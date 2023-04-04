Stailee Heard is the Frontier Valley Conference's girls basketball player of the year after propelling Sapulpa to the Class 5A state title.

Heard, who averaged 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds, also was voted as the defensive player of the year by the conference's coaches.

Sapulpa's Darlean Calip was selected as the coach of the year.

Bixby's Gracy Wernli and Jenks' Jill Twiehaus were voted as the co-offensive players of the year.

FRONTIER VALLEY

GIRLS ALL-CONFERENCE

Player of the year: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa

Co-offensive players of the year: Jill Twiehaus, Jenks, and Gracy Wernli, Bixby

Defensive player of the year: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa

Newcomer of the year: Alexis Leyva, B.T. Washington

Coach of the year: Darlean Calip, Sapulpa

First team

Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Gracy Wernli, Bixby; McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow; Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Jill Twiehaus, Jenks.

Second team

Gentry Baldwin and Meredith Mayes, Bixby; McKenna Yokley, Owasso; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Aubrey Hishaw, Union.

Third team

Taneya Howard, Broken Arrow; Alexis Leyva, B.T. Washington; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby; SaKauri Wilson, Sand Springs; McKenzie Forgione, Jenks.

Honorable mention

Kyliin Johnson-Cooper and Tiara Owens, B.T. Washington; Macy Marriccini and Grace Pippett, Broken Arrow; K.K. Duncan and Mikka Chambers, Bartlesville; Raegan McQuarters and Taylor Bilby, Sapulpa; Bianca McVay and Jakayla Swanson, Muskogee; Paige Langley and Vanessa Coleman, Jenks; Jayelle Austin, Owasso.