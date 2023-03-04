SAPULPA — Class 6A East’s two highest-ranked girls basketball teams, Booker T. Washington and Bixby, are going to the state tournament after bouncing back from area title game losses with dominating performances Saturday.

Marcayla Johnson had 21 points to lead No. 1 BTW past No. 6 Sand Springs 63-38 and Alyssa Nielsen scored her season-high 22 points to propel No. 2 Bixby in a 64-33 victory over No. 4 Choctaw in area consolation finals at Chieftain Center.

The tournament is scheduled March 9-11 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Game times will be announced Sunday by the OSSAA.

BTW (20-6) is going to the state tournament for the first time since winning the gold ball in 2018 — that was its fourth title in an 11-year span.

“I’m excited we’re going to Norman and many more to come,” said Johnson, a sophomore.

Bixby (19-8) returns to state after being runner-up the past two seasons.

“We played with everything we had,” Nielsen said.

BTW will play West No. 2 Edmond Memorial (21-4) in the quarterfinals while Bixby will face West No. 1 Edmond North (26-0) in a rematch of last year’s title game.

B.T. Washington 63, Sand Springs 38: Johnson and Ky’Liin Johnson-Cooper set the tone early with six points each in the first quarter tp spark the Hornets to a 14-7 lead and they built on it in the second as they took a 24-15 advantage into halftime.

Sand Springs’ Calla Fueshko opened the second half with a 3 to cut the Sandites’ deficit to 24-18, but the Hornets responded with a 12-0 run to break the game open and were never threatened again. Johnson-Cooper ignited the run with a basket, followed by 3s from Rhyian Mayberry ad Alexis Leyva before a Johnson 3-pointer.

Hailey Jackson led the Sandites (18-9) with 22 points.

This game was somewhat similar to the Hornets’ 58-30 victory in their only previous meeting with the Sandites on Feb. 16.

So what was the message that Johnson and her teammates received from coach Rabu Leyva after losing Thursday to Broken Arrow?

“Just to stay focused, learn from the last game and just get better as a team,” Johnson said.

And her performance was a big factor in the victory.

“She’ll do whatever I ask her to do and she’ll set the tone for the whole team,” Levva said.

Bixby 64, Choctaw 33: Nielsen, who was shut out in Thursday’s 57-32 loss to Norman, sank a 3 to open the game and had 11 points in each half.

“It’s pretty sweet,” Nielsen said. “I had a hard time and we had a really rough game as a team (Thursday), so to play as strong as we did and to play together as we did is really awesome.

Nielsen made her first three shots and was 9-of-12 from the field.

“She did a phenomenal job,” Thomas said. “What a difference a day makes.”

Gentry Baldwin sank a pair of 3s in Bixby’s opening 11-0 run. The Spartans led 22-5 at the end of the first quarter.

“The girls came out with laser-like focus and determination,” Thomas said. “I thought Gentry Baldwin kind of set the tone early on — this is how the game is going to go.”

For Bixby, it was important that it won in the manner that it did Saturday.

“We have to play our best to accomplish what we want to accomplish,” Thomas said.

Nielsen added, “We’ve got some mojo now. We’re a little excited. We’re feeling good about ourselves. We know Edmond North, we know it’s going to be a challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

B.T. WASHINGTON 63, SAND SPRINGS 38

B.T. Washington;14;10;21;18;—;63

Sand Springs;7;8;8;15;—;38

B.T. Washington (20-6): Johnson 21, Johnson-Cooper 12, Owens 9, Leyba 6, Mayberry 6, Braxton 4, Sweet 2.

Sand Springs (18-9): Jackson 22, Fueshko 10, Martin 2, Morris 2, Taylor 2.

BIXBY 64, CHOCTAW 33

Bixby;22;10;12;20;—;64

Choctaw;5;5;5;14;9;—;33

Bixby (19-8): Nielsen 22, Baldwin 13, G.Wernli 13, Musick 7, K.Wernli 4, Sadie Beltran 3, Christian 2.

Choctaw (17-8): Davis 10, Jackson 9, Pherigo 7, Curry 5, Kraeer 2.