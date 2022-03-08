 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

Class 2A girls basketball state tournament preview: Howe remains the team to beat

When: Thursday-Saturday

Tickets: $10 per game; visit OSSAA.com

Defending champion: Howe

Team to beat

Howe (22-5): The Lions have won the last two state tournaments and are ranked No. 1 this season. Among their statement wins is a victory against 6A Booker T. Washington in the Tournament of Champions.

Other teams to watch

Pocola (25-1): This season the Indians have not lost to another 2A team, with a resume that includes an overtime victory against Howe.

Dale (23-5): For a fourth year in a row, the Pirates made it to state. They have seven wins against tournament teams under their belts.

Hooker (25-1): The Bulldogs' only loss was to a Texas team. On four occasions, Hooker has held opponents to 20 points or fewer.

Players to watch

Tiani Ellison, Silo: A 6-foot forward, Ellison surpassed 1,000 career points midway through her junior season.

Makenzie Gill and Brook Rutland, Dale: The guards combine to average 23.4 points per game.

Alyssa Parker, Pocola: Only a freshman, Parker scored 31 points in her postseason debut.

Shiloh Fletcher, Howe: A senior point guard, Fletcher has the ability to create her own shots or find teammates.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

Phone: 918-581-8452

