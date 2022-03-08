Class 3A girls basketball state tournament preview: Lincoln Christian among contenders in loaded field

When: Wednesday, Friday-Saturday

Tickets: $10 per game; visit OSSAA.com

Defending champion: Jones

Team to beat

Jones (21-4): Despite being ranked third, the Longhorns have the experience of a winning a championship last season. They also have signature wins including one against top-ranked Lincoln Christian.

Other teams to watch

Lincoln Christian (19-5): The Bulldogs have been a steady force throughout the season but have intensified during the playoffs, holding teams to 31 points on average.

Perry (23-2): The only 3A team to defeat Jones, the Maroons are dangerous. They endured a tough schedule and emerged with only two losses, both against ranked teams.

Idabel (24-2): The Warriors are undefeated against in-state competition and are in peak form heading into this week, having scored at least 70 points in seven consecutive games.

Players to watch

Boston Berry, Jones: A savvy floor general with multiple Division I offers, Berry helped orchestrate a state title last year.

Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian: A sharpshooter who hit eight 3-pointers in the area championship, Brueggemann averages 16 points a game.

Josey West, Perry: A point guard who can heat up in a hurry, West knocked down eight 3-pointers in the regional championship.

Mary Carden, Idabel: At 6-foot-6, Carden is a big problem for opponents on both ends of the court.

Parker Stevenson, Bethel: A crafty guard, Stevenson is averaging 24 points per game.

Kyle Eubanks, Keys Park Hill: Eubanks is a prolific scorer who reached 1,000 career points as a junior last year.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.