH 56, PRYOR 29: Madi Matthews and Kori Rainwater fueled Tahlequah (22-3). Matthews had a game-high 26 points while Rainwater registered a double-double, 15 points and 12 rebounds. Shaylee Brewer paced Pryor (16-11) with ten points.

Tahlequah was ahead 13-7 after the first quarter and then extended its advantage to 23-15 at the half.

Rainwater had ten first points in the first half, despite picking up her third foul at the the 2:00 mark.

Rainwater picked up her fourth foul with 3:32 left in the third period, Tahlequah was up 32-22 then, but closed the frame with seven consecutive points.

Matthews punctuated that spurt with a long distance bomb just before the buzzer. Tahlequah then played solidly at both ends of the floor in the final stanza.

ROGERS 49, GROVE 45

Rogers;14;12;11;12;--;49

Grove;11;13;13;8;--;45

Rogers (20-6): Morrison 19, Matlock 13, Jones 8, Simmons 8, Overstreet 1

Grove (17-8): Morris 19, Jackson 11, R. Geer 9, Collins 3, E. Geer 3

TAHLEQUAH 56, PRYOR 29

Tahlequah;13;10;16;17;--;56

Pryor;7;8;7;7;--;29

Tahlequah (22-3): Mathews 26, Rainwater 15, Dick 5, Retzloff 4, Qualls 3, Gilbert 2, Stephens 1

Pryor (16-11): Brewer 10, Martin 7, Alt 6, Hawkes 3, Rhymer 2, Elam 1