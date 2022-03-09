Class 5A girls basketball state tournament preview: Top-ranked Sapulpa is defending champion

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Norman North High School (Thursday); Lloyd Noble Center, Norman (Friday-Saturday)

Tickets: $11.50 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

2021 champion: Sapulpa

Teams

No. 1 (West) Carl Albert (23-2): The Titans haven't won a state title since 2000 but have delivered a stellar season. Their only two losses came against 6A teams. Guards Kamryn Sutton and Azya Poole each average 10 points per game.

No. 1 (East) Sapulpa (19-6): Three starters returned from last year's championship squad. Sisters Stailee and Tyla Heard are first and second, respectively, in points and rebounds. Five of the Chieftains' six losses were by a total of 14 points.

No. 2 (West) El Reno (22-4): Guard Ashlyn Evans-Thompson averages 16 points a game and broke the program's career scoring record in January. She is among four seniors in the starting lineup for coach Jennifer Douglas, who reached 100 career wins this season.

No. 2 (East) McAlester (19-5): The Buffs have captured impressive wins against Booker T. Washington and Grove. Their top scorers are Stevie Stinchcomb (17.1 points per game), Elizabeth Milligan (14.8) and Jayda Holiman (12.9).

No. 3 (West) Midwest City (16-9): Seven seniors helped the Bombers make the state tournament a year ago in coach Megan Knight's first season, but their replacements got it done again. Forward De'Yanna Douglass is averaging 10 points and nine rebounds.

No. 3 (East) Grove (21-5): With four seniors in the starting lineup, the Ridgerunners are making their first state tournament appearance in a decade. Thirteen of their opponents were held to 30 points or fewer. Forwards Baylee Gregg and Annsleigh Morris are scoring more than nine points a game.

No. 4 (West) Lawton MacArthur (19-7): After graduating seven seniors, the Highlanders got off to a slow start before making their way up the rankings. Three starters average in double figures, and freshmen reserves have provided a nice boost in the second half of the season.

No. 6 (East) Rogers (16-8): Overcoming a short bench because of injuries, the Ropers advanced to state for a second time in three years. Guard Raegan McQuarters leads the state with more than six steals per game, while forward Julianna Matlock is a double-double threat.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

