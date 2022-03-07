Class 4A girls basketball state tournament preview: Tuttle in position to claim second straight title

CLASS 4A GIRLS STATE

When: Tuesday, Friday-Saturday

Where: State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City

Tickets: $10 per game; visit OSSAA.com

Defending champion: Tuttle

Team to beat

Tuttle (23-1): After winning their first state championship last year, the Tigers returned all but two players. They have not lost to an in-state team and have gone 16-0 against other teams in 4A. On the season, 14 opponents were held to 25 points or fewer.

Other teams to watch

Classen SAS (21-1): The Comets' only loss was to a nationally ranked California team by two in December. Since then, they've racked up 10 wins against Class 6A and 5A competition, becoming the only squad to defeat 6A No. 1 Edmond North.

Holland Hall (21-3): The Dutch returned all of their starters from a team that narrowly lost to Tuttle in last year's quarterfinals. Two of their three losses were against top-10 teams in 6A, and they've gone undefeated against 4A teams.

Weatherford (23-3): Aside from a late-season loss to Tuttle, the Eagles have been dominant in the second half of the year, cruising through the playoffs while giving up only 27 points per game.

Players to watch

Landry Allen, Tuttle: A 6-foot-3 forward committed to Oklahoma, Allen reached 1,000 career points as a junior last month while scoring 36 against Chickasha.

Jordan Harrison, Classen SAS: Harrison, a 5-4 guard committed to Stephen F. Austin, set the state scoring record with 74 points during a January outing. She made 14 3-pointers in 26 minutes.

Elise Hill, Holland Hall: An electric 5-7 guard, Hill averages 15 points and three steals per game and scored a career-best 28 in the area championship.

Jenna and Addy Whiteley, Fort Gibson: The sisters helped the Tigers to an 18th consecutive state appearance, taking turns delivering big baskets throughout the season.

Reagan Fox, Blanchard: A senior guard signed with Abilene Christian, Fox scored 24 points Saturday to send the Lions to their first state tournament.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.