 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLASS 3A GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

Class 3A girls basketball state tournament preview: Lincoln Christian among contenders in loaded field

  • 0
Ms. Outside candidate: Ellie Brueggemann (copy)

Ellie Brueggemann

 Tulsa World file photo

When: Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

Tickets: $10 per game; visit OSSAA.com

Defending champion: Jones

Team to beat

Jones (21-4): Despite being ranked third, the Longhorns have the experience of a winning a championship last season. They also have signature wins including one against top-ranked Lincoln Christian.

Other teams to watch

Lincoln Christian (19-5): The Bulldogs have been a steady force throughout the season but have intensified during the playoffs, holding teams to 31 points on average.

Perry (23-2): The only 3A team to defeat Jones, the Maroons are dangerous. They endured a tough schedule and emerged with only two losses, both against ranked teams.

Idabel (24-2): The Warriors are undefeated against in-state competition and are in peak form heading into this week, having scored at least 70 points in seven consecutive games.

People are also reading…

Players to watch

Boston Berry, Jones: A savvy floor general with multiple Division I offers, Berry helped orchestrate a state title last year.

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian: A sharpshooter who hit eight 3-pointers in the area championship, Brueggemann averages 16 points a game.

Josey West, Perry: A point guard who can heat up in a hurry, West knocked down eight 3-pointers in the regional championship.

Mary Carden, Idabel: At 6-foot-6, Carden is a big problem for opponents on both ends of the court.

Parker Stevenson, Bethel: A crafty guard, Stevenson is averaging 24 points per game.

Kyle Eubanks, Keys Park Hill: Eubanks is a prolific scorer who reached 1,000 career points as a junior last year.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert