Class 2A girls basketball state tournament preview: Howe remains the team to beat

When: Thursday-Saturday
Tickets: $10 per game; visit OSSAA.com
Defending champion: Howe
Team to beat
Howe (22-5): The Lions have won the last two state tournaments and are ranked No. 1 this season. Among their statement wins is a victory against 6A Booker T. Washington in the Tournament of Champions.
Other teams to watch
Pocola (25-1): This season the Indians have not lost to another 2A team, with a resume that includes an overtime victory against Howe.
Dale (23-5): For a fourth year in a row, the Pirates made it to state. They have seven wins against tournament teams under their belts.
Hooker (25-1): The Bulldogs' only loss was to a Texas team. On four occasions, Hooker has held opponents to 20 points or fewer.
Players to watch
Tiani Ellison, Silo: A 6-foot forward, Ellison surpassed 1,000 career points midway through her junior season.
Makenzie Gill and Brook Rutland, Dale: The guards combine to average 23.4 points per game.
Alyssa Parker, Pocola: Only a freshman, Parker scored 31 points in her postseason debut.
Shiloh Fletcher, Howe: A senior point guard, Fletcher has the ability to create her own shots or find teammates.
— Kelly Hines Tulsa World