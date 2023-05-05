Broken Arrow's McKenzie Mathurin announced Friday on Twitter that she is committed to play college basketball at Nebraska.

The 5-foot-11 Mathurin, the World's Ms. Outside winner and an All-State selection, averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a sophomore this past season to help the Tigers return to the 6A state tournament for the first time since 2016.

Earlier this week, Kiefer's Hannah Coons committed to South Dakota and Jenks' Jill Twiehaus committed to Rice.

Coons, who is 6-1, is an All-World player of the year finalist. As a junior this past season, she averaged 21.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists to lead Kiefer to a 22-6 record and their first state tournament victory. Coons was the 3A state tournament's scoring leader.

Twiehaus, a 5-9 guard, averaged 21.8 points as a junior this past season and was on the World's All-World second team.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The 2023-24 basketball signing period opens Nov. 8.